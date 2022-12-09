MUSIC

 Saturday, 10th December at 18h30 at Mola Park, Escaldes-Engordany. Concert Messin with the Keys. In the Flavors of Advent 2022 craft, food and music space.

 Saturday, 10th December at 18h30 at IQOS Lounge, Andorra la Vella. Caio violinist in IQOS. Caio Ferraz, a versatile violinist, plays classical and electronic music and covers pop songs.

 Saturday, 10th December at 20h30 at Church of Sant Pere Mártir, Escaldes-Engordany. (Entrance: €5. Tickets sold at the door of the church.) Christmas concerts of the Cor de Cambra Valls d’Andorra. Members of the Choir with Catherine Métayer (conductor), Maria Soler (mezzo-soprano), Gilles Grandjean (countertenor) and Nicolas Licciardi (pianist).

 Saturday, 10th December at 21h30 at Hotel Sant Gothard, La Massana. Vibrand en Clau de Soul in concert. Live music Saturdays in Arinsal! The band will perform your favourite songs in an amazing way by artists such as Sting, Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone James Brown, Aretha Franklin and Bruno Mars among many others. Come recharge your batteries to the rhythm of funk, soul, reggae, swing, jazz and soul with us!

 Saturday, 10th December at 21h30 at IQOS Lounge, Andorra la Vella. Madam at IQOS. Mininal house session.

 Sunday, 11th December at 17h30 at the Church of Sant Esteve, Andorra la Vella. (Entrance: €5. Tickets sold at the door of the church.) Christmas concerts of the Cor de Cambra Valls d’Andorra. Members of the Choir with Catherine Métayer (conductor), Maria Soler (mezzo-soprano), Gilles Grandjean (countertenor) and Nicolas Licciardi (pianist).

 Until Thursday 20th July 2023 at 19h15 in the Encamp Municipal Library, Encamp. (Registrations: [email protected] +376 732 704) Series: Opera, a very personal story presented by The Encamp Library. The activity consists of different commented and illustrated operas from all eras by Màrio Raviola.

NOTE FOR YOUR MUSICAL DIARY (Tickets €10, €20 and €25. Likely to sell out before next week.) Saturday, 17th December at 21h at Sala Prat del Roure, Escaldes-Engordany. Tribute Concert 2022 – Grossband. Grossband is back!

With a tribute concert to music greats: Elton John, Donna Summer and Whitney Houston.

Performers

• Grossband

• Andorra Big Band

• Manel Soriano

• The Swing Girls

• Laura Estiarte

• Molly & Shelly

• Joan Hernández & David Borràs

• Alexia Adam

• The Stars Choir

• Institute of Music of Andorra la Vella

• Folkdance group Esbart Valls del Nord

THEATRE AND DANCE

 Saturday, 10th December at 18h30 in Av. Meritxell – Plaça Príncep Benlloch. Christmas comes to the Streets of Andorra la Vella: Universe (with Cia. Carromato)

 Tuesday, 13th December at 19h30 in Sala Prat del Roure, Escaldes-Engordany. (Free entry up to 10 years. General admission: €15 from https://www.4tickets.es/ee/public/janto/?Nivel=Evento&idEvento=EE20) The Nutcracker, with the Barcelona Ballet. When the clock strikes twelve on Christmas Eve, Uncle Deulofeu arrives at Clara and Eloi’s house, and gives the young woman a peculiar nutcracker. Once asleep, the brave and daring Clara fights with mischievous mice, and together with her nutcracker embarks on a beautiful journey in which they will cross a winter storm, until they reach the World of Sweets. A journey of dreams in which the protagonist finds her inner strength that she didn’t know she had. With the collaboration of Esbart Santa Anna and Castellers d’Andorra.

 Friday, 16th December at 20h30 at Andorra la Vella Congress Center, Andorra la Vella. (18+ Entrance: €20. Registrations: Cultural Center La Llacuna, C/ Mossen Cinto Verdaguer, 4, AD500 Andorra la Vella or https://www.4tickets.es/andorralavella/public/janto/?NIvel=Evento&idEvento=CA17. 61st Andorra La Vella Theatre Season: Yllana: The Opera Locos. A peculiar opera troupe, composed of five eccentric singers, is preparing to perform a recital with a repertoire of the greatest composers of the genre. Throughout the performance, the hidden passions and longings of each of them will be revealed, which will bring absurd and unpredictable consequences. It will be a night to remember!

With a unique staging, a neat aesthetic and Yllana’s sense of comedy, The Opera Bojos manages to create a new and different experience when it comes to opera and, above all, bringing it closer to all audiences in a fresh, unusual and fun way.

CINEMA

Nothing in English this week but go to https://cinemesilla.com/Cartellera

to see future performances to be brought from the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, l’Opera de Paris-ballet et al.

