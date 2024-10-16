Plaça de les Saleses or Plaça del Convent de les Saleses is a garden space in Madrid, Community of Madrid, Spain, bounded by the streets of Bárbara de Bragança, Comte de Xiquena, Sant Tomé, Ferran VI and General Castaños. It owes its name to the ancient and extensive complex of the Convento de las Salesas Reales, founded in 1748.

History

It is not yet listed on Teixeira’s plan of 1656, but it is on Espinosa’s. Pedro de Répide describes it as “a small square with a garden, on the north side of which was Carrerón de les Ánimes, a narrow corridor between the convent of the Salesians and the house of their chaplains”. Répide also remembers that this alley was named after the country house of the infant Don Tello, which, abandoned, later became a pestilence and that, due to the high mortality concentrated in its corral, it began to be known as the “Corral of the Souls”.

The most important building in the square is the church of the old monastery, first a temple of the Visitation and then a parish church of Santa Barbara, “in whose hall in front of the main façade there is a brief little garden.” The church was consecrated on September 25, 1757, by the General Inquisitor and Archbishop of Farsalia, Manuel Quintano Bonifaz. It houses the tombs of Ferdinand VI and his wife Barbara of Portugal, and General O’Donnell. The history of the temple includes an incredible robbery that occurred on January 2, 1800, and a fire that destroyed the old convent on May 5, 1910.

