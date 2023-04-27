Sacyr Proyecta, a Sacyr Engineering and Infrastructure company, will be the owner engineering company for the new terminal for liquified gas currently being developed by HEH (Hanseatic Energy Hub) in Stade, Germany.

In partnership with HEH, Sacyr Proyecta will oversee the engineering, purchasing, and procuring, construction and commissioning tasks for the EPC contractor, throughout the project’s execution through 2027.

The terminal will have a regasification capacity of 13.3 bcm/a and two LNG storage tanks with a capacity of 240,000 cubic meters each. Moreover, the port is designed to be accessible for the largest LNG tankers (Q max) with a length of 345 meters and 265,000 cubic meters of capacity and will have all the infrastructure and auxiliary equipment necessary to ensure the highest safety standards.

Hanseatic Energy Hub is a consortium created to secure Germany’s supply of LNG and green gases, while preparing for the market ramp-up of hydrogen.

HEH is based on a future-flexible modular system for the green energy transition that maximizes the diverse opportunities offered by the Stade energy region. In the first expansion phase 2027, an emission-free terminal for LNG, bio-LNG and SNG (synthetic natural gas, artificially produced LNG) will begin operating in the existing industrial park.

This land-based terminal will commence operation as an ammonia-ready facility. By the end of 2023, Stade is also set to become the location for one of five Floating Storage and Regasification Units (FSRUs) chartered by the German federal government.

SACYR S.A. is an infrastructure operator and developer company based in Madrid, Spain.

The company was founded in 1986 as Sociedad Anónima Caminos y Regadíos and was renamed Sacyr in 1991.

The company received their first concession in 1996, which was the Chilean El Elquí highway. From this moment on, it began its expansion by adding concessions in Chile and Spain and making purchases such as that of Avasa, the highway between Bilbao and Zaragoza.