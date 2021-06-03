Reus airport in Catalonia has welcomed its first flights in 8 months, with two Ryanair arrivals from Shannon (Ireland) and London (UK). Although this marks the start of the tourist season, the airport was rife with relatives awaiting their landing loved ones, with many people meeting their grandchildren for the first time.

On Tuesday, another flight arrived from Brussels, and on Wednesday, another will land from Manchester.

Spain lifted all limitations and health checks on arrivals from the UK from May 24, meaning that travellers no longer need a negative PCR test to enter the country.

Spain, however, is not on the UK’s ‘green list’ of countries, but rather it is considered an ‘amber’ country, meaning Brits will be required to quarantine for 10 days once they return.

These travellers are also required to take a Covid-19 test before they return, and another two tests while in self-isolation on arrival in the UK (on or before day 2 and on or after day 8), in addition to completing a passenger locator form.