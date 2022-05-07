PICK OF THE WEEK: Saturday, 7th May – Friday, 13th May, 2022

MUSIC

❖ Saturday 7 May at 21h30 at the IQOS Lounge, Andorra la Vella. DJ John Holt at the IQOS Lounge. (Event for 18+) Come and listen to funk and techno-house to start your Saturday night!

❖ Sunday 8 May at 12h30 at the IQOS Lounge, Andorra la Vella. Aperitif Session with Wally’s DJ at IQOS. (Event for 18+)

❖ Sunday 8 May at 12h and 17h at the Andorra National Auditorium, Ordino. Reggae for Kids. (€10 adults/€5 children. VR seats (reduced view) €5 adults/children free. 15% off with youth card. Masks required) The Penguins (nine musicians from Sant Feliu de Llobregat) released their new record Quadern de Bitàcola, their fifth album with the Reggae per Xics project, aimed at family audiences. Their new album is composed of twelve tracks, eight of which are original songs. In their music, they fuse modern pop culture style with traditional Jamaican rhythm.

The band also incorporates an adaptation from the traditional music style Càntut. With 11,000 monthly listeners, hundreds of thousand views on Youtube, and more than 25,000 records sold, The Penguins are now embarking the Calypso in search of a mysterious island that does not appear in any navigation charts or maps. The new Quadern de Bitàcola project revives oceanic imagery of Jules Verne, Hergé, and even Captain Nemo aboard the Nautilus. You are invited to witness extraordinary adventures, discover ocean flora and fauna and be warned of the environmental consequences of living in a utilitarian society still unable to manage waste.

❖ Sunday, 8th May at 12h30 (Vermouth) at the coffee/bar La Fada Ignorant, Andorra la Vella. (Inverse box office) Trio Disconcierto.

❖ Wednesday 11 May at 21h at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Meritxell, Canillo. (€15/753 623 for registration) Concert by the Chamber Choir of Les Valls d’Andorra for the Benefit of Ukrainian Refugees. Come and listen to the following works by French composer Gabriel Fauré: Requiem, Cantique de Jean Racine, Les Djinns, La Pavane, and Ave Maria. Director: Catherine Metayer. Piano: Nicolas Licciardi (Sponsors include the International Club.)

❖ Wednesday 11 May at 21h at the Communal Theater, Andorra la Vella. (€10. Call 736 700 to register.) WaxX Jazz Band. The WaaX Jazz Band is a French jazz quintet formed in 2018 and includes saxophonist Raphael Illes (the founder), drummer Remi Vignolo, bassist Samuel Hubert, guitarist Martin Ferreyros, and Emmanuel Duprei on the keyboard. They have been pursuing a sound that combines jazz with electric and urban undertones, drawing inspiration from David Bowie, Coltrane, and Weather Report. After a two month residency at the Gare Jazz Paris Club, and their performances in 2019 at the Morty Jazz Festival and the Jazz à Vialas Festival, they have released their first album this year.

EXHIBITIONS ❖ Until Sunday 8 May at the Spanish Embassy in Andorra, Andorra la Vella. Sunday and Saturday from 10h-13h. Reality and Desire – Exhibition Tribute to Luis Cernuda. This exposition presents works by the poets of the 27th Generation and are illustrated by contemporary artists such as Modest Cuix art, Albert Ràfols Casamada, Cesc, Miguel Condé, Assumció Mateu, Susana Pruna, Antoni Taulé and Isidre Marcet among others. The exhibition combines the excellence and skill of poetry, graphic art, and sculptural works.

❖ From Monday 9 May to Sunday 21 May at the Andorra National Auditorium, Ordino. Geographies-Korea. (878 178 to register) Geographies is a project that presents cultures, countries, territories, and knowledge through conferences, workshops, art exhibitions, and film screenings. This year, Geographies is focused on the cultural and commercial legacy of the Silk Road.

