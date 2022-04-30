PICK OF THE WEEK: Saturday, 30th April – Friday, 6th May, 2022

MUSIC

❖ Saturday, 30 April at 17h30 in the Church of Sant Esteve, Andorra la Vella. Spring Cycle of the Andorra Music Institute – The Old Chamber Concert. (730 040 for registration) Works by Bach, Bocherini, Stamitz, Beethoven and more will be performed. Musicians: Arnau Gallardo & Paula González de Alaiza Manubens (cello), Sergi Sansa (organ), and Clara Vila (clarinet) with accompanying pianist teacher Míriam Manubens.

❖ Saturday, 30 April at 21h30 at the IQOS Lounge, Andorra la Vella. (Event for 18+) John Holt. Join us at the IQOS Lounge with DJ John Holt with some funk techno-house to start Saturday night.

❖ Saturday, 30 April at 21h30 at the Andorra la Vella Congress Center, Andorra la Vella. Folklore Festival. Performances by Casa de Portugal Folklore Group, the Dance Group of Andorra la Vella, and Rancho Folclorico dos Residentes do Alto Minho

❖ Saturday, 30 April at 22h at the Hard Rock Café, Andorra la Vella. Vibrand – En Clau de Soul – LIVE MUSIC – Soul and Funk. Come sing and dance to funk, soul, reggae, swing, jazz, and soul with songs from artists such as the Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, James Brown, Aretha Franklin, String, Bruno Mars, and more.

EXHIBITIONS

❖ Until Sunday, 8 May. Monday-Friday from 10h-13h, 16h-19h. Saturday-Sunday from 10h-13h at the Spanish Embassy in Andorra, Andorra la Vella. Reality and Desire – Exhibition Tribute to Luis Cernuda. This exposition presents works by the poets of the 27th Generation and are illustrated by contemporary artists such as Modest Cuix art, Albert Ràfols Casamada, Cesc, Miguel Condé, Assumció Mateu, Susana Pruna, Antoni Taulé and Isidre Marcet among others. The exhibition combines the excellence and skill of poetry, graphic art, and sculptural works.

❖ Until Saturday, 14th May at Sala Sergi Mas, Sant Julià de Lòria. (Register at http://artcampandorra.com For guided tours, contact [email protected] ) ArtCamp: Colors for the Planet Every two years, in Ordino, painters and sculptors meet to share their art and exchange universal values such as peace and cultural appreciation through their art. For the first time, you can see a retrospective of the more than 180 artists from more than 80 different nationalities who have participated in ArtCamps since its inception in 2008. Opening hours: Tuesday to Friday from 16h – 20h. Saturdays from 10h – 13h and from 16h – 20h.

❖ Until Saturday, 14th May at the Comic Museum, La Massana. Mechanical Heresy by Ricardo Muñoz. ❖ Until Friday, 10 June at Miquel Mercè’s studio, Escaldes-Engordany. Ikebana Series, the New Autumn Photographs. From 8h30-13h30 and 14h30-17h30 ([email protected] for registration) ❖ Until Saturday, 11 June at Escaldes-Engordany Art Center, Escaldes-Engordany. Monday-Saturday at 9h30-13h30, 15h-19h. Based on Real Stories. (Reserve at 802 255 or [email protected]) Behind each photograph is a story. Come on a journey at the Foto Colectania collection; see the photographs selected from 50+ contemporary artists from Spain and Portugal. The photographers have given direct testimonies about their works and provided clues referring to hidden meanings that often go unnoticed. This exhibition is an invitation to look and delve deeper into photographs and discover new stories.

❖ Until Sunday, 12th June at the Government Exhibition Hall, , Central Park Art Centre, Andorra la Vella. Gaset Flinch Exhibition. Opening hours: Tuesday afternoon to Sunday morning, 10h – 13h30 and 15h30 – 20h. The “Gaset Flinch” exhibition includes the sculptural creations of Andorran artist Judit Gaset Flinch, from the early 90s to her most recent works, made specifically for this exhibition. With nearly 70 works (curated from public & private collections in Andorra and Spain) on display, these works show us the evolution of the artist, who underwent different phases; all are marked by clear artistic intention seen in both concept and material. Trajectories is a project organized by the Government Exhibition Hall, with the purpose of displaying the works of artists with 30+ years of experience; and who have never been individually displayed by the Ministry of Culture. The Flinch Exhibition is one of the first projects with Trajectories.

❖ Until Friday, 30th September in the parish of Canillo (no location given… Suggest you ask when you register on +376 753 637 or [email protected] ) A retrospective exhibition of the very popular Andorran artist Francesc Galobardes Carbonell showing landscapes of the parish of Canillo. All the exhibited oils are created with the spatula technique. Opening hours: Monday to Saturday: 9h30 – 13h30 and 15h – 19h and Sunday: 10h-17h

❖ Until Saturday, 31st December at the MW Museu de l’Electricitat, Encamp. (Limited places, registration required: + 376 739 111 or [email protected] . Admission to the Museum will also be free for the duration of the exhibition) Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday from 9h30 – 13h30 and from 15h – 18h. Sunday from 10h – 14h. A Planet Submerged in Plastic by James Whitlow Delano. Humans have produced more than 8 billion tons of plastic waste, more than a ton per capita on the planet.

