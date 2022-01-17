Rémi Bonnet (SUI) unbeatable in the Vertical race held in Arinsal-La Massana while Tove Alexandersson (SWE) wins this race for the first time

In the U23 category, as in Saturday’s Individual race, the fastest athletes have been the Austrian Paul Verbnjak and the Italian Samantha Bertolina, while Thomas Bussard (SUI) and Grace Staberg (USA) are the winners among U20s

The Swiss World Champion Rémi Bonnet has opened the throttle, outdistancing the leading group and, in proximity to the finish line, even took the time to greet the large audience that in recent years has had the opportunity to know and appreciate him. He has arrived first with a total time of 26’16”. After a crazy final sprint, the Italian Robert Antonioli (27’11″3) has closed the race in second position, getting the upper hand on the American Cameron Smith (27’11″5).

The Women’s race has been much hard-fought. After a tight head-to-head with the reigning World Champion, the Swedish Tove Alexandersson has won the race in 31’04”. The second place has gone to the ousted Axelle Gachet-Mollaret (FRA), finishing with a time of 31’18”, while the third one to the emerging French athlete Emily Harrop.

In the U23 category, Paul Verbnjak (AUT) has seen a second consecutive success, while Aurélien Gay (SUI) and Matteo Sostizzo (ITA) have taken the second and third place respectively. Among Women, the Italian Samantha Bertolina has got the better of Perrine Gindre (FRA) and Katia Mascherona (ITA).

As for the U20s, Grace Staberg (USA) is the female winner, ahead of the German Antonia Niedermaier and the Swiss Caroline Ulrich, while among Men Thomas Bussard (SUI) has beaten his twin Robin and Anselme Damevin (FRA).

Once concluded the Andorran two-days, in two weeks, the WÜRTH MODYF ISMF World Cup circuit will move in the Swiss mountains of Morgins where a Sprint and an Individual race are scheduled.