– Monday (09/05)at 19h- Conference- “Bringing Korea Closer to Andorra”

– Tuesday (10/05) at 19h – Conference- “The Social and Economic Evolution of Korea”

– Wednesday (11/05) at 19h – Lecture- The Spirit of the Korean People in the Masked Theater”

– Thursday (12/05) at 19h- Conference- The Korean Peninsula

– Friday (13/05) at 20h- Conference- Rituals and Gender in Korean Shamanism

– Saturday (14/05)at 19h- Conference- Religious Pluralism in Korea

– Monday (16/05) at 19h- Film – A Taxi Driver: The Heroes of Gwangju

– Tuesday (17/05) at 19h- Conference- Taekwondo: Korean Identity

– Wednesday (18/05) at 19h- Conference- Hallyu (Korean Wave)

– Thursday (19/05) at 19h- Conference- “History and evolution of Korean cinema”

– Friday (20/05) at 19 pm – Conference- “Korea: Soft Power and TV Series”

– Saturday (21/05) at 11h- Workshop -Preparing the authentic Korean dish of Kimchi (Limited number of spots)

– From 9-21 May in the La Buna room. Photo exhibition “A Trip to Korea”

– From 9-21 May in the La Buna room. Virtual exhibition of Korean crafts (provided by the Korean Cultural Center in Spain)

❖ Until Saturday, 14th May at Sala Sergi Mas, Sant Julià de Lòria. (Register at http://artcampandorra.com For guided tours, contact [email protected] ) ArtCamp: Colors for the Planet Every two years, in Ordino, painters and sculptors meet to share their art and exchange universal values such as peace and cultural appreciation through their art. For the first time, you can see a retrospective of the more than 180 artists from more than 80 different nationalities who have participated in ArtCamps since its inception in 2008. Opening hours: Tuesday to Friday from 16h – 20h. Saturdays from 10h – 13h and from 16h – 20h.

❖ Until Saturday, 14th May at the Comic Museum, La Massana. Mechanical Heresy by Ricardo Muñoz.

❖ Until Friday, 10 June at Miquel Mercè’s studio, Escaldes-Engordany. Ikebana Series, the New Autumn Photographs. From 8h30-13h30 and 14h30-17h30 ([email protected] for registration)

❖ Until Saturday, 11 June at Escaldes-Engordany Art Center, Escaldes-Engordany. Monday-Saturday at 9h30-13h30, 15h-19h. Based on Real Stories. (Reserve at 802 255 or [email protected]) Behind each photograph is a story. Come on a journey at the Foto Colectania collection; see the photographs selected from 50+ contemporary artists from Spain and Portugal. The photographers have given direct testimonies about their works and provided clues referring to hidden meanings that often go unnoticed. This exhibition is an invitation to look and delve deeper into photographs and discover new stories.

❖ Until Sunday, 12th June at the Government Exhibition Hall, Central Park Art Centre, Andorra la Vella. Gaset Flinch Exhibition. Opening hours: Tuesday afternoon to Sunday morning, 10h – 13h30 and 15h30 – 20h. The “Gaset Flinch” exhibition includes the sculptural creations of Andorran artist Judit Gaset Flinch, from the early 90s to her most recent works, made specifically for this exhibition. With nearly 70 works (curated from public & private collections in Andorra and Spain) on display, these works show us the evolution of the artist, who underwent different phases; all are marked by clear artistic intention seen in both concept and material. Trajectories is a project organized by the Government Exhibition Hall, with the purpose of displaying the works of artists with 30+ years of experience; and who have never been individually displayed by the Ministry of Culture. The Flinch Exhibition is one of the first projects with Trajectories.

