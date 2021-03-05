Rémi Bonnet (SUI) and Axelle Gachet-Mollaret (FRA) are the new World Champions of the Vertical Race held in Andorra

On the third day of competition at the 2021 ISMF World Championships in Andorra and precisely on the snows of Arinsal – Vallnord the world medals for the Vertical race have been awarded.

The start was in Arinsal, just above the station of the Josep Sierra chairlift that goes up to the Comallemple refuge, reaching at the end the Xalet Igloo at an altitude of 2300 metres. The only difference was that for the youngest categories the start has been higher.

The height difference of the ascent for the Senior was of 720 metres while for the youths of 420 metres.

Among Senior Men, the experts in the Sprint discipline, the Swiss Rémi Bonnet and Werner Marti and the German Anton Palzer, have proved their abilities and honoured in the right way their medals.

Anton Palzer (at the picture) wanted to gamble everything in view of his next retirement from the ski mountaineering world in favour of a sports career in cycling.

Among U23s, the Italian Sebastien Guichardaz is the winner, while the Swiss Aurélien Gay and the French Julien Bernaz achieved the second and third place respectively.

As regards the Senior Women, there was a competitive fight between the French Axelle Gachet-Mollaret and the Swiss (expert in the Vertical race) Victoria Kreuzer. At the halfway point Axelle Gachet-Mollaret has passed first, followed by the Swedish Tove Alexandersson and a little behind by the Swiss one.

At the end the very strong French athlete has stopped the clock in 30’38” and put the gold medal around her neck. The world podium has been completed by Victoria Kreuzer (2° place) and Tove Alexandersson (3° place).

Among U20s, the Italian Samantha Bertolina and the Austrian Paul Verbnjak are the new World Champions of the Vertical race.

As for the youngest category (U18), the winners are Antonia Niedermaier (GER) and Nils Oberauer (AUT).

The ISMF World Championships in Andorra are about to come to the conclusion. Tomorrow the athletes will have a rest day to prepare for the last scheduled competition, the Individual race, considered as the “Queen” of the entire event, which will take place in the morning of Saturday 6 March 2021.

The competitors will enter the heart of the Comapedrosa territory with a very technical track. The Seniors will have a total height difference of 1900 metres divided in three ascents. The collaborators of the Race Director and mountain guide Carlo Ferrari have also planned two sections to be covered on foot with skis in the backpack.