PortAventura World Resort opens on July 8th

PortAventura World is ready to open its doors on July 8th, as a safe tourist destination. This opening marks the beginning of the Resort’s 2020 season, which will also coincide with the start of the summer campaign.

In the first phase of the return to activity, the company has launched a number of special measures to guarantee the safety of visitors, employees, and partners:

Temperature checks at the entrance to the parks and the hotels.

Use of face mask is mandatory throughout the Resort.

New hygiene regulations and availability of disinfecting solutions throughout the Resort, including the continuous cleaning and disinfection of rides and contact points.

Reduction of visitor numbers to 30% of the total capacity and implementation of a new flow system, to avoid large gatherings, keep direct contact to an absolute minimum and guarantee a distance of 1.5 metres between people.

Creation of a new ticketing system where clients must reserve the date of their visit to ensure compliance with maximum visitor numbers. Ticket sales will be available on the PortAventura World website, on its digital platforms (app, mobile and tablet) and through authorised agencies.

New signage and information display to minimise risk and keep visitors well informed.

Enhancing of cashless/contactless payment options to make it easier for visitors to avoid physical contact.

All these measures are being audited through a team of external advisers who have examined the procedures and infrastructures of the prevention program. PortAventura World will open with the “Safe Tourism Certified” seal promoted by the Spanish Tourism Quality Institute (ICTE).

The objective is to ensure the best leisure and holiday experience by complying with every single measure. Therefore, PortAventura Park and Ferrari Land, with their offer of rides, restaurants, and shops, will resume activities on 8th of July, with the following summer opening times: from 10:00 to 22:00 and from 11:00 to 16:00 respectively. At the same time, Hotel PortAventura, Hotel Gold River, Hotel Mansión de Lucy and Hotel Colorado Creek and their pools will also open hence ensuring that guests visiting the Resort can still stay in their favourite themed establishment.

In order to guarantee safety measures, the Resort’s show schedule had to be adapted to fit in with the new situation and unfortunately all shows have been cancelled until September. Likewise, Caribe Aquatic Park will remain closed.

The celebration of the 25th Anniversary has coincided with exceptional times, in which the commitment of the entire company has been fundamental in these months. PortAventura World is now ready to open and once again be the favourite holiday destination for families from all over Europe.

“For 25 years, our purpose has been to create unique experiences that can be enjoyed and, above all, shared with family and friends. PortAventura World is an exceptional place due to its location in a Mediterranean enclave; its unique offering includes a range of leisure options for every type of traveller; the quality and excellence of its services; and its commitment to people, surrounding areas and society” expresses Arturo Mas-Sardá, Chairman of PortAventura World’s Board of Directors. “We would like to thank the healthcare professionals for their dedication and hard work and to the national security forces for keeping us safe during this health crisis. Furthermore, our thanks also goes to the PortAventura World team for their commitment”, he adds.

“We have implemented a series of special measures so that our parks and hotels are still able to offer a complete experience in a safe environment. PortAventura World is the ideal destination for national tourism, for anyone looking for a family holiday experience, with its parks, hotels, beach, and cuisine, amongst our other rides”, emphasises Fernando Aldecoa, Managing Director of Operations and Finance.