❖ Until Friday, 30th September in the parish of Canillo (no location given… Suggest you ask when you register on +376 753 637 or [email protected] ) A retrospective exhibition of the very popular Andorran artist Francesc Galobardes Carbonell showing landscapes of the parish of Canillo. All the exhibited oils are created with the spatula technique. Opening hours: Monday to Saturday: 9h30 – 13h30 and 15h – 19h and Sunday: 10h-17h

❖ Until Saturday, 31st December at the MW Museu de l’Electricitat, Encamp. (Limited places, registration required: + 376 739 111 or [email protected] . Admission to the Museum will also be free for the duration of the exhibition) Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday from 9h30 – 13h30 and from 15h – 18h. Sunday from 10h – 14h. A Planet Submerged in Plastic by James Whitlow Delano. Humans have produced more than 8 billion tons of plastic waste, more than a ton per capita on the planet. Plastic is everywhere -packaging of all kinds, household equipment, electronics and even clothes – from the highest settlement at an altitude of 5,400m in Peru to the Mariana Trench, the deepest place on Earth; through the Arctic ice where microplastics are found. The consequences are dire, as plastic pollutes the soil, air and water – 6.3 billion tons of plastic waste end up in landfills, 8 million tons end up in the oceans. James Whitlow Delano is an American photographer based in Japan who has a long and recognized career. He has won several prestigious awards and has been exhibited around the world. In 2015, he created the @EverydayClimateChange Instagram account, which documents and makes climate change visible on all continents.

❖ Until Sunday, 8th January 2023 at the Thyssen Museum, Escaldes Engordany. (Rates, with audio guide: €9 general admission/€5 for 65+, those under 26 years, those with a youth card and Crèdit Andorrà customers. Children under 18: free admission.) Opening hours: The last access to the room will be 30 mins. before closing. Tuesday to Friday from 10h – 18h. Saturdays from 10 19h. Sundays, 10h – 14h. Closed on Mondays.

The Carmen Thyssen Andorra Museum is hosting its sixth exhibition: Made in Paris: The Generation of Matisse, Lagar and Foujita, an exhibition that aims to reflect the cultural magnetism of Paris between the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Artists such as Henri Matisse, Léonard Tsuguharu Foujita and Charles Camoin are forerunners of new trends as a result of the evolution of Impressionism. Other artists around the world had also found a source of inspiration in this avant-garde and optimistic environment, such as: Thomas Hart Benton, Francisco Bores, Hermen Anglada Camarasa and the sculptor Baltasar Lobo, who permeated new trends such as post-impressionism, symbolism and fauvism in the French capital. Using metro lines, the tour covers the five mythical schools that coexisted during this period: the École de Paris, the Académie Colarossi, the Académie Julian, the École des Beaux-Arts de Paris, and the Real Academy of Belles Arts of San Fernando of Madrid.

Talking about Paris is also about music and, for this reason, the exhibition integrates a musical discourse entitled, Impressionist Virtues with a selection by the Andorran musicologist Josep Martínez Reinoso. Visitors will be able to delve into a synergistic experience through the performances of three French pianists and pioneers in the mid-20th century:Henriede Faure, Germain Thyssens Valentin and Magda Tagliaferro. The artists represented in the exhibition have a magnificent dialogue with each other and visitors will witness the most important social and artistic changes of the early twentieth century.

❖ Until Sunday, 27th August, 2023 at the Casa d’Areny-Plandolit Museum, Ordino. (Admission: €2.50. Free on September 25th and 26th. The last access to the room will be 30 mins. before closing.) Abracadabra: Illusionism and magic in Cal Plandolit. Discover one of the least known facets of the Areny-Plandolit family – the connection between some of its members within the world of magic, where they stood out prominently on the Spanish and international scale during the first half of the twentieth century.

BOOKS

❖ Thursday 12 May at 19h at the La Trenca Bookshop, Andorra la Vella. Presentation: I Say “Llom” But My Grandmother Says “Llomillo”. Join philologist and author Maria Cucurull in the presentation of her book.

CONFERENCES

❖ Saturday 7 May at 10h and 11h30 at the Government Public Library, Andorra la Vella. Massages and Techniques to Help Children’s Well Being. (Registration required. 828 750 or [email protected]) Pediatric massages for parents with children ages 0 to 3.

