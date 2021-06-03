Reus airport in Catalonia has welcomed its first flights in 8 months

  News, News of Pyrenees, Tourism   /   

Reus airport in Catalonia has welcomed its first flights in 8 months, with two Ryanair arrivals from Shannon (Ireland) and London (UK). Although this marks the start of the tourist season, the airport was rife with relatives awaiting their landing loved ones, with many people meeting their grandchildren for the first time.

On Tuesday, another flight arrived from Brussels, and on Wednesday, another will land from Manchester.

Spain lifted all limitations and health checks on arrivals from the UK from May 24, meaning that travellers no longer need a negative PCR test to enter the country.

Spain, however, is not on the UK’s ‘green list’ of countries, but rather it is considered an ‘amber’ country, meaning Brits will be required to quarantine for 10 days once they return.

These travellers are also required to take a Covid-19 test before they return, and another two tests while in self-isolation on arrival in the UK (on or before day 2 and on or after day 8), in addition to completing a passenger locator form.

Foreign tourists with a Covid-19 “health pass” will be allowed to visit France again from 9 June

Sagrada Família reopens to general public on May 29 for first time since pandemic began

Paris’s Moulin Rouge to high-kick its way back on stage in September

Nightlife in Spain reopening plan out: compulsory face masks, no drinks on dancefloor

French company Ouigo offers Barcelona-Madrid trips from €9

The end of the curfew and the reopening of land borders of Spain will take place on May 9

Read more: News ...