René Gillet side motorcycle Type G Vanneau from 1928 14.03.2023 World best motorcycles by Barbara Cryton / motorcycles René Gillet side motorcycle Type G Vanneau with two cylinders (750 cc) Max. speed: 70 km/h The French Terrot EDLS Fleuron from 1958 28.01.2023 YAMAHA R1: an image with felt-tip marker by @matreshka_ulu 06.01.2023 Lamborghini Design 90 from 1985. Only 10 copies made 06.12.2022 MV Agusta F3 800 Reparto Corse. Italian flag version 09.09.2021 Harley-Davidson 114 CI. Black version 03.07.2021 1953 Moto Guzzi Hispania. Red version 26.04.2021