The CUPRA Terramar, the brand’s new sporty SUV, moves CUPRA upmarket into the fastest growing segment in Europe. Production is taking place at the Audi factory in Györ, Hungary, the largest engine plant in the world, and will be hitting the streets at the beginning of November.

Part of CUPRA’s biggest product offensive to date, the CUPRA Terramar premiered earlier this month at the America’s Cup in Barcelona.

CUPRA has begun a new chapter in its story with the start of production of its latest hero, the CUPRA Terramar, at the Audi factory in Györ, Hungary. The challenger brand’s new sporty SUV moves CUPRA upmarket into the fastest growing segment in Europe and will introduce the brand to a whole new generation of Tribe members.

With over 12,000 employees and a yearly production volume of over 170,000 vehicles and more than 1,600,000 engines, Györ is the largest engine plant in the world. Producing the CUPRA Terramar in Györ offers several advantages, including process optimizations. Seamless collaboration between the CUPRA and Audi teams for over four years has been crucial in bringing the CUPRA Terramar to market.