MUSIC

FLAVOURS OF ADVENT

All at 18h30 in the Parc de la Mola, Escaldes-Engordany

in the craft, food and music area

 Saturday, 3rd December: a concert by musician and singer Guillem Tudó.

 Sunday, 4th December: Neon Band concert.

 Monday, 5th December: Concert by the duo Ingrid Martínez & Óscar León.

 Tuesday, 6th December: Lady Scarlett Trio.

 Wednesday, 7th December: Concert by Vibrand in Key of Soul.

 Thursday, 8th December: Enchanting Christmas Concert.

 Friday, 9th December: Concert Efrem Roca and David Amat Duet –

 TODAY! Friday 2nd December at 18h30 at the Plaça de la Germandat, Sant Julià de Lòria, The Swing Girls are performing many Christmas songs along with some favourites from their repertoire at the opening of the Fira de Santa Llúcia.

 Saturday, 3rd December starting at 18h from the Plaça Carlemany and through the streets of Canillo, the marching drum band Brincadeira Perculight. Percussion show based on Afro-Bahian rhythms fused with various musical styles, dances and choreographies that convey to the spectators the strength and joy of their rhythms.

 Saturday, 3rd December at 21.30h at the IQOS Lounge, Andorra la Vella. Wally’s on IQOS 2022. Afro house session. We are waiting for you at the IQOS Lounge, a place full of incombustible artists and unique experiences.

 Sunday, 4th December at 12h midday at the National Auditorium of Andorra, Ordino. (Admission: €5) Christmas concert: Soundscapes – A Christmas greeting with passion with the Youth National Chamber Orchestra of Andorra (JONCA) in collaboration with the National Classical Orchestra of Andorra (ONCA) and directed by Albert Gumí, including the Music Schools and groups with diversity.

For the first time a concert will be transformed into a Christmas greeting starring the orchestral formations, the students of the music schools and the collectives participating in the programme for the people. The elderly people of the parishes will be the audience invited to a matinee where musical participation will be the leitmotif of the entire performance. During the concert, the Christmas greeting will be recorded where the three main axes of the FONCA, territory – people – training, will be represented.

 Sunday, 4th December at 18h in the Centre de Congressos, Andorra la Vella. (Tickets: 5€ available from Stars Academy and at the door on Sunday.) Stars Academy Christmas Concert. Once again, the Stars Choir will help start your festive season with our annual Christmas concert, featuring festive classics and many more!

 Thursday 8th December from 18h – 20h in the Plaça de les Fontetes, La Massana. Sing your way into a Karaoke Party. Individual and Group categories. Prizes and lots of fun. For more info and to register go to [email protected]

 Friday, 9th December at 21h30 at the Sala Prat del Roure, Escaldes-Engordany. (Entrance: €10) Gospel Night with The Black Heritage Choir. Another inescapable date of the Escaldan musical programme is gospel. We will be able to enjoy the virtuoso and powerful sound of The Black Heritage Choit with their show Amazing Grace – 50th Anniversary Celebration of Aretha Franklin, the contribution of the International Festival “Els grans del gospel” to the best-selling album in the history of gospel. The spiritual rhythms of Aretha Franklin will fill the Sala Prat del Roure in preparation for the Christmas atmosphere.

 Until Thursday 20th July 2023 at 19h15 in the Encamp Municipal Library, Encamp. (Registrations: [email protected] +376 732 704) Series: Opera, a very personal story presented by The Encamp Library. The activity consists of different commented and illustrated operas from all eras by Màrio Raviola.

THEATRE AND DANCE

 Saturday 3rd December at 17h in the Andorra la Vella Congress Center, Andorra la Vella. Christmas Sardana dancing with the Bellpuig Cobla.