CULTURE

 Sunday, 11th December from 18h – 20h at the Hotel Roc Blanc, Escaldes-Engordany. This session will be recorded. If you don’t want to be visible in the video, please indicate so in the question when you register.

 Wednesday 14th December at 20h at the National Auditorium of Andorra, Ordino. Presentation ceremony of the X Ramon Llull International Awards. This tenth edition of the Ramon Llull International Awards is an enchanting gala in which the arts convey the various parts.Through music and dance, and thanks to the collaboration of dancers and dance professionals from Andorra, we will not only recognize the effort and work of people who work in favour of the internationalization of Catalan creation, linguistic diversity and the translation of literature in the Catalan language, but we will immerse the attendees in a vision of the world of magical and poetic letters. With a show created for the occasion with the participation of Esbart Laurèdia, Esbart Sant Romà, Jove Companyia Nacional de Dansa and Companyia Líquid Dansa. Do not miss it. See you there!

 Until Thursday, 15th December at the Government Public Library, Andorra la Vella. (For more information Tel: 82 87 50 or email [email protected] 35th Christmas Story Contest. The Public Library of the Government of Andorra announces that the rules for the 35th Christmas Story Contest have been made public. This competition is nationwide and is open to all ages, including four categories from 8 years and up. Contestants must submit a short story related to Christmas. They can do it in person or by email. This year, to participate, it is mandatory to add the completed and signed competition registration form. The deadline for the presentation of works is December 15 at 19h30. There will be two short stories awarded per category, the first prizes consist of trips (with the collaboration of the Emocions travel agency) and the finalists will receive vouchers for the purchase of books in bookstores in Andorra.

 Until Saturday, 31st December, throughout the parish of La Massana. (Price of the activity: €20 group. Registrations: Massana Tourism Office +376 835 693) Escape game: “Els Passadors”, a game of clues to enjoy with the family. “Our client’s name is Otto Adler. He wants to hire our services to solve the following case: It seems that a family fortune is hidden in a safe. To open it, you need a code that only Mr. Adler knew. From what he says in his last letter, he never got it. And you, will you?” This game, which can be played throughout the year, will make you discover the most emblematic spaces of the old town of La Massana, while enjoying an entertaining and educational time. The activity lasts 90 min., and is perfect for doing it with the family.

CHILDREN

 Saturday, 10th December at 17h in the Auditorium of the Palau de Gel Ice Palace of Andorra, Canillo. (Entrance: €5. Under 3s, free entry with ticket reservation. Registrations: Department of Tourist and Cultural Revitalization +376 753 624 / +376 753 600) Avet (fir tree), children’s theatre. Christmas themed musical puppet show. For children and families. The Scrooge family is the richest in town and their garden the most beautiful of all. One day Mr. Scrooge sends his gardener, James, to find a fir tree in the forest to plant in his garden. The Spruce and the Squirrel that lives inside it, see from the garden the poverty of the most needy and how Mr. Scrooge doesn’t want to help anyone.

 Saturday, 10th December at 10h30 in the Government Public Library, Andorra la Vella. (Activity intended for children aged 5 to 10. Places limited to 30. Registrations: Phone: 828 750 [email protected] ) Stories in Portuguese. Storytellers: Carina Mourão and Goreti Escudeiro.

 Saturday, 10th December at 11h, 12h30h & 16h30 at Prat del Roure, Escaldes-Engordany. (Duration: 40 minutes. For children from 0 to 3 years. Tickets available from https://entradas.codetickets.com/entradas/fundacio-onca) Ba Ba Bach! Family concerts. Passionate music for the little ones. It’s never too early to get started in the world of Bach. The show Ba Ba Bach!, by the company Comsona?, creates a magical atmosphere through sound and light. A proposal of proximity for the whole family, inspired by melodies by J.S. Bach.

 Saturday 10th December at 17h30 at Mola Park, Escaldes-Engordany. Flavours of Advent 2022. Family workshop: Make an angel pendant. Family workshop to make angel pendants in the Sabors d’advent 2022 craft, food and music space.

 Saturday, 10th December at 18h30 in La Trenca bookstore, Andorra la Vella. The booksellers’ Christmas story December activities in La Trenca.

Children’s storytelling activity for children aged 4 to 9 years. We will explain

the story ‘Martine wanted to pee on Christmas Eve’, by Chema Heras and

Kiko Dasilva.

EXHIBITIONS

 Until Friday, 16th December, 2022 at the Galleria Alta, (up the little road above Anyós. View Map. By appointment only. [email protected]) Bruce Weber. Turn to the light.

