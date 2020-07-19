Saint-Michel de Grandmont Priory – the only remaining monastery of the Order of Grandmont entirely preserved

Saint-Michel de Grandmont Priory (fr. Prieuré Saint-Michel de Grandmont) is a former monastery of Grandmontine in the commune of Saint-Privat, in Hérault, France. The priory is located in a wild area in heart of an oak forest, about 10 km from Lodève, 70 km from Béziers, 60 km from Montpellier.

It is the only remaining monastery of the Order of Grandmont entirely preserved from the 12th and 13th centuries: church, cloister, chapter hall, convents. Saint Michel is one of the better examples of architecture from this period.

In the heart of the huge park, the religiosity of the Priory’s buildings stands alongside the mysterious dolmens and prehistoric megaliths.

In 1980 the Priory was classed as a historic monument, and opened its doors to the public.

Working hours

February, March, November: 10 am-5 pm, closed Mondays.
April, October: 10 am-6 pm daily.
From May to September: 10 am-7 pm every day.
January: Only for groups

Prices

Adults: € 7
Children 6 to 14 years old: 4.50 €
Children under 6: Free
Groups: 6 €

Facilities: garden, parking, restaurant

Coordinates: 43°44′2″N 3°22′8″E

