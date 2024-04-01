Ryanair launched its biggest ever Summer S24 schedule for Cluj-Napoca with 5 routes to Brussels, Dublin, London, Milan and Paris.

As part of this S24 schedule, Ryanair will deliver 285k passengers (+40% growth) to/from Cluj-Napoca on 30 weekly flights, boosting local economy and supporting over 230 jobs.

As of 31st March 2024, Romania will effectively be part of the Schengen area, allowing air passengers an easier access between Schengen member states, totalling 420+ million citizens. To celebrate this significant milestone that will benefit Romania’s air passengers, Ryanair has launched a 3-day seat sale with fares from just €24.99.