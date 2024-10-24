The Regajo reservoir, located in the municipality of Jérica (Castellón province, Alto Palancia comarca), Valencian Community, Spain is a Palancia river reservoir built between 1951 and 1959 with a capacity of 6.60 Hm³. The gravity dam with a straight plan and upper spillway has a coronation length of 383 meters and the surface of the water sheet is about 82 Ha.

The swamp receives water from a basin area of ​​approximately 450 km², with an average annual contribution of around 82 Hm³. The overflow is sluice gates with a capacity of 638 m³/sec, and the main use of the reservoir’s waters is agricultural.

This is the only major hydraulic work in the Palancia, at least until the Algar dam is built, a few kilometers downstream. Both belong to the Xúquer Hydrographic Confederation.

How to get to? (Jérica)

From Valencia 51 min (67.6 km) via V-21 and A-23

51 min (67.6 km) via V-21 and A-23 From Madrid 4 hr 15 min (420 km) via A-3

See here Andorra travel guide

See here Pyrenees travel guide

See here France travel guide

See here Spain travel guide