 Saturday, 3rd December at 18h30 between Av. Meritxell and Plaça Príncep Benlloch. Christmas in Andorra la Vella with Fiers à Cheval (Cia. Quidams)

 Sunday, 4th December at 12 noon at les Fontetes Theatre, La Massana. (Free Entry with donations to local charities.) Christmas Panto: Come and join the fun! Almost sold out but remember, every seat reserved is a donation to a local charity here in Andorra, and an audience member to join in with the fun so it is very important we reserve the lot! Simply RESERVE YOUR SEAT by reply to Sandra (364153 or [email protected])

 Wednesday, 7th December at 18h30 between Av. Meritxell and Plaça Príncep Benlloch. Christmas in Andorra la Vella: The flight (Cia. Remue Ménage)

FAIRS & MARKETS

SANT JULIÀ DE LÒRIA FIRA DE SANTA LLÚCIA

from Friday, 2nd – Saturday, 3rd December

FRIDAY 2ND DECEMBER in the Plaça de la Germendat

– 16h Opening of the fair. 20 stalls of Christmas food, floral, natural and artisanal products will take us around the different stalls through the colours, variety and aromas of local and gastronomic products.

– From 17h – 19h in the Reig Patrimonia car park. Chillout space with live DJ music. Come, eat and dance with the young people of Festa Major radio.

– 18h in Plaça de la Germandat. Inauguration of the fair by Mn. Pepe Chisvert and the municipal authorities.

– 18h30 in Plaça de la Germandat. Concert by the group The Swing Girls and lighting of Christmas lights with the folkdance elves of Esbart Laurèdia.

– 20h Closing of the fair.

SATURDAY 3RD DECEMBER

– 10h in Plaça de la Germandat. Opening of the fair.20 stalls of Christmas, food, floral, natural and artisanal products will take us around the different stalls through the colours, variety and aromas of local and gastronomic products.

– From 10h – 12h. in the fireplace room of the Casa Comunal. (Maximum groups of 10 young people.) Workshop: let’s decorate Christmas with felt. Creative workshop aimed at young people aged 16 and over by art school teachers.

– From 10h – 12h fireplace room of the Casa Comunal. Creative workshop recycling Christmas trees aimed at children from 7 to 11 by the teachers of the art school.

– From 11h – 14h in Plaça de la Germandat Corner Selfie and paint faces. Come, put on makeup and take a great souvenir selfie with family or friends. Street animation by the Julià Show that will leave everyone who wants to take a photo with humour, sympathy and joy in a frenzy.

– From 11h – 14h in the Reig Patrimonia car park. Musical vermouth

Come and enjoy a good atmosphere with the young people of Festa Major radio.

– From 17h – 19h in the parking lot of Reig Patrimonia. Chillout space with live DJ music. Come, eat and dance with the young people of Festa Major radio.

– From 17h – 19h in the fireplace room of the Casa Comunal. Creative workshop personalising my caga tió aimed at children aged 4 to 6 by the teachers of the art school.

– From 17h – 19h fireplace room of the Casa Comunal. Creative Ceramic Christmas tree decorations workshop aimed at young people aged 16 and over by art school teachers.

– 18h45 in the Espai Benestar (Wellbeing space). 1st session of the Lite show – words that break bones by the Pagan Company

– 19h in the Espai Benestar 2nd session of the Lite show – words that break bones by the Pagan Company

– 19h45 in the Espai Benestar 3rd session of the Lite show – words that break bones by the Pagan Company

– 20h Closing of the Fair.

ORDINO VILLAGE CHRISTMAS FAIR

From Thursday 8th – Sunday, 11th December

Open from 11h – 20h on the 8th, 9th and 10th of December and on the 11th from 11h to 14h. Enjoy the market and a programme of activities for all audiences that unfolds day after day, with carols sung by local choirs and groups, Father Christmas research gymnasiums, open-air performance of the traditional play of The Bear, a small theatre made with holograms, travelling children’s shows, talks and workshops suitable for the whole family.

Also, collect baubles to decorate the Christmas trees at the Tourist Office at the Casa de la Muntanya. A new one is created every year and collectors rush to get them.

