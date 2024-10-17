The Plaza del Doctor Marañón is located between Paseo de la Castellana and the streets of María de Molina, Salas and José Abascal. It is located in the Salamanca (4), Chamartín (5) and Chamberí (7) districts in Madrid (Community of Madrid).

This intersection of streets did not have a name (at first the María de Molina street did not even reach here) until, upon the death of the character who is honored in it – who lived on the corner of Castellana with José Abascal – the City Council decided put your name on it. Gregorio Marañón y Posadillo, one of the most important intellectuals of 20th century Spain, was born in Madrid on May 19, 1887.

He was a doctor to Alfonso XIII, whom he accompanied on his famous trip to Las Hurdes in 1922. Retaliated by the dictatorship of Primo de Rivera, he formed together with José Ortega y Gasset and Ramón Pérez de Ayala the “Group at the Service of the Republic” that contributed to the change of regime on April 14, 1931. He left Spain shortly after the outbreak of the civil war, a moment in which he completely changes his attitude towards republican governments. He was granted permission to return in 1942; He initially practiced his profession liberally, although in 1944 he returned to occupy a position at the Provincial Hospital of Madrid, which had been dispossessed by Francisco Franco in 1939. Since then he did nothing but continue accumulating honors and appointments, as he had happened before the war, something that the Franco regime took advantage of for propaganda purposes. He died in Madrid March 27, 1960.

In the center of the square is the equestrian statue dedicated to the Marquis of Duero (a character who will be talked about more when reaching the street named after him). It was erected there in 1885 and is the work of Andreu Aleu i Teixidor; The reliefs on the pedestal are due to his student Pablo Gibert. As is usual in these cases, its bronze comes from cannons that were cast in Seville to give it shape.

How to get to?

By bus: lines 7, 14, 27, 40, 147, 150, N22 and N24 (bus stop: Gregorio Marañón)

By metro: lines 7 and 10 (station: Gregorio Marañón)

Taxi

Plaza del Doctor Marañón is located on Tarifa 1 and Tarifa 2 zones. Prices start from 2.5 € and then 1.3€/km.

Roads

Plaza del Doctor Marañón is located on Paseo de la Castellana, Calle de María de Molina and Calle José Abascal intersection.

Coordinates: 40°26’16.6″N 3°41’26.1″W

