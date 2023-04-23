Rocket taking off: the biggest Lego installation in the world with 1.9 million pieces

The rocket’s throbbing lights illuminate the path to the new worlds, and the clouds, the spaceship is darting through towards the stars, feature the heroes of different historical epochs. Brave vikings and people of ancient Egypt, Roman Legionnaires and thinker Pythagoras, inventor Johannes Gutenberg and famous Dutch astronomer Tycho Brahe, welcome the young adventures and their parents!

Number of pieces: 1 900 000 pieces

Assembly time: 8650 h

Height: 18.5 meters

Weight: 4 050 kg

Central children’s store (Teatralniy proezd, Moscow)

