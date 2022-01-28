PICK OF THE WEEK : Saturday, 29th Janaury – Friday, 4th February, 2022

MUSIC

v Saturday, 29th January from 17h at The Roof Top Van, Escaldes-Engordany. Aprés Ski by The RoofTop Van with DJ Rojas and DJ Dani Mega. Until April 18, 2022, every day of the week, from 17h – 21h, Daguisa Hotels organizes the After Ski by The RoofTop Van, with a varied music programme. v Saturday, 29th January at 18h at the IQOS Lounge, Andorra la Vella. Tyler Haze, the Magician at IQOS. Tyler Haze, a magician in the most ancestral sense of the word.

This time she is ready to take you on a dizzying journey through the impossible, full of surprises and, above all, a lot of magic. We look forward to seeing you at the IQOS Lounge, a place full of unbeatable artists and unique experiences. v Saturday, 29th January at 19h at Les Fontetes Theater, La Massana. (5€) Saxophone and Piano concert by two of Andorra’s top musicians: Efrem Roca on saxophone and Míriam Manubens on piano. An evening of music from all eras with the duo Roca-Manubens. A very interesting repertoire, full of little gems revealing the whole sound universe of the saxophone.

v Saturday, 29th January at 21h at the café-teatre La Fada Ignorant, Andorra la Vella. Sam Ramos in concert at La Fada. Book your ticket at http://[email protected] v Saturday, 29th January at 21.30h at the IQOS Lounge, Andorra la Vella. Madam at IQOS. Very energetic, melodic and progressive session.

DANCE SHOW v Sunday, 30th January at 17h at the Claror Auditorium of the Lauredià Cultural and Congress Center, Sant Julià de Lòria

(Admission for children: free. Admission for adults: €3.) Family show: Clementina. Clementina is a girl who likes to explore the world, live a thousand adventures and above all go crazy. But she can’t always act and live the adventures she would like …

Cast: Gemma García, Xavi Pérez, Raquel López, Núria Montes.

EXHIBITIONS

v Until Friday, 4th February at the Sala de la Closeta, La Massana.

New Visegrad Photography, a photographic exhibition from Hungary with the participation of the Visegrad countries.

The exhibition, New Visegrad Photography, is a unique initiative featuring a selection of works by a prominent group of newly graduated artists from art universities in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia. This exhibition is a great opportunity, as many of the artists presented here have already created important individual achievements that shape the art world of the Visegrad Group (V4), and, in a few decades, their work will be part of the visual perspective of the Central European region for an international public.

The concept behind the ‘New Visegrad’ photography exhibition seeks to display the works of young photographers by incorporating the national characteristics of each country, the different educational approaches and the independent universes of the artists themselves into a common context. Together they will give visibility to the most characteristic features of Central Europe, its mentality and its perspective on global phenomena and trends.

The programme focuses on the issues of their identities: some through personal or family stories, others through the context of the broader social or historical environment of Central and Eastern Europe. Recurring themes in the photographs involve female roles, internal and external expectations of women, inspiration from the region’s traditions, social photography, and so-called “new formalism,” which questions the compatibility of basic images. technology with reality validated by the usual perspectives.

The New Visegrad traveling photography exhibition has already visited several major cities including Vienna, Berlin, Tel Aviv, New York and Barcelona.

Participating institutions: Budapest Metropolitan University (HU), Kaposvár University (HU), Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design (HU), Poznan University of Arts (PL), Bratislava Academy of Fine Arts and Design (SK), Film and Television School of the Prague Academy of Performing Arts (CZ), Prague Academy of Arts, Architecture and Design (CZ).

Exhibited artists:

Vera A Feher, Anna ALBERT, Gábor Baksar, Viktória Balogh, Antal BÁNHEGYESY, Leontina BERKOVÁ, Krisztina BYLAK, Róbert Erdi, Zuzana Fedorov, Lenka GLISNÍKOVÁ, Edyta Jablonski, JASZKOWSKI, Lea KÁLAZI, Lubos Kotler, Tomasz Kowalczyk, Weronika PERŁOWSKA, György Székely, Oxana SZTREHALET, Gabriella Toth, Václav TVARŮŽKA. Opening hours. Monday to Friday from 11h – 17h. v Until Monday, 28th February at the Gallery Taranmana, Escaldes-Engordany. (Free activity) Pervivència (Survival) by Xandri. Exhibition and installation by the artist, who deals with and questions modernity in our modern society and the role of nature with elements such as fire, which burns the earth and allows its rebirth.