Plastic is everywhere -packaging of all kinds, household equipment, electronics and even clothes – from the highest settlement at an altitude of 5,400 m in Peru to the Mariana Trench, the deepest place on Earth; through the Arctic ice where microplastics are found. The consequences are dire, as plastic pollutes the soil, air and water – 6.3 billion tons of plastic waste end up in landfills, 8 million tons end up in the oceans. James Whitlow Delano is an American photographer based in Japan who has a long and recognized career. He has won several prestigious awards and has been exhibited around the world.

❖ Until Sunday, 8th January 2023 at the Thyssen Museum, Escaldes Engordany. (Rates, with audio guide: €9 general admission/€5 for 65+, those under 26 years, those with a youth card and Crèdit Andorrà customers. Children under 18: free admission.) Opening hours: The last access to the room will be 30 mins. before closing. Tuesday to Friday from 10h – 18h. Saturdays from 10 19h. Sundays, 10h – 14h. Closed on Mondays.

The Carmen Thyssen Andorra Museum is hosting its sixth exhibition: Made in Paris: The Generation of Matisse, Lagar and Foujita, an exhibition that aims to reflect the cultural magnetism of Paris between the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Artists such as Henri Matisse, Léonard Tsuguharu Foujita and Charles Camoin are forerunners of new trends as a result of the evolution of Impressionism. Other artists around the world had also found a source of inspiration in this avant-garde and optimistic environment, such as: Thomas Hart Benton, Francisco Bores, Hermen Anglada Camarasa and the sculptor Baltasar Lobo, who permeated new trends such as post-impressionism, symbolism and fauvism in the French capital. Using metro lines, the tour covers the five mythical schools that coexisted during this period: the École de Paris, the Académie Colarossi, the Académie Julian, the École des Beaux-Arts de Paris, and the Real Academy of Belles Arts of San Fernando of Madrid.

Talking about Paris is also about music and, for this reason, the exhibition integrates a musical discourse entitled, Impressionist Virtues with a selection by the Andorran musicologist Josep Martínez Reinoso. Visitors will be able to delve into a synergistic experience through the performances of three French pianists and pioneers in the mid-20th century: Henriede Faure, Germain Thyssens Valentin and Magda Tagliaferro. The artists represented in the exhibition have a magnificent dialogue with each other and visitors will witness the most important social and artistic changes of the early twentieth century.

❖ Until Sunday, 27th August, 2023 at the Casa d’Areny-Plandolit Museum, Ordino. (Admission: €2.50. Free on September 25th and 26th. The last access to the room will be 30 mins. before closing.) Abracadabra: Illusionism and magic in Cal Plandolit. Discover one of the least known facets of the Areny-Plandolit family – the connection between some of its members within the world of magic, where they stood out prominently on the Spanish and international scale during the first half of the twentieth century.

LETTERS

❖ Saturday, 30 April at 13h at the University Communal Library, Sant Julià de Lòria. Bookmark Contest. Come participate in the bookmark competition with the topic of “Insect Life”. Micro-story Contest. Free theme.

❖ Tuesday, 3 May at 19h30 at the La Llacuna Cultural Center, Andorra la Vella. (Registration: [email protected]) Music Reading Club Meeting: Mendelssohn is On the Roof by Jirí Weil

❖ Wednesday, 4 May at 20h30 at the Ordino Library, Ordino, La Massana. (Registration: [email protected]) La Pifa with guest writer Greg Coonen.

CONFERENCES

❖ Monday, 2 May at 21h in Casa de la Muntanya, Ordino. Moth Night. (For registration: [email protected] or +376 742 630) Moth Night calls on all scientists and amateurs in the field of heteroceros (night butterflies), to go out for five nights in a row to set up ultraviolet light traps and identify the maximum number of nocturnal butterfly species. All of these lists are put together in order to unify a joint database and obtain a European-wide map of the species identified at this time of year.

21h: Talk on the world of butterflies, by Eric Sylvestre (expert on moths) and Roger Caritg (researcher at Andorra Recerca + Innovació)

22h: Departure for Ordino to see an ultraviolet light trap, previously installed; to observe and identify the species of moths that may have fallen.

❖ Monday, 2 May at 20h at the La Valireta Theater, Encamp. Information Meeting: Andorra Biosphere Reserve. This meeting is open to the public and is an opportunity to become acquainted with the government plan to make Andorra the first country in the world entirely a UNESCO biosphere reserve. The different areas and how they would be distributed will be discussed: the core area – natural parks that would account for 15%; the buffer zone – forests and public pastures; and finally the transition zone – economic and human development, which are urban areas and private lands. This meeting is the third out of seven meetings to bring information to all parishes. In the following months the meetings will be held in Sant Julià, La Massana, Andorra la Vella, and finally, Escaldes-Engordany. The nomination and resolution is expected in six months.