CHRISTMAS IN ANDORRA LA VELLA

Until 31st December at 18h. Various places in the parish, Neret After shopping, After the success of the 2021 edition, Neret After Shopping returns this year, an ideal space to take a break and taste a good signature sandwich, some nachos, or an Argentinian empanada while enjoying a live musical programme with the best groups and DJs in the country.

Until 7th January at 17h. Various places in the parish

El Poblet de Nadal (Christmas village) returns with all its strength and splendour. More shows, more activities, more things to buy and more exciting proposals that will surely help you enjoy some special holidays. In Andorra la Vella we live Christmas intensely: Celebrate Christmas with us! You can find all the events at this translatable link

https://www.andorralavella.ad/nadal/?q=noticia/‘nadalitza’t’-andorra-la-vella-entre-el-25-de-novembre-i-el-31-de-desembre-amb-les-propostes

CULTURE

 Until Thursday, 15th December at the Government Public Library, Andorra la Vella. 35th Christmas Story Contest. The Public Library of the Government of Andorra announces that the rules for the 35th Christmas Story Contest have been made public. This competition is nationwide and is open to all ages, including four categories from 8 years and up. Contestants must submit a short story related to Christmas. They can do it in person or by email.

This year, to participate, it is mandatory to add the completed and signed competition registration form. The deadline for the presentation of works is December 15th at 19h30 There will be two short stories awarded per category, the first prizes consist of trips (with the collaboration of the Emocions travel agency) and the finalists will receive vouchers for the purchase of books in bookstores in Andorra.

For more information Tel: 82 87 50 or [email protected]

 Until Saturday, 31st December, throughout the parish of La Massana. (Price of the activity: €20 group. Registrations: Massana Tourism Office +376 835 693) Escape game: “Els Passadors”, a game of clues to enjoy with the family. “Our client’s name is Otto Adler. He wants to hire our services to solve the following case: It seems that a family fortune is hidden in a safe. To open it, you need a code that only Mr. Adler knew. From what he says in his last letter, he never got it. And you, will you?” This game, which can be played throughout the year, will make you discover the most emblematic spaces of the old town of La Massana, while enjoying an entertaining and educational time. The activity lasts 90 min., and is perfect for doing it with the family.

CHILDREN

 Saturday, 3rd December at 11h30 at the Escaldes-Engordany Municipal Library, Escaldes-Engordany. (Reservations at the Library, on 802 256 or at the address [email protected]) A suitcase of Christmas stories with Storytellers La Moixera and Líquid Dansa.

Multiple Christmas stories and adventures will emerge from this suitcase!

 Friday, 9th December at 17h30 from Plaça Carlemany, Canillo. El petit Lilo, traveling show. Who hasn’t wished they had a dog at some point? Lilo is an energetic and very mischievous giant puppy dog who comes to your town to play with you all!! Giant toys, soap bubbles, music and lots of canine mischief will make Lilo a family show full of surprises.

EXHIBITIONS

 NEW. From Wednesday, 7th – Monday 9th December in the Exhibition hall of the Comú d’Encamp. (The inauguration will be on December 7th at 19h. Photographic exhibition: Stories to live. Discover the photographic exhibition by photographer and SAAS nurse Chiqui Novis. This is an exhibition that invites reflection on the generous gesture of organ donation and the opportunity for life that this gesture implies. Through 11 photographs, the exhibition shows the experience of organ donation and transplantation from an intimate and personal point of view.

The exhibition is itinerant and will travel through the seven parishes of Andorra. The exhibition has been promoted by the Association of Transplants and Donors of Andorra (ATIDA) and the Official College of Nursing of Andorra (COIA).

 Until Friday, 9th December at 9h at the Cultural Centre La Llacuna, Andorra la Vella. Photo Exhibition: Nothing. Without anything = devoid of anything. This is the naked body, a body that we photographed with the second-year photography students with the intention of seeing this body from different sides: fragmented, in motion, with images that dress it, creating new forms, fusing it with nature, etc. All in all, an excuse to get to know light, whether natural or artificial (continuous or flash) and learn to combine the two.

