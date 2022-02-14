Ryanair announces six new Catalan routes for summer

Ryanair has announced six new routes between Catalan airports and the rest of Europe starting in the upcoming summer season.

Passengers will be able to fly to Frankfurt (Germany), Perugia (Italy), Lviv (Ukraine) and La Palma (Canary Islands) from Barcelona’s El Prat.

From Girona, the new additions are Helsinki (Finland) and Nuremberg (Germany).

The six new connections will bring the total number of routes in and out of Catalonia operated by the Irish budget airliner. This will mean more than 600 weekly flights.

With a total of 71 routes, Barcelona will remain the most important base for the company in Catalonia.

As for Girona Airport, Ryanair will have 22 routes.

Reus Airport, on the other hand, will keep its 11 routes and get no additions.