 Until Sunday, 8th January 2023 at the Thyssen Museum, Escaldes Engordany. (Rates, with audio guide: €9 general admission/€5 for those 65+, those under 26 years, those with a youth card and Crèdit Andorrà customers. Free admission for children under 18.)

The Carmen Thyssen Andorra Museum is hosting its sixth exhibition: Made in Paris: The Generation of Matisse, Lagar and Foujita, an exhibition that aims to reflect the cultural magnetism of Paris between the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Artists such as Henri Matisse, Léonard Tsuguharu Foujita and Charles Camoin are forerunners of new trends as a result of the evolution of Impressionism. Other artists around the world had also found a source of inspiration in this avant-garde and optimistic environment, such as: Thomas Hart Benton, Francisco Bores, Hermen Anglada Camarasa and the sculptor Baltasar Lobo, who permeated new trends such as post-impressionism, symbolism and fauvism in the French capital.

Using metro lines, the tour covers the five mythical schools that coexisted during this period: the École de Paris, the Académie Colarossi, the Académie Julian, the École des Beaux-Arts de Paris, and the Real Academy of Belles Arts of San Fernando of Madrid.

Talking about Paris is also about music and, for this reason, the exhibition integrates a musical discourse titled Impressionist Virtues with a selection by the Andorran musicologist Josep Martínez Reinoso. Visitors will be able to delve into a synergistic experience through the performances of three French pianists and pioneers in the mid-20th century: Henriede Faure, Germain Thyssens Valentin and Magda Tagliaferro. The artists represented in the exhibition have a magnificent dialogue with each other and visitors will witness the most important social and artistic changes of the early twentieth century.

Opening hours: Tuesday to Friday from 10h – 18h. Saturdays from 10h – 19h. Sundays, 10h – 14h. Closed on Mondays. The last access to the gallery will be 30 mins. before closing.

 Until January 8th, 2023, at the Roc Blanc Hotel. Circul’Art! The Xarranca creative group association, with the aim of promoting art and its creators in Andorra, is launching the third edition of Circul’Art, a project that will allow you to enjoy at home, in the office and in public spaces four works of art, one for each season. This third season we offer 12 season tickets. Three independent and closed circuits with 4 works each. You can choose the circuit you like best.

 Until Saturday, 14th January 2023 at the Espai Caldes, Escaldes-Engordany “AFFATUS” by Eve Ariza. An exhibition resulting from the journey along the production of the artist Eve Ariza, from its beginnings to the exhibition of her last unpublished works.

The collection embraces a wide period of life and multiple disciplines in order to capture the richness of the artist’s output. The exhibition is structured in various conceptual areas that deal with topics such as consumption, communication and magical thinking.

An invitation to reflection, revolution and above all, to renew the will to communicate. Opening hours: from Monday to Saturday 9h30 – 13h30 and from 15h – 19h. It will be closed on 1st November and 24th (afternoon), 25th, 26th, 31st (afternoon) December and 1st and 6th January, 2023.

 Until Sunday, 27th August, 2023 at the Casa d’Areny-Plandolit Museum, Ordino. (Admission: €2.50. Free on September 25th and 26th. The last access to the room will be 30 mins. before closing.) Abracadabra: Illusionism and magic in Cal Plandolit. Discover one of the least known facets of the iconic Areny-Plandolit family – the connection between some of its members within the world of magic, where they stood out prominently on the Spanish and international scene during the first half of the twentieth century.

FAIRS & MARKETS

ORDINO VILLAGE CHRISTMAS FAIR

Until Sunday, 11th December

 Open from 11h – 20h on the 10th and on the 11th December from 11h to 14h. Enjoy the market and a programme of activities for all audiences that unfolds day after day, with carols sung by local choirs and groups, Father Christmas research gymnasiums, open-air performance of the traditional play of The Bear, a small theatre made with holograms, travelling children’s shows, talks and workshops suitable for the whole family.

 Also, collect baubles to decorate the Christmas trees at the Tourist Office at the Casa de la Muntanya. A new one is created every year and collectors rush to get them.

 Until Saturday, 7th January 2023 in the Parish of Ordino, Ordino. Go up to Christmas in Ordino

Programming

 Until Friday 6th January in the Studio building Exhibition “Interpreting Christmas”, by the students of La Capsa, creative spaces.

 Until Sunday, 11th December in the Carrer Major, the Era d’Ordino and Casa Rossell courtyard. Christmas market…

 Saturday, 10th December at 17h in Plaça Prat de Call. (Limited places, registration at the Procedures Service) Gymnasium Vine a fúcar el tión Nadal

-18h20 Lighting of the Ordino children’s Christmas Tree and distribution

of prizes to the winners and gifts to the participants in Plaça Prat de Call.

Chocolate and coca sweet cake.

