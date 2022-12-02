Pyrenean ski stations open ahead of early December holidays

  News, News of Pyrenees, Sport, Tourism

The vast majority of Catalan ski stations will be open on Saturday before the early December “Pont de la Puríssima'” holidays, which will see residents enjoying up to nine days off. Some of these ski resorts had already started working earlier this week.

The north-western Baqueira Beret ski station in Naut Aran was the first to open the season in Spain, and therefore in Catalonia, on November 26, after a combination of real and artificial snow coated up to 40 kilometers of ski slopes.

On the first day, skiers in the Val d’Aran, a Pyrenean valley with a distinct history, culture and language, were able to enjoy 23% of the 170 kilometers of slopes the station has this season.

But Baqueira Beret is not the only ski station looking forward to the many days off Catalans will enjoy.

The over a dozen resorts in Lleida’s Pyrenees area expect to reach similar sales levels to the previous season when they sold around 1.5 million ski passes.

La Masella ski resort opened on Friday with up to 32 kilometers of slots and continues to produce artificial snow to be able to open between two and four more kilometers ahead of the holidays.

