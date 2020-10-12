PICK OF THE WEEK: Tuesday, 13th October – Sunday, 18th October, 2020

MUSIC

Thursday, 15th October at 22h at the cafè teatre, La Fada Ignorant, Andorra la Vella. (Maximum capacity: 30 people. Tickets now on sale! Concerts at La Fada: Dani Flaco returns to La Fada Ignorant.

4th LA FI ANDORRA SINGER-SONG WRITERS’ COMPETITION, at La Fada Ignorant, Andorra la Vella. Registration for competitors until Thursday, 15th October. Followed, on Saturday, 7th November by The Final & End Party with a performance by the winner of the 3rd edition: David Bitter. Registrations should be addressed to La Fada Ignorant until Thursday, 15th October. Any questions, clarifications, suggestions, do not hesitate to phone 00376 821 815 from 17h – 01h. RULES AND REGULATIONS:

1) Registrations can be made: a) Personally at La Fada from Monday to Saturday from 17h C / Fiter i Rossell, 2, ground floor, AD 500 Andorra la Vella or b) By email to [email protected]

2) The duly completed registration form, plus two digital examples of the competitor’s own compositions (text and music in acoustic format) which will be performed in the contest, must be submitted. The demo and the registration form must be accompanied by the lyrics of the songs. Translation is essential if it is not in Catalan.

3) A previous jury, made up of people related to the field of music, will select from the proposals submitted, those who will participate in the semi-finals of the competition.

4) From the proposals performed live in the semi-finals, the jury will select the 10 finalists.

5) Participants may bring a maximum of two accompanying musicians. Participating musicians must not have been linked to any record contract in the last 5 years.

6) The order of the performances will be established previously by drawing lots.

7) The jury of the final phase will evaluate the proposals taking into account 4 defined concepts: text, music, voice and communication with the public. The competition may be declared void. In any case, the jury may take all those decisions that favour the smooth running of the competition, even in matters not expressly provided for in these rules.

8) CDs or other physical media submitted to the contest as part of the registration will be kept until October 27th.

9) Participation in the competition implies acceptance of these rules. AWARDS

Winner: Recording of an EP (5 songs) in a leading studio in Barcelona with producer ( ROSAZUL )

Recording, mixing, mastering and distribution on Spotify and iTunes. Participation during the following year, in a promotional concert at La Fada Ignorant Andorra and Jambo Street Music, and with the possibility of performing in other venues on the circuit of Andorra and Spain.

2nd and 3rd places:

Participation during the following year in a promotional concert at La Fada Ignorant Andorra and Jambo Street Music

Finalists:

They will be part of the programming of La Fada Ignorant Andorra.

Best song in Catalan:

Participation during the following year in a promotional concert at La Fada Ignorant Andorra and Jambo Street Music, with the possibility of performing in other venues on the circuit of Andorra and Spain.

Sunday, 18th October at 12 noon in the National Auditorium of Andorra, Ordino. (Admission: 15€ from Ordino Tourist Office Tel: +376 878 173 or www.ordinoclassic.ad In the face of the health emergency, the capacity of the Auditorium is limited. On the day of the concert there will be no ticket sales at the box office.)

ORDINO CLASSIC – Music for memory. Music and Drama. It’s 60’s Ordino and the Festa Major. In the gaily decorated square the first bars of a bolero sound. Flirting and playful laughter can be heard among young people in love from the village and other parishes. The moon is witness to a night full of music, dancing and emotions. A story about love and the passage of time through the words of Bartolí and the memory of Delia, crystallized in his love letters.

PROGRAMME: well known Spanish love songs from the 60s.

Those taking part:

* ONCA string quintet

-Francesc Planella and Àlex Arajol, violins

-Elias Porter, viola

-Carolina Bartumeu, cello

-Òscar Llauradó, double bass

* -Lluís Cartes Percussion – * Actors

-Bartolí (character / master of ceremonies) – Ivan Caro

-Delia – Laia Tarifa

* Dramaturgy – Joan Hernández and Ivan Caro * Stage direction – Joan Hernández

* Musical arrangements – Santi Pereira

Saturday, 17th October – Sunday, 18th October at the Auditorium of the Palau de Gel Ice Palace of Andorra, Canillo (See timetable below) Romanesque Chamber International Competition. Auditions of the International Romanesque Chamber Competition (Open to the public. Free auditions and free admission for the formations registered in the “International Romanesque Chamber Competition”.) We will listen to chamber music performed by musicians from youngsters to professionals. Only the audience gives meaning to the musician with the warmth of their applause. Let us not forget that the fundamental goal of producing music is for the public and, of course, all kinds of audiences. For this reason, the Friends of the Romanesque Chamber Association wants to facilitate access to the richness of culture, music and art in general to everyone: children, young people and adults. The audience will enjoy great auditions and emotions and will be responsible for choosing the group that will take the Audience Award. Timetable:

ELIMINATORY PHASE, Saturday 17th October. Interpretations of the BASE category from 10h.