 Sunday, 11th December at 12h midday in Plaça Prat de Call. Performance of L’ultima Óssa d’Ordino (Last Bear of Ordino), by the Popular Culture Association of Ordino. (UNESCO recently added the Pyrenean Festivals of the Bear to its list of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

 Wednesday, 14th December at 20h30 on the 2nd floor of the Ludoescola, Edifici Sociocultural l’Estudi. (Maximum 15 people. Reservations on 878 178) Table decorations workshop, by Made in grid.

 Friday, 16th December at 19h at the ACCO cultural centre. Christmas show: I’m ready. Let’s party!, by the Introduction Group to the La Capsa show, creation space,

CHRISTMAS IN ANDORRA LA VELLA

 Until Saturday, 31st December at 18h. Various places in the parish, Neret After shopping, After the success of the 2021 edition, Neret After Shopping returns this year, an ideal space to take a break and taste a good signature sandwich, some nachos, or an Argentinian empanada while enjoying a live musical programme with the best groups and DJs in the country

 Until Saturday 7th January at 17h. Various places in the parish. El Poblet de Nadal (Christmas village) returns with all its strength and splendour. More shows, more activities, more things to buy and more exciting proposals that will surely help you enjoy some special holidays. In Andorra la Vella we live Christmas intensely: Celebrate Christmas with us! You can find all the events at this translatable link

https://www.andorralavella.ad/nadal/?q=noticia/‘nadalitza’t’-andorra-la-vella-entre-el-25-de-novembre-i-el-31-de-desembre-amb-les-propostes

CONFERENCES

 Saturday, 10th December at 12h midday at La Trenca bookstore, Andorra la Vella. December activities at La Trenca. Talk: Proust and music. The musical fact in ‘The search for lost time’ Our tribute for the anniversary of the death of the French writer. Music becomes, for Proust, a sublime language. His work is full of music, and we will see how, through music, we get many clues to understand the text. With Elda Gahete and Toni Gibert.

The talk will be in French and Catalan.

 Monday, 12th December at 21h in the National Auditorium of Andorra, Ordino. 15th International Mountain Day with Stefi Troguet. You could say that Estefania was already born among the mountains. In her native country, Andorra, she grew up amidst the beauty of the mountains and incredible nature. Because of this, from an early age she was attracted to heights and began to practice mountain sports in various ways. Since her father was passionate about skiing and passed on the art of this sport to his peers as an instructor, Stefi also raced from a young age. And since many people followed or imitated her, she decided to pass on her knowledge as a ski coach, as her father had done. It didn’t take long for her to also become a telemark monitor, and to lead people to several peaks as a mid-mountain guide.

“Gaining height for me is a process, a life process, which consists of evolving and growing as a person, growing in terms of sensations and in terms of preparation”. For Stefi, mountaineering is a passion that has no end. Achieving challenges and discovering new worlds is her drive and her great motivation. That’s why from the beginning she wanted more and wanted to reach higher, and so he started to do her first peaks of 4,000 meters. This awakened her desire to reach even higher, and she began the challenge of climbing peaks of more than 6,000 meters. Driven by her successes and by the beauty of nature, she has now set out to climb the world’s fourteen peaks of more than 8,000 meters. “Climbing the highest peaks in the world is an evolution, a process, and I hope to continue doing it!”

Featuring: Stefi Troguet

 Wednesday, 14th December from 19h30 to 21h at the Hotel Roc Blanc, Escaldes-Engordany. (Registrations: [email protected] This session will be recorded. If you don’t want to be visible in the video, please indicate so in the question when you register.) Tourism at 50 degrees. How to manage tourism with climate change? What drawbacks will we have to overcome?

 Thursday, 15th December from 19h30 to 21h at the Hotel Roc Blanc, Escaldes-Engordany. (Registrations: [email protected])

Conscious talk: Chronic fatigue: what can we do?. We will learn what we can do with chronic fatigue, what are its causes, how to reverse it and recover.

With Annabelle Perceval.

 Friday, 16th December at 18h30 at the Cultural Centre La Llacuna, Andorra la Vella. 3rd Conference for women’s sexual and reproductive rights in Andorra. To commemorate International Human Rights Day, we are organizing the 3rd Day for Women’s Sexual and Reproductive Rights in Andorra with the following programme:

-18h30 Inaugural conference of the Amnesty International days. The

Situation of women’s sexual and reproductive rights in Andorra and

presentation of the annual data of the La Meri Network.

-19h30 Break

-19h40 Round table: ‘Women and the defence of human rights. With the

moderation of Amnesty International and with the participation of:

Human rights defenders from Poland

Human rights defenders in Iran

Human rights defenders in Andorra

Closing ceremony of the conference.

