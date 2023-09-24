The European Heritage Days, which celebrated their 40th birthday this year, took place on September 16th and 17th, 2023. To mark the occasion, the Foundation invited a famous street-artist, Jérôme Mesnager, came to Île Seguin to paint his iconic “Men in white” on the walls of the disused Renault Billancourt factory.

White silhouettes now run along the north facade of the headquarters and also occupy the two circular medallions on its west pediment. “The blue of the medallions recalls the workers’ “blue overalls”, and the limbs of the “men in white” are the imaginary hands of the working time clock”, is the artist’s interpretation. These medallions will be the two new additions to the Renault Art Collection.

The next appointment between the Group and street art has already been made, as the Foundation will support the street art exhibition dedicated to Zloty, from September 23rd to October 28th, 2023 in the 13th arrondissement of Paris.