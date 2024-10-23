The Plaza de la Puerta del Mar (in Valencian: plaça de la Porta la Mar) is a square in the city of Valencia, Valencian Community, Spain, where Calle de Colón, the main commercial street, ends. From it, Avenida Navarro Reverter, which follows the old road to the sea, Calle del Justicia, Calle del General Palanca and Calle del Palacio de Justicia, lead off.

It occupies part of the space of the square that extended in front of the Citadel of Valencia and the old Puerta del Mar, this gate opened the medieval wall on the road to the port of Grao, and which were demolished in 1868 when the city walls were demolished.

On the west side is the historic Glorieta garden, popular for the large size of its trees. Next to it we find the old Customs building, now the headquarters of the High Court of Justice of the Valencian Community. On the north side was the military citadel until the beginning of the 20th century and then the barracks that replaced it. The site is currently occupied by modern buildings, next to which the Valencia courts were located for a long time, until they were moved to the current City of Justice.

It was previously called Plaza del Marqués de Estella, named in 19261 in honour of Miguel Primo de Rivera y Orbaneja.

The Puerta del Mar

The current Puerta del Mar is a reproduction of the old Puerta del Real, which stood a short distance away opening the way to the now defunct Royal Palace. It was designed by the architect Francisco Javier Goerlich Lleó in 1944 as a monument to the fallen. It still retains the cross on its main arch, but the plaque in honour of Francisco Franco has been covered.

