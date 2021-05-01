PortAventura World and Tibidabo amusement parks to reopen on May 15

PortAventura World will reopen on May 15 after Catalonia’s Procicat civil protection body has lifted the Covid-19 restrictions on amusement parks which had forced them to remain shut.

The theme park located just south of Tarragona will welcome visitors back for the first time since October 16 last year.

The opening of the season had originally been scheduled for March 27 but was postponed due to the extension of restrictions.

In two weeks time, the company will open PortAventura and Ferrari Land, and the Colorado Creek, PortAventura and Gold River hotels.

The Caribe Aquatic Park, meanwhile, which was closed last year will reopen on June 23.

The company has invested more than €5 million on security measures, while capacity limits will be in place as well as the obligation for visitors to wear face masks.

Tibidabo amusement park in Barcelona will also reopen its doors on May 15.