 Until Friday, 16th December, 2022 at the Galleria Alta, (up the little road above Anyós. View Map. By appointment only. [email protected]) Bruce Weber. Turn to the light.

 Until Sunday, 8th January 2023 at the Thyssen Museum, Escaldes Engordany. (Rates, with audio guide: €9 general admission/€5 for those 65+, those under 26 years, those with a youth card and Crèdit Andorrà customers. Free admission for children under 18.)

The Carmen Thyssen Andorra Museum is hosting its sixth exhibition: Made in Paris: The Generation of Matisse, Lagar and Foujita, an exhibition that aims to reflect the cultural magnetism of Paris between the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Artists such as Henri Matisse, Léonard Tsuguharu Foujita and Charles Camoin are forerunners of new trends as a result of the evolution of Impressionism. Other artists around the world had also found a source of inspiration in this avant-garde and optimistic environment, such as: Thomas Hart Benton, Francisco Bores, Hermen Anglada Camarasa and the sculptor Baltasar Lobo, who permeated new trends such as post-impressionism, symbolism and fauvism in the French capital. Using metro lines, the tour covers the five mythical schools that coexisted during this period: the École de Paris, the Académie Colarossi, the Académie Julian, the École des Beaux-Arts de Paris, and the Real Academy of Belles Arts of San Fernando of Madrid.

Talking about Paris is also about music and, for this reason, the exhibition integrates a musical discourse titled Impressionist Virtues with a selection by the Andorran musicologist Josep Martínez Reinoso. Visitors will be able to delve into a synergistic experience through the performances of three French pianists and pioneers in the mid-20th century: Henriede Faure, Germain Thyssens Valentin and Magda Tagliaferro. The artists represented in the exhibition have a magnificent dialogue with each other and visitors will witness the most important social and artistic changes of the early twentieth century.

Opening hours: Tuesday to Friday from 10h – 18h. Saturdays from 10h – 19h. Sundays, 10h – 14h. Closed on Mondays. The last access to the gallery will be 30 mins. before closing.

 Until January 8th, 2023, at the Roc Blanc Hotel. Circul’Art! The Xarranca creative group association, with the aim of promoting art and its creators in Andorra, is launching the third edition of Circul’Art, a project that will allow you to enjoy at home, in the office and in public spaces four works of art, one for each season. This third season we offer 12 season tickets. Three independent and closed circuits with 4 works each. You can choose the circuit you like best.

 Until Saturday, 14th January 2023 at the Espai Caldes, Escaldes-Engordany “AFFATUS” by Eve Ariza. An exhibition resulting from the journey along the production of the artist Eve Ariza, from its beginnings to the exhibition of her last unpublished works.

The collection embraces a wide period of life and multiple disciplines in order to capture the richness of the artist’s output. The exhibition is structured in various conceptual areas that deal with topics such as consumption, communication and magical thinking.

An invitation to reflection, revolution and above all, to renew the will to communicate. Opening hours: from Monday to Saturday 9h30 – 13h30 and from 15h – 19h. It will be closed on 1st November and 24th (afternoon), 25th, 26th, 31st (afternoon) December and 1st and 6th January, 2023.

 Until Sunday, 27th August, 2023 at the Casa d’Areny-Plandolit Museum, Ordino. (Admission: €2.50. Free on September 25th and 26th. The last access to the room will be 30 mins. before closing.) Abracadabra: Illusionism and magic in Cal Plandolit. Discover one of the least known facets of the iconic Areny-Plandolit family – the connection between some of its members within the world of magic, where they stood out prominently on the Spanish and international scene during the first half of the twentieth century.

Culturally yours,

Clare.

_____________

Look for about the author of the blog Clare Allcard

_____________

Look here for the whole blog “Cultural events in Andorra with Clare Allcard