By The Editorial Board

Questions about coronavirus: is it dangerous OR who decided to “turn off” the global economy?

According to official statistics from the World Health Organization, nearly 650 thousand people die from ordinary flu and its complications every year, and tens of millions of people are infected with this virus. In 2017, almost 110 thousand people died from measles. But people continued to live, study, work, travel.

To date, about 25 thousand people have died from coronavirus. And the number of infected people has only exceeded eight hundred thousand. In addition, there is still no direct evidence that people died precisely from coronavirus (and not due to other diseases that died patients were already sick with at the time of infection with coronavirus).

But it is this year when a decision to change the world order was made: to close the borders between countries, “turn off” the economy, and total quarantine. Maybe it’s time to think about conspiracy theory?

Almost all countries reiterate in chorus, as in the learned scenario, that the best way to save from coronavirus is self-isolation. What is such confidence based on? Even the head of the World Health Organization finally recognized the insufficiency (he was afraid to say “useless,” though it is) of isolation for fighting the pandemic.

In a few years, we will probably know exactly what happened. As was the case, for example, with SARS. After all, then the World Health Organization recognized the falsification of the epidemic, after which the top managers of this organization were fired. There was a task – to scare people. This is called the “medicalization of society.” Usually they scare with infections to make people buy masks, disinfectants, and medicines. Can you imagine how much money pharmaceutical companies made?

The current situation is much more cynical—we are talking about changing the modern world order. The entire operation was done clearly during three months. From the throw-in of the puck (zero patient in Wuhan in mid-December) to the final whistle (total quarantine, closing borders, and “shutting down” the economy by the end of March).

If we recall the history of the development of events, a media attack on the worlds’ population started a week after the registration of the first death in Wuhan. The media began to shout about the virus even when the number of cases and the number of deaths were so low that the problem clearly did not correspond to the front pages of the world media.

The artificial bloating of the panic went even before anything was known about the new virus. Even a few hundred cases and several dozen deaths may not be enough for the relevant conclusions of medical and scientific specialists and especially for the announcement of a “pandemic.”

There was no proven epidemic yet, but fear and panic were already sown. So what we have—without studying and analysing any new virus, which takes months—the information goes on the air, and the world’s population begins to beat in hysteria from the stories about the “pandemic.”

The behaviour of the governments of most countries in the situation with COVID-19 is clearly contrary to historical experience. And experience suggests that if there is any REAL problem, a government tries to hush it up, ignore it, or if the information still leaks, downplay it. Any government, fearing a loss of rating, panic or aggression of the population, in the case of REAL trouble, recognizes the fact of its presence only as a last resort. And ideally, after the dangerous problem has been resolved.

Here we see the opposite: again, as in a single scenario, all countries shout about a pandemic, close their borders and give green light to the collapse of the economy. They are afraid, but why, they still even don’t have any scientific proof of the pandemic …

From the point of view of psychology, the surest way to lower a person’s immunity is to drive him into fear. What is happening today? Everyone is sitting at home. Everyone is afraid of getting sick and dying. The most conscious are afraid to infect the most vulnerable. The population of the planet is following the news. And what about them? Virus, disease and death. And fear. And nothing more. The media purposefully support the suppression of human immunity and his personality.

People are locked in their houses and apartments, they can only go to the store and pharmacy, commercial activity is prohibited. The behaviour of a person enclosed in space is changing. Many are already so afraid that they do not go out outside to throw out the garbage, and they eat up the last canned food. Insomnia, prolonged depression, psychosis—this is the beginning of psychiatric disorders. Don’t states understand that prolonged quarantine can provoke violence and suicide? Is coronavirus, from their point of view, the greatest danger that society can face?

If the global economy is stopped, then the production of many food products is also stopped. What will happen after the planet eats all food supplies and does not replenish them? Total hunger? Could this be a true pandemic?

If an event is so actively covered in the front pages and on the air, focusing on it all the public attention, perhaps in this way they are trying to distract us from other, more important events?

So far, we are trying not to think about the consequences of the collapse of the global economy, which is called “conscious.” “Why do we need money if during the epidemic we get sick and die?” many ask.

However, without much effort, one can now imagine what awaits us, the living, after quarantine. The middle class will disappear, small business will be destroyed—this is at the local level. And on a global scale? Bankruptcy of industrial holdings and banks? The collapse of the foreign exchange and securities markets?

The downtime month of the entire world economy costs trillions of dollars and euros. This is a guaranteed impoverishment of the population, despite any state support. And then—unemployment, anarchy, redistribution of property, crime. So maybe this is the beginning of the Third World War, which someone started under the veil of a coronavirus?

What is happening to all of us now is a total violation of the rights of the Constitutions, which give the right to free movement and the right to work. That is, 25 thousand deaths during the 2019-2020 season from a new type of virus (how many percent of 7.7 billion people of the total population of the planet?) is a sufficient argument to cross out all the existing legal foundations of modern society?

Our children do not go to school! This is another violation of the rights of the Constitution—the right to study. Distance learning can’t be considered. A teacher at a European school admitted to us that after the second week of quarantine, less than half of the students in the class regularly communicate with her. The rest do not respond to emails. They are at home, not infected with anything and prefer to do other more important things (play the console and watch TV). How long can distance learning last if in two weeks the children lose their motivation?

Children are denied the right to move—what could be crueller? A child who is in a flat for a month without physical activity weakens, withers and fades away. And all this in order not to get sick with one of the diseases similar to those that we all—all of humanity—get sick twice a year?

The population is zombified by a “pandemic.” You cannot go outside under the veil of a coronavirus, political life and the right to express your opinion are prohibited? The hands of the authorities have been untied, anyone who comes out without a good reason (including a perfectly healthy person) is a “violator of the state of emergency.” What will follow disobedience? Batons and prison? For what? For the threat of the spread of one of the billions of unexplored viruses that live on our planet?

The cynicism of all this is that violations of human rights are presented exclusively as concern for our health.

Let’s analyse the behaviour of people in social networks (social networks are another powerful lever to influence the psyche of modern man). People together make reposts “stay home” and “do not put yourself in danger” so we feel like a single part of the system, feel “at the same time” with the system and feel like we are waiting for the system to protect us. We do not think and do not analyse, we repeat, like a mantra, what we are taught.

A protracted total quarantine is utter madness from all viewpoints, including scientific, economic, and humanistic. You cannot defeat the disease, hiding from it behind the door. Total isolation of society helps no more than a magic spell. Just “winning time” is also impossible, because without a working economy there will be no one to heal soon.

Maybe it’s time to start thinking not about the coronavirus, but the background of the events? The only thing you need to understand, who will make money on it? After all, big money is always behind everything.