❖ Saturday 7 May at 10h30 at the Casa Rull Museum, La Massana. Introduction to the Traditional Uses of Andorran Plants. (Register at 836 908 or [email protected]) Talk presented by Manel Niell in collaboration with Andorra Recerca i Innovació.

❖ Monday 9 May at 19h30 at the Government Public Library, Andorra la Vella. Food Is Your Medicine. (Limited capacity. Register at 828 750 or [email protected]) Talk by Manuel Méndez.

❖ Tuesday 10 May at 19h at the Crèdit Center Building, Av. Meritxell, 80, 3rd floor Andorra la Vella. Conference on Strategy and Geopolitics: The Impact on Business. Conference will be in person and online. (Register at 888 888 before May 9th) Crèdit Andorrà Global Forum lecture series on the future and global trends. The conference will be presented by Mike Rosenberg, professor at IESE Business School, where he specializes in geopolitics and sustainability.

The invasion of Ukraine demonstrates that geopolitics continues to impact the business environment. Rosenberg will analyze world affairs and present a model to help professionals better understand and manage their companies alongside the major geopolitical issues.

❖ Wednesday 11 May at 20h at the Escaldes-Engordany Art Center, Escaldes-Engordany. (Register at 80 22 55 or [email protected]) For the Love of Art: Tracing the Footsteps of the Art Plundering by the Nazis. Between 1933 and 1945, the Nazis systematically looted millions of works of art. It is estimated that more than five million pieces of art were stolen from the Nazi plunder and Hitler created an extensive art collection in a museum in Linz. This artistic wound inflicted by the Nazis has not yet healed, and many people are struggling to regain the legacy of their ancestors. Presented by art historian Ruth Casabella Vehils.

FESTIVALS, FAIRS, & MARKETS ❖ From Friday 6 May to Sunday 8 May from 10h-20h in Poble d’Ordino, Ordino. Ordino Cattle Fair 2022.

– Friday 6 May at 17h – Exhibition of Anvils, El Racó del Casi Arajol at Carrer dels Coms.

– Farmer’s Market on Saturday from 10h-20h and Sunday from 10h-18h in Jardins de la Casa Pairal, Carrer dels Cóms and Carrer Major

– Exhibition: “Utensils from a Forgotten Time” and Wool Demonstrations and Workshops on Saturday from 10h-20h and Sunday 10h-18h at Casa Rossell

– Traveling Exhibition “The Flower of the Pyrenees”

– Saturday 7 May

– 10h30(3 hours). Sheep Show (cattle enclosure).

– 11h contest, 13h award ceremony in Tanada Parking Camp. Competition & National Auction of Brown Mares.

– At 12h in Tanada Parking Camp. Esbart Les Biroussans (Arieja).

– At 18h in Plaza Mayor Concert by Manu & the Vodkas.

– Sunday 8 May

– At 12h in the Tanada Parking Camp Esbart Valls del Nord

– At 12h30 in the Tanada Parking Camp. Castellers, grallers and tabalers from Andorra.

❖ From Saturday 7 May to Saturday 28 May in different parts of the parish of Sant Julià de Lòria. Festival of Our Lady of Canolich.

❖ Saturday 7 May to Sunday 8 May at the Edifici de Les Fontetes and La Massana Gondola, La Massana. Saturday 7 May from 11h-20h. Sunday 8 May from 11h-14h. Vide Dressing, Spring Edition, 2022. During the Vide Dressing you will be able to take part in the competition organized by La Massana Fogons in collaboration with the MGI Gastronòmic store and win a fantastic gourmet food basket. Request a ticket and participate!

❖ Saturday 7 May from 11h-20h at the Andorra la Vella Historic Center, Andorra la Vella. Valley Market. Creative crafts, art and farmer’s market. The first Saturday of each month between May and October.

