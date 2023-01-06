MUSIC

 Saturday, 7th January at 17h at the Casa Pairal, Ordino. Carol Concert by the Coral Casamanya.

 Sunday, 8th January at 21h30 in the IQOS Lounge, Andorra la Vella. (18+))Richy Come Back. Melodic house with RichyVuelcom to enjoy your cocktail.We are waiting for you at the IQOS Lounge, a place full of incombustible artists and unique experiences.

 Thursday, 12th January at 19h30 in the IQOS Lounge, Andorra la Vella. (18+)Incombustible After Work with Madame. Well selected deep house with Madame.

People who act or intervene:

John Holt

 Friday, 13th January at 21h30 at the IQOS Lounge, Andorra la Vella. (18+)Marina Caro. Marina Caro, one of the most beautiful voices in Barcelona, will sing you the great current hits with a touch of elegance and style. Soul, pop and deep house.

FESTIVALS

 Saturday, 7th January at 11h30 at the parish church of Sant Julià de Lòria. Solemn Mass of Three Kings celebrated by all the priests of Andorra in the presence of the country’s authorities.

THEATRE AND DANCE

 Saturday, 7th January at 18h30 at the IQOS Lounge, Andorra la Vella (18+). Magic with Tyler Haze.Tyler Haze, a magician in the most ancient sense of the word, takes you on a dizzying journey through the impossible, full of surprises and, above all, magic.

 Saturday, 7th January at 18h at the Prat del Roure, Escaldes-Engordany. (Entrance 10€. TO BUY) 61st Season of the theatre, Els Pastorets (The Shepherds.) 29th Edition of this popular, traditional, family play – a cross between a Pantomime and Nativity scenes – and always produced by a professional director using an excellent Andorran amateur cast. Els Pastoretsis based on the work of Josep Maria Folchi Torres and this year, as always, is full of new features! Our favourite shepherds will travel through the desert to Nazareth, where they will meet all the characters that make us laugh and fall in love, while dancing and singing to the music. Of course, Saint Raphael, Saint Gabriel and Saint Michael must also be there to put a stop to Satan and the Furies, who will never tire of doing mischief, hoping that evil will spread throughout the world. But will they succeed?

People who act or intervene:

Director: Cristina Pericas

Assistant Director: Núria Montes

Cast: Amateurs of the Principality

CINEMA

 Friday 6th – Thursday 12th January at 20h30 at Cinemes Illa Carlemany, Escaldes-Engordany Avatar: The Way of Water. Directed by James Cameron. Starring: Sam Worthington,

Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver. The Story: Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the extrasolar moon Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their home.

CONFERENCES

 Monday, 9th January from 19h30 – 21h at theHotel Roc Blanc, Escaldes-Engordany. (30 places. Registrations:

[email protected] )

Conference: Hacking on democracy. (In English)with residentSchalk Cronjé. Democracy is about putting the power of decision-making in the hands of ordinary people. Our current democratic processes are based on structures that are hundreds of years old. In this session we will have a couple of short discussions on topics to change democracy in a positive way.

These topics include:

• Decentralized decision making.

• Alternative voting mechanisms.

• Restricted terms of the charges.

• Life without political parties.

• Fiscal disruption.

The debate is expected to be conducted in a philosophical manner.

Another session will follow where we will look at the technologies

that could help disrupt today’s legacy democratic media.

This session will be recorded. If you don’t want to be visible in the

video, please indicate so in the question when you register.

People who act or intervene:

Schalk Cronjé

 Thursday, 12th January at 19h at the Casa d’Areny-PlandolitMuseum, Ordino. (Registrations: [email protected]

Tel.: 836 908) Talk: Domestic music in Andorra in 1820: The music periodical of Maria Rosa d’Areny Jordana with John Benavent.

SPORTS

Note for your diary: Registration ends 8th January

 Saturday, 14th January at Grandvalira, Canillo. Departure point: Cubil car park, Grau Roig (2,100m)

Snowshoeing in Montmalús. This outing explores several corners of the Pessons and Colellscircuits, in a more original way than usual. We will look for an interesting route through the Bosc del Peu de Pessons, while encountering spectacular views when first arriving at the Estany de Coma Estremera. From there, if the conditions allow, we will go up the channel to the Montmalús pass, and to the peak (2,748 m). In any case, the views from the area are unique. In the event that the snow conditions are not optimal and make the exit too dangerous, we will extend the ascent by another route. We will descend through the Colells ponds, looking for fun routes for the bravest, and we will reach the starting point following the Colells River not too far away .

Elevation: 650 m

Distance : 8 km

Approximate duration : 5-6 hours

Difficulty : medium-demanding, depending on the conditions we find!

