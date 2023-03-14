René Gillet side motorcycle Type G Vanneau from 1928

  World best motorcycles by Barbara Cryton   /   

René Gillet side motorcycle Type G Vanneau with two cylinders (750 cc)

Max. speed: 70 km/h

The French Terrot EDLS Fleuron from 1958

YAMAHA R1: an image with felt-tip marker by @matreshka_ulu

Lamborghini Design 90 from 1985. Only 10 copies made

MV Agusta F3 800 Reparto Corse. Italian flag version

Harley-Davidson 114 CI. Black version

1953 Moto Guzzi Hispania. Red version

Read more: World best motorcycles by Barbara Cryton ...