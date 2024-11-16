Sádaba (in Aragonese: Sadaba) is a municipality located in the province of Zaragoza, Aragon, eastern Spain.

Along with Sos del Rey Católico, Uncastillo, Ejea de los Caballeros, and Tauste, Sadaba is one of the five towns comprising the comarca of Cinco Villas.

Main attractions

The castle of Sádaba stands on the rock at the top of a small hill. Near it runs the river Arba, a tributary of the Ebro. The castle rises about fifteen meters above the town that was originally at its feet, but in the fifteenth century it was moved to the other side of the river.

Sádaba Castle is an example of transitional Cistercian military architecture, originating in the 11th century. There is an intention to transform it into a Contemporary Art Center.

Other interesting places:

Town centre, with some emblazoned houses from the medieval epoch.

The so-called Synagogue, actually a Roman chapel.

The so-called Altar of the Moors, actually the Roman mausoleum of the Atilios from the 2nd century.

The Church of Santa María, which belongs to the Levantine Gothic style and was consecrated in 1549. It has a single nave floor plan, to which two chapels were added next to the presbyter. It presents a large choir in which its stalls and its organ stand out. The interior is decorated with various mixed altarpieces, the presbyter is polygonal in shape with a large altarpiece dedicated to the Virgin. Also noteworthy are the baptismal font and the pulpit.

How to get to?

From Zaragoza 1 hr 12 min (93.0 km) via A-127

From Madrid 4 hr 3 min (384 km) via A-2

Main information

Area: 129 sq. km

GPS coordinates: 42°16′55″N 1°16′18″W

Language: Spanish, Aragonese

Population: 1294

Currency: Euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1, in summer +2