Equipment – Materials to bring:

• Mountain shoes with high, rigid or semi-rigid support.

• Snowshoes and poles.

• Safety kit DVA + shovel + probe.

• Layer clothes (breathable, warm, windproof or waterproof).

• Sun protection (gloves, cream, cap, glasses, “blizzard” mask in case

it’s very windy).

• Sufficient water and food.

Person who acts or intervene:

Cesc Villasevil(guide)

CULTURE

 Until Saturday, 7th January at the Bike Lab Andorra • Andorra Bicycle Museum, Andorra la Vella. Hours: from 10h to 18h. The cyclist behind the track. (The price of the activity is included in the fee for visiting the permanent exhibition.)This holiday season come and play at Bici Lab Andorra!Christmas is a time to be with the family. At Bici Lab Andorra we propose a family activity to spend quality time with the little ones, while discovering the museum in a fun and instructive way.

We have prepared the quiz game: The cyclist behind the track for you to discover, by playing, the evolution of this activity throughout its two hundred years of history, searching among the collection of bikes will help you solve the different riddles. It is seen as a family game with children aged 6 to 12 and adapted for families speaking Catalan, Castilian, French or English, allowing a maximum number of families to enjoy it.

We encourage you to come to Bici Lab Andorra, to become a “cyclist behind the track”.

EXHIBITIONS

 Until Saturday, 7th January 2023 in the Parish of Ordino, Go up to Christmas in Ordino, Exhibition “Interpreting Christmas”, by the students of La Capsa, creative spaces, in the Studio building

 Until Sunday, 8th January 2023 at the Thyssen Museum, Escaldes Engordany. (Rates, with audio guide: €9 general admission/€5 for those 65+, those under 26 years, those with a youth card and Crèdit Andorrà customers. Free admission for children under 18).

 Until Sunday, 8th January, 2023, at the Roc Blanc Hotel. Circul’Art! The creative group association, with the aim of promoting art and its creators in Andorra, is launching the third edition of Circul’Art, a project that will allow you to enjoy at home, in the office and in public spaces four works of art, one for each season. This third season we offer 12 season tickets. Three independent and closed circuits with 4 works each. You can choose the circuit you like best.

 Until Monday, January 9, 2023 at the Exhibition hall of the Municipality of Encamp, Encamp.Photographic exhibition ‘Stories to live’. Discover the photographic exhibition “Stories for living”, by photographer and SAAS nurse ChiquiNovis. This is an exhibition that invites reflection on the generous gesture of organ donation and the opportunity for life that this gesture implies. Through 11 photographs, the exhibition shows the experience of organ donation and transplantation from an intimate and personal point of view.

The exhibition is itinerant and will travel through the seven parishes of Andorra.

The exhibition has been promoted by the Association of Transplants and Donors of Andorra (ATIDA) and the Official College of Nursing of Andorra (COIA).

 UntilSaturday, 14th January 2023 at the EspaiCaldes, Escaldes- Engordany “AFFATUS” by Eve Ariza. An exhibition resulting from the journey along the production of the artist Eve Ariza, from its beginnings to the exhibition of her last unpublished works.

The collection embraces a wide period of life and multiple disciplines in order to capture the richness of the artist’s output. The exhibition is structured in various conceptual areas that deal with topics such as consumption, communication and magical thinking.An invitation to reflection, revolution and above all, to renew the will to communicate. Opening hours: from Monday to Saturday 9h30 – 13h30 and from 15h – 19h. It will be closed on 1st November and 24th (afternoon), 25th, 26th, 31st (afternoon)December and 1st and 6th January, 2023.

 Until Sunday, 29th January 2023 at the Andorran Government Exhibition Hall, Andorra la Vella.Vasarely: From Optic art to Planetary Folklore. The exhibition is made up of 65 works from the Vasarely Foundation in Aix-en-Provence and several private collections in Andorra and France.

The exhibition presents the exuberant spirit of Victor Vasarely, French plastic artist of Hungarian origin (Pécs, 1906 – Paris, 1997), considered the father of optical art. The curators of the exhibition, Henry Périer, art critic, and Pierre Vasarely, president of the Vasarely Foundation, bring to light the work of this immense creator, the evolution of his research and the virtuosity of his gesture. Through more than sixty works, various facets of his production are revealed, from the early advertising graphics to the cosmic structures that mark the peak of his kinetic experiments. They all focus on art accessible to everyone and the utopia of an art-infused society. So, throughout the rooms and themes, we will (re)discover a fundamental artist of the 1960s and 1970s.

