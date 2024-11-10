Set de Rumba is the most chameleonic band we could ever imagine. Three musicians—David Torras (guitar and voice), Nico Ramirez (percussion) and Oriol Pidelacerra (keyboards)—sing and play songs by Peret, Gipsy Kings, Gato Perez, Ai Ai Ai Ai and all the rumbas that come to mind.

If you close your eyes, you won’t hear a trio, but rather a large orchestra that will make you not only dance non-stop, but also enjoy listening. We talked to the musicians about music and its importance in our lives.

“Oriol and Nico, from different generations, immersed themselves in the fascinating world of rumba, where they met David and Rafalito, ‘rumberos’ with distinguished careers. Their curiosity and enthusiasm led them to take different paths until they decided to team up to play together.

Our band initially had 7 members, but due to the pandemic, we scaled back the format. At the moment, the steady line-up consists of three musicians, although at many gigs there are four or five of us.

We are all from Central Catalonia: from Castellbisbal, Castellar del Vallès (West Valley) and San Martí Sarroca (Alt Penedès).

The band has been around for about 15 years, although it has changed its line-up and number of musicians. However, the ‘backbone’ of the band, formed by David, Oriol and Nico, has remained unchanged.

Each element is important in music: rhythm, lyrics, professionalism of musicians… But rhythm and energy are essential to connect with the audience. We like to keep the spirit of each song and enjoy playing it, so we connect with the audience in a natural and authentic way.

We sing mostly in Catalan and Spanish, and some pieces in English. However, we feel more comfortable and natural when singing in Catalan. We have some of our own compositions, but now our show features covers of songs by other artists that we adapt to give them our own unique style. Our repertoire is based on the great rumba classics, but also includes songs that unite us as a band. We like to explore different styles—bolero, rock, funk, salsa, jazz—we let ourselves be guided by what inspires us in each moment.

In November, we will perform in Abrera and between the end of November and Reis we will give some Christmas concerts in the province of Barcelona (Mollet, Barcelona, etc.). But you can find the current calendar on our social networks.

We already performed in Andorra in June and are now waiting for confirmation of another Christmas concert with our Christmas show Rumberes Fum, Fum, Fum! We are also working on a possible concert next summer. Although we don’t know it in depth, we believe that Andorra’s musical culture is rich and eclectic, with influences from Spain and France, but with its own traditions. Musical tastes in Andorra are very diverse—from traditional music to contemporary styles.

What inspires us? Well, people, good food, everyday experiences, nature…. Everything around us can give us an idea or energy for our creativity”.