The Plaza de Antón Martín, also called the Plazuela de Antón Martín, is a public space in the central district of Madrid, Community of Madrid, Spain, where Atocha Street, Santa Isabel Street, Magdalena Street, Amor de Dios Street and León Street meet at their intersection with Moratín.

It owes its name to the 16th-century religious Antón Martín de Dios, successor of Saint John of God in the Hospitaller Order,​ and founder here in 1552 of the Hospital of Our Lady of the Love of God, popularly called the Hospital of Antón Martín.

History

On the border of the Santa Cruz suburb, in the 13th century the primitive Atocha gate was located here, later moved to the Vallecas gate further away on what was called the Sanctuary Road.​ Antonio de León Pinelo tells that there was a hermitage dedicated to San Sebastián in this place, on which “the priest of Santa Cruz, Juan Francor [or Francos], founded a new parish in 1550 for the parish of San Sebastián, and on it he … a nephew of his.”​ Shortly afterwards, in 1552,​ Antón Martín founded, annexed, the hospital of San Juan de Dios, on the land that Hernando de Somontes and Catalina Zapata had acquired from the king’s accountant,7​ this space began to be known as the Plazuela de Antón Martín.