Opening hours: from Tuesday afternoon to Sunday morning, from 10h – 13h30 and from 15h30 – 20h

 Until Saturday, 4th February at the Massana Municipal Library, La Massana, Ordino.Painting exhibition by Pilar Jaraute. Pilar has been a student of La Capsa since last year, but she has been painting for a few years, mainly due to a chronic illness. She started practicing alone and occasionally went to classes with a teacher, it wasn’t until last year that she signed up for La Capsa to continue learning. She lives in La Massana, and has been in Andorra for more than 40 years. Creative at heart, her technique is acrylic but she also invents and creates from nothing… She paints landscapes, flowers, animals and everything that inspires her and her goal is to practice as much as possible in order to approach Hyperrealism.

In this exhibition we will be able to see mainly landscapes, many of which can be recognised and, as a star work, she presents a triptych made in an old window where, when the shutters are opened, we can admire a mountain landscape.

 Until Wednesday, 8th February, 2023 in the Embassy of Spain in Andorra. Exhibition of photographs “Traces”by Joan Ganyet. A graduate of the Escola Técnica Superior d’Arquitectura de Barcelona, Ganyet has also been a deputy, senator, mayor of the Seud’Urgell and general director of the Urban Landscape of the Generalitat. He is a member of the Royal Academy of Fine Arts of Sant Jordi and has exhibited his works in different cities of Catalonia and the rest of Spain, as well as in the Principality of Andorra, and has developed an artistic activity that has as a common denominator sensitivity, taste and detail.

According to Joan Ganyet, the photographs of “Traces” are “the memory and the skin of the walls of several historic cities of the Mediterranean Sea” such as Athens, Rome, Tarragona or Venice, obtained between the years 2009 and 2019. “Traces” is an exciting tribute to these Mediterranean cities, with compositions that highlight their beauty and elegance in a genuine and personal way. It is, in addition, an exhibition of colour, shape and plastic which the artistic creation and sensibility of its author transport us, through an exercise of observation, to reflect on our cities.Opening hours: from Monday to Friday, from 10h – 13h and from 16h – 19h.Saturdays, from 10h – 13h. Sundays, closed.

 Until Saturday, 18th February, 2023. At the Centre d’Artd’Escaldes-Engordany, Escaldes-Engordany. Exhibition “Fernand Léger. A bright and transparent universe” The painter Fernand Léger created a new, particular and vitalist language that expresses the modernity of the first half of the 20th century. An exhibition in which you can contemplate the language through which Léger unleashed his revolutionary interpretation of reality through imposing figures and an original conception of colour detached from form.

” Let’s go, I think, to a new form of society, a bit risky, a luminous and transparent human society .”

Activities around the exhibition: (Limited places, reservations on tel.: 80 22 55 or centreart @ee.ad ) December: Tuesday 27th, Wednesday 28th, Thursday 29th and Friday 30th. Create: family workshops in 30-minute sessions so that families can create from the works of Fernand Léger.

 Until Tuesday, 28th February at the Comic Museum, Plaça de les Fontetes, La Massana40 tacos 40 motorbikes (Johnny Roqueta. 1982 – 2022) Opening hours: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 15h –19h, Wednesday: 10h – 14h, Saturday:10h – 14h and 15h – 19h. Closed Sunday and Monday.

 Until Sunday, 27th August, 2023 at the Casa d’Areny-Plandolit Museum, Ordino. (Admission: €2.50. Free on September 25th and 26th. The last access to the room will be 30 mins. before closing.)Abracadabra: Illusionism and magic in Cal Plandolit. Discover one of the least known facets of the iconic Areny-Plandolit family – the connection between some of its members within the world of magic, where they stood out prominently on the Spanish and international scene during the first half of the twentieth century.

 Until Saturday, 30th September, 2023 at the Bike Lab Andorra • Andorra Bicycle Museum, Andorra la Vella.The woman and the bicycle’ Temporary exhibition of the Bici Lab Andorra museum. The temporary exhibition with which the museum opens, The woman and the bicycle’ explains how this invention was a symbol and also a battlefield to fight first for female emancipation and, nowadays, towards equality between women and men. Thirteen stories of women cyclists from all time illustrate small big moments of women’s relationship with two wheels from the end of the 19th century to the present day. And from using the bike as a tool to escape the control of husbands and fathers, to fight for equality in professional cycling.

MARKETS

 Until Saturday, 7th Januaryfrom 17h at the Plaça del Poble, Andorra la Vella. El Poblet de Nadal/Christmas Village with all its strength and splendour. More shows, more activities, and more exciting proposals that will surely make you enjoy some special moments.

