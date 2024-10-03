The Plaça de toros de les Arenes is a building that occupies an island in the Eixample on the north side of Plaça d’Espanya in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, ​​listed as an asset of documentary interest (category D).

It currently houses a shopping center, which contains two supermarkets (Mercadona and Veritas), a Fnac store, a pharmacy, a beauty center, several restaurants (both restaurants and fast food chains) and, above all, fashion, a Nespresso store of coffee capsules and coffee makers, a gym equipped with a spa from the Metropolitan chain, a multi-cinema complex from the Balañá Group and a lookout terrace. The basement floor connects the complex with Estación d’Espanya (L1, L3 and FGC).

The commercial area is 31,918 m2 and counts 100 stores on 6 floors. In 2015, the mall recorded 10,500,000 visitors.

The dome of the building is 27 metres high.

Over the years it featured numerous musical artists, including Carlos Santana and Paco de Lucia in 1977. It opened on June 29, 1900, designed by August Font i Carreras, and its last bullfight was held on June 19, 1977. The building was reopened in 2011 as a shopping mall named Arenas de Barcelona.

Address: Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes, 373-385 i Tarragona, 72 i Llançà, 15-21.

