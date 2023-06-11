Porsche 918 Spider Weissach Package: 887 h.p.

The PORSCHE 918 SPYDER WEISSACH PACKAGE is a hybrid sports car designed by PORSCHE. The WEISSACH PACKAGE is an optional, high-performance upgrade over the standard 918 SPYDER model. The package features the use of more carbon fibre components, magnesium wheels and aerodynamic improvements.

The WEISSACH SPYDER is powered by a naturally-aspirated 4.6L V8 engine and two electric motors, delivering a total of 887 bhp (brake horsepower).

The Porsche 918 Spyder is a sports car manufactured by German marque Porsche. The 918 Spyder is a plug-in hybrid powered by a mid-mounted naturally aspirated 4.6 L (4,593 cc) V8 engine, developing 447 kW (608 PS; 599 hp) at 8,700 RPM, with two electric motors delivering an additional 210 kW (286 PS; 282 hp) for a combined output of 652 kW (875 hp) and 1,280 N⋅m (944 lbf⋅ft) of torque.

The 918 Spyder’s 6.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack delivers an all-electric range of 19 km (12 mi) under the US Environmental Protection Agency’s five-cycle tests.

Production began on 18 September 2013, with deliveries initially scheduled to begin in December 2013, and a starting price of ≈€781,000 (US$845,000 or £711,000).

The 918 Spyder was sold out in December 2014 and production ended in June 2015.

The 918 Spyder was first shown as a concept at the 80th Geneva Motor Show in March 2010. On 28 July 2010, after 2,000 declarations of interest, the supervisory board of Porsche AG approved series development of the 918 Spyder. The production version was unveiled at the September 2013 Frankfurt Motor Show.

Porsche also unveiled the RSR racing variant of the 918 at the 2011 North American International Auto Show, which combines hybrid technology first used in the 997 GT3 R Hybrid, with styling from the 918 Spyder. However, the 918 RSR did not make it to production. The 918 Spyder was the second plug-in hybrid car manufactured by Porsche, after the 2014 Panamera S E-Hybrid.