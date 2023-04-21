Repsol becomes the energy supplier approved by FREENOW for its drivers of 100% electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

The agreement will help decarbonize the taxi sector, thanks to a recharging service offered by Repsol with the guarantee that the origin of the electricity is 100% renewable.

The multi-energy company offers FREENOW drivers significant discounts on Repsol’s extensive public recharging network.

Repsol currently has more than 1,200 public recharging points installed, of which more than 550 are operational.

The objective of this alliance is to reinforce FREENOW’s commitment to urban mobility, helping the taxi sector in its transition to electric vehicles. This commitment is part of the company’s comprehensive sustainability strategy, Move to Net-Zero, whose main objective is to achieve zero net carbon emissions by 2030.

Furthermore, this collaboration comes at a perfect time for FREENOW, as last year the percentage of electric taxis available in its fleet increased by 100%, especially in the cities of Barcelona and Madrid. Thanks to the efforts in the electrification of the taxis fleet – together with the integration of new zeroemission mobility services – the mobility super app has already achieved savings of 13,000 tons of CO2 emissions in Spain.