FESTIVALS & TRADITIONS

❖ Sunday, 1 May at 13h at the Church of Sant Jaume dels Cortals, Encamp. Day of Sant Jaume dels Cortals. The Church of Sant Jaume dels Cortals opens its doors every May 1 to celebrate its feast day. There will first be a solemn mass in honor of St. James and then there will be an aperitif for all attendees. A free bus service has been set up at 12 noon from the old Rosaleda Hotel (now the headquarters of the Ministry of Culture). 14h at Alberg de la Baronia. Lunch and musical performance. The Encamp Festival Committee has organized a free lunch at Alberg de la Baronia which will take place at 14h. (Prior registration is required at La Valireta – 731 490 or [email protected]) After lunch there will be a musical performance by the national group Rumband.

The church is located in the Bosc de les Llaus (in the Vall dels Cortals) and is perfectly integrated into the landscape. It was inaugurated in 1999 and has a 20 meter high bell tower. The interior of the church is very austere. The wooden benches, stone altar, and the small stained glass windows with a beautiful carving of St. James, demonstrates the integration of the simplicity and beauty of the mountains. ❖ From Friday 6 May to Sunday 8 May from 10h-20h in Poble d’Ordino, Ordino. Ordino Cattle Fair 2022.

– Farmer’s Market on Saturday from 10h-20h and Sunday from 10h-18h in Jardins de la Casa Pairal, Carrer dels Cóms and Carrer Major

– Exhibition: “Utensils from a Forgotten Time” and Wool Demonstrations and Workshops on Saturday from 10h-20h and Sunday 10h-18h at Casa Rossell

– Traveling Exhibition “The Flower of the Pyrenees”

– Friday 6 May at 17h – Exhibition of Anvils, El Racó del Casi Arajol at Carrer dels Coms

– Saturday 7 May

– 10h30 (3 hours). Sheep Show (cattle enclosure).

– 11h contest, 13h award ceremony in Tanada Parking Camp. Competition & National Auction of Brown Mares.

– At 12h in Tanada Parking Camp. Esbart Les Biroussans (Arieja).

– At 18h in Plaza Mayor Concert by Manu & the Vodkas.

– Sunday 8 May

– At 12h in the Tanada Parking Camp Esbart Valls del Nord

– At 12h30 in the Tanada Parking Camp. Castellers, grallers and tabalers from Andorra.

CHILDREN’S ACTIVITIES

❖ Saturday, 30 April at 17h in the Ice Palace, Canillo. Musical Theater: “The Ugly Duckling” (Admissions: 5 euros, buy tickets at www.canillo.ad) A duckling is rejected by his adoptive family. They laugh at him and tell him that he’s ugly and they laugh at him. He decides to embark on a journey to find a family that loves him as he is. During this trip you will pass through France, Greece, Russia and China – and will find a whole series of characters through the good times and bad.

CULTURE

❖ Saturday, 30 April at 18h in the IQOS Lounge, Andorra la Vella. Magician Tyler Haze. Come to the IQOS Lounge to see Tyler Haze, to watch the impossible unfold and see the spectacular.

❖ Saturday, 30 April from 11h in the streets of Sant Julià de Lòria. Festival of the Entities and the Movlav Project. At 11h: Planting of the Giants by the Colla Gegantera in the Square of Calonge-Sant Antoni. Celebrate the transfer of the sculpture “Giant City” by artist Roger Mas Canalis. Parliament’s speeches and songs by the Rocafort Choir and the Little Lauredian Singers. At 12h: Giants and giant parade alongside the Grallers of La Seu d’Urgell. We will start in the Plaza de Calonge-Sant Antoni and arrive in the Plaza de la Germandat. At 16h: Zumba Masterclass. At 18h: Presentation of prizes to the Movlav Painting and Drawing Contest to the vestibule of the Lauredia Cultural and Congress Center. At 18h30: Closing celebration of the Movlav. Movert Contest to be in the Auditorium Claror of the Lauredia Cultural and Congress Center.

❖ Saturday, 30 April at 10h30, 11h30, 12h30, 16h, and 17h in the Thyssen Museum, Escaldes-Engordany. Artistic Professions: Museum Design Workshop. (Register at: [email protected] or +376 800 800) Coinciding with International Workers’ Day, which is celebrated on May 1, the activity ” Artistic Professions ” will take place at the Thyssen Museum. Participants will be invited to learn about artistic professions and will complete a workshop to design a museum.

Culturally yours,

Clare.

_____________

Look for about the author of the blog Clare Allcard

_____________

Look here for the whole blog “Cultural events in Andorra with Clare Allcard