CINEMA & THEATER

❖ Tuesday 10 May at 20h15 at Cinemas Illa Carlemany, Escaldes-Engordany. (€6: General Admission. €5 for members of the French Andorran Alliance) Screening of the French film Aline (Original Version, PG-13) Quebec, late 1960s, Sylvette and Anglomard welcome their 14th child: Aline. In the Dieu family, music reigns supreme and when Aline grows up they discover her gift: she has a golden voice. When music producer Guy-Claude hears her voice, he has just one thing in mind – to make Aline the greatest singer in the world. Supported by her family and guided by the experience and then the budding love of Guy-Claude, they will together write the pages of an extraordinary destiny. The movie is an unofficial biopic of the life of Céline Dion, here called Aline Dieu. Dion’s husband and manager, René Angélil, is called Guy-Claude Kamar in this movie.

CHILDREN’S ACTIVITES

❖ Saturday 7 May from 11h-15h at the Sergi Mas Room, Sant Julià de Lòria. (Register at 744 044 or conser[email protected]) Discover the ArtCamp – A Family Activity. Please join our exhibition ArtCamp: Creative Energy for Peace, in which children and families will explore art works through a game of discovery. Guided through pedagogical worksheets with questions, tests and simple tasks, children will have to look for, observe, choose, and compareto understand the meaning of the exhibition: culture and peace.

❖ Saturday 7 May from 10h30 to 12h30 at the Escaldes-Engordany Historical Archive, Escaldes-Engordany. The Mysterious Box of Anna and Juame. (€3. Limited capacity. Register at 802 255 or [email protected]) A mysterious box was found on the Engordany bridge. Together we will open it and discover its hidden secrets. A fun way for the little ones to discover history.

❖ From Saturday 7 May to Sunday 8 May at Thyssen Museum, Escaldes-Engordany. Saturday at 10h30,11h30,12h30, 16h, and 17h Sunday at 11h and 12h. (For children 4+. Register at 800 800 or [email protected]) WELCOME SPRING. Flower arrangement workshop for children with Eva Rubber.

❖ Saturday 7 May at 11h in the Encamp Communal Library, Encamp. (Limited capacity; registration required. Register at 732 704 or [email protected]) The Magic of Colors – Children’s Storytime.What if each color led us to live great adventures in an imaginary world? This is what happens to Mariana when she dresses in pink, green, black, red … She likes it so much that she doesn’t know which color to choose! Narrator Vanesa Silva offers a storyteller for children between 3 and 7 years old. The activity will begin with a short presentation, followed by the reading of the story The Magic of Colors, and a small game with transparent water bottles, funnels, and food coloring with magic words that the boys and girls will have to say all together. Songs will also be sung and the children will learn the combination and creation of different colors.

❖ Wednesday 11 May at 17h30 at the Pas de la Casa Communal Library, Encamp. (Register at [email protected]) The Pas de la Casa Community Library is organizing “Water for All” – a children’s environmental awareness workshop. The workshop will be held in collaboration with Unicef and will be led by Mercè Millan. Topics such as water pollution and the global inequality of access to clean water will be discussed.

WORKSHOPS

❖ Saturday 7 May at 10h at the La Llacuna Cultural Center, Andorra la Vella. (For 18+. Register at 730 037 or [email protected]) Low Temperature Enamel Course. Prior experience in jewelry is not required. Material included. Presented by the School of Art of the Municipality of Andorra la Vella.

❖ Tuesday 10 May at 19h-20h30 at Porta de la Vall, Andorra la Vella. Communal Building, c/Prat de la Creu 74-76, ground floor. Connect With Biodiversity. Come and discover the ecosystems that comprise our environments. For all audiences.

+CULTURE

❖ Saturday 7 May at 18h at the IQOS Lounge, Andorra la Vella. (For 18+) Helena Paradiso Painting Live. Argentine Helena Paradiso has been drawing since childhood and is an art school graduate and current graphic designer.

Culturally yours,

Clare.

_____________

Look for about the author of the blog Clare Allcard

_____________

Look here for the whole blog “Cultural events in Andorra with Clare Allcard