Interpretations of the ADVANCED category from 16h.

FINAL PHASE, Sunday, 18th October. This will take place in the morning in two shifts: the first at 9.30h with the BASE category, and the second at 11.30h with the ADVANCED category.

THEATRE

Thursday, 15th October at 21.30h in the Claror Auditorium of the Lauredià Cultural and Congress Centre, Sant Julià de Lòria. 57th Theatre Season: La dona del 600 (in Catalan). Tomàs is a widower, he is over seventy and the doctor forces him to stay off coffee, milk, salt and fats. He lives alone and spends hours like one who counts stars at midnight. One day, his daughter, Montse, gives him an unexpected gift: a construction kit of a scale model of a Seat 600. Montse works as a doctor sans frontiers and spends more time away than nearby, and she thought that the gift would keep Thomas entertained by rebuilding the scale copy of the vehicle they had had at home for so long: the “confit,” as they called it. That was the name Carme, his wife, christened the 600 on the day that, many years ago, Tomàs brought home that small and beautiful car to make it a member of the family. Those taking part:

Author and director: Pere Riera Cast: Mercè Sampietro, Àngels Gonyalons, Jordi Banacolocha, Rosa Vila and Pep Planas TICKETS WILL BE ON SALE LATER

CINEMA

Until December, The Cineclub de les Valls is presenting a season of Latin American films in Spanish at the Teatre Communal, Andorra la Vella.

There appear to be no films in English at the Cinemes Illa Carlemany this week.

CHILDREN All children’s activities are in Catalan unless otherwise stated.

Saturday 17th & Sunday, 18th October at 17h in the Sala de Festes of Encamp & Pas de la Casa. The Encamp and Pas de la Casa 2020 puppet festival.

PROGRAMME: SATURDAY 17th at 17h at the Sala de Festes, Encamp

Klé by Teia Moner. Klé – According to Paul Klee, a drawing is a line that goes for a walk. What a wonderful way to get into your imagination and walk with it. Dance, magic, object manipulation, puppets, sign language, and black theatre have allowed us to explore his work and discover the painter Klee, the musician, the puppeteer, the sculptor, the philosopher, and the master of the Bauhaus.

AND

At 17h at the Sala de Festes, Pas de la Casa. Children only.

On vas, Moby Dick? by the Centre of Puppets of Lleida. Where are you going, Moby Dick? is a free adaptation of the classic by Herman Melville, staged for family audiences, in which the tabletop puppets, the projection of animations and songs will take us into the story of a great white whale, Moby Dick. Tim really enjoys seeing the sea. So, whenever he can, he visits his grandmother in her fishing village. There he meets Kalin, a girl his age, who tells him the story of Moby Dick. Playing and blowing their imaginations, Tim and Kalin will relive the adventures of the great white whale to get rid of Captain Ahab’s harpoons and continue swimming freely.

PROGRAMME SUNDAY 18th.

At 17h at the Sala de Festes, Encamp

El monstre de colores, by the company Tutatis – Teatro imaginario. The monster of colours – The colour yellow means you are happy. Blue is sadness, red is anger, black is fear … Green … what a mess! Each colour represents an emotion, but you need to know how to understand them in order to put them in order. A theatrical adaptation of The Monster of Colours, the play by Anna Llenas, with more than 300,000 copies sold and translated into 16 languages.

AND

At 17h at the Sala de Festes, Pas de la Casa.

Klé by Teia Moner.Klé – According to Paul Klee, a drawing is a line that goes for a walk. What a wonderful way to get into your imagination and walk with it. Dance, magic, object manipulation, puppets, sign language, and black theatre have allowed us to explore his work and discover the painter Klee, the musician, the puppeteer, the sculptor, the philosopher, and the master of the Bauhaus.

REGISTRATION and place reservation OBLIGATORY: Department of Culture of Encamp. TICKETS: 5€ for adults in Encamp, children and young people free. The Pas de la Casa shows are for children only, so free, but reservations essential.

