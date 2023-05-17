Ryanair and CFM International today signed a Letter of Agreement (LoA) for the purchase of LEAP-1B engines to power 150 Boeing 737-10 aircraft. The LoA also includes spare engines and options for 150 additional aircraft.

Ryanair has been a CFM customer since 1998, operating the largest fleet of CFM-powered Boeing airplanes and the largest CFM56-7B-powered Boeing Next-Generation 737 fleet in Europe. The Irish-based airline currently operates a fleet of 103 LEAP-1B-powered 737-8 aircraft.

“We are honored by Ryanair’s renewed trust in our products and in our teams, said Gaël Meheust, CEO of CFM International. We look forward to continuing to support Ryanair’s fleet development by providing them with the best standards in terms of reliability, sustainability and maintenance.”

Since entering service, the LEAP-1B engine has accumulated more than ten million flight hours and 4 million cycles. The advanced CFM LEAP engine family is providing more than 15 percent better fuel consumption and lower CO2 emissions, as well as a significant improvement in noise compared to previous generation engines. Since its entry into service in 2016, the LEAP engine has allowed our customers to save more than 20 million tons of CO2.