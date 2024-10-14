The Ronda de Atocha is a public road in the Embajadores area of Madrid, Community of Madrid, Spain, which descends from the Plaza del Emperador Carlos V (near the Atocha railway station) in a west-east direction from the Atocha junction to the Ronda de Valencia in the direction of the Glorieta de Embajadores. ​It’s a southern limit of the Centro district.

In its short route of just half a kilometre, you will find the façade of the building of the Reina Sofía Museum extension by Jean Nouvel and the latest headquarters of the Circo Price.

History

The area was refurbished during the reign of Charles III of Spain (late 18th century), and the Ronda de Atocha became part of a trident of forested boulevards (along the Paseo de las Delicias and the Paseo de Santa María de la Cabeza) that followed the patte d’oie configuration in vogue at the time.

Following the end of the 1936–1939 Spanish Civil War, during the Francoist dictatorship, the name of the Ronda de Atocha was changed to “General Primo de Rivera”, in reference to Miguel Primo de Rivera y Orbaneja. After 1968, the thoroughfare featured one of the three overpasses of so-called “scalextric” of Atocha, that infamously became one of the largest hotspots of air pollution in the entire city.

On 25 January 1980, during the municipal government of Enrique Tierno Galván, the City Council voted in favour of returning the name of the thoroughfare back to “Ronda de Atocha” along a wider change of another 26 street names connected to the Francoist dictatorship or the Civil War. Meanwhile, the dismantling of the “scalextric” started in 1985. Works were completed in 1986.

