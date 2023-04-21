Renfe, the official train of the Copa del Rey final will launch special AVE and Intercity trains from Madrid and Pamplona to Seville.

The Copa del Rey final is going to be between Real Madrid and Atlético Osasuna at La Cartuja Stadium (El Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla) next Saturday, May 6.

The Copa del Rey, or King’s Cup, is the domestic cup competition in Spanish football — the equivalent of the English FA Cup, or the Coppa Italia or Germany’s DFB-Pokal.

In order to facilitate the mobility of the supporters of both clubs, Renfe is offering almost 4,660 additional seats. In this way, fans will be able to move quickly and comfortably to support their team without having to spend the night in Seville.

In addition, Renfe continues to analyze and explore new opportunities to expand its train offering to Seville and facilitate the mobility of fans wishing to travel to the Andalusian capital.