Opening hours: Tuesday – Friday from 10h – 13h & 16h – 20h. Saturday: 11h – 13h & 16.30h – 20h. Closed Sunday and Monday.

v NEW to these pages: Until 21st April at the fine art Galeria Alta above Anyós. (http://[email protected] Viewing by appointment only.) Joel Meyerowitz: License to See. Galeria Alta are proud to exhibit the legendary photographer Joel Meyerowitz. Among Meyerowitz’s first important exhibitions were those at Eastman House, Rochester, in 1966, and “My European Trip” at the Museum of Modern Art, New York, in 1968. A pioneer of street photography and colour, Joel’s extensive career spans decades from the bustling streets of New York City to the quiet corners of Italy.

v NEW to these pages. Until Monday, 7th March at the Studio of Miquel Mercè, Avinguda de les Escoles, 18, Escaldes-Engordany. (To register a visit or to find out more information please send an email to [email protected] ) Photography: Ikebana series, the new exhibition of summer photographs in the open house workshop. Opening hours: Mornings from 8.30h – 13.30h. Afternoons from 14.30h – 17.30h. v Until Monday, 31st January at the Spanish Embassy in Andorra la Vella. (Free admission. Limited capacity.) Miradas by Joaquín Ureña. Exhibition by the painter Joaquín Ureña. Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 10h – 13h and from 16h – 19h. Saturdays from 10h – 13h. v Until Saturday, 29th January, 2022 in the Museu del Còmic, La Massana. (Free activity. Limited capacity depending on the health situation) Exhibition: Bajo el cielo de acero (Under the Steel Sky), by Joan Mundet. (Author: JAN) Exhibition of original illustrations, in ink and colour, of the comic Bajo el cielo de acero , a western by the artist of such acclaimed works as Alatriste, Capablanca, Best Seller, etc.

Opening hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 15h –- 19h.

Wednesday: 10h – 14h, Saturday:10h – 14h and 15h – 19h v Until Saturday, 29th January, 2022 at Escaldes-Engordany Art Centre, Escaldes-Engordany, CAEE (Free activity. Limited places. Reservations on tel. 802 255 and [email protected]) Exhibition: La Màgia (The Magic). The universe of magic and fantasy created by one of the most famous stories, both literary and cinematic, to have enchanted generations, has now taken over the CAEE. A journey through the re-creation of the world of this famous school of magic and witchcraft. Come and enjoy the story’s most iconic scenes, and enter the magical world from this famous platform, …

Don’t miss the fantastic collection of replicas, collector’s items, life-size reproductions of the protagonists and new potions and spells for the whole family.

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday from 9.30h – 13.30h and from 15h – 19h. v Until Sunday, 27th August, 2023 at the Casa d’Areny-Plandolit Museum, Ordino. (Admission: 2.5€. Free on September 25th and 26th.) Abracadabra: Illusionism and magic in Cal Plandolit. Discover

one of the least known facets of the Areny-Plandolit family: the connection between some of its members with the world of magic, a field in which they stood out prominently on a Spanish and international scale during the first half of the twentieth century.

FESTIVALS.

v Monday, 31st January at 18h, in the field of the Som, at the entrance to the town of Canillo. (Free activity. Contact for registration: Tourist Office 753 600 or Department of Tourism and Cultural Promotion: 753 624) La Crema del Gener/ The Burning of January with a performance by Canillo’s Band Tocant and distribution of cake to take away.

Its history. This tradition dates back to to the beginning of the year in time immemorial, when a young pine from the forest was cut down. It symbolizes the end of January, and the cold. And the way the tree burns predicts whether the future weather will be hostile or mild. La Crema del Mai aims to end the cold and bad weather as soon as possible. History remembers that in Canillo, during the month of January, the children and young people of the village cut a pine from the forest of La Canya and planted it next to the plains of Borronet, near the schools. When they set the pine on fire, the crowds raised a great cacophony, blowing on cow horns and big sea shells, and ringing cow bells.

SPORT

v From Thursday 3rd to Sunday, 6th February 2022 at the Naturland cota 2000, Sant Julià de Lòria. 2022 Winter Triathlon World Championships. Andorra is hosting the ITU (International Triathlon Union) Winter Triathlon World Championships for the second year in a row, and it will take place in La Rabassa. This race is part of the Andorra Multisport Festival, which has a total of five sports competitions managed by The Ironman Group.

The world elite of this sport, female and male, will compete in the three specialties of the event – running, mountain biking and cross-country skiing – to decide who are the best athletes in winter triathlon.

Participants, designated by the corresponding national federations, will have to cover 7.6 km of running, 12.8 km of mountain biking and 10.7 km of cross-country skiing. The competition includes several categories. More information can be found on the test website and you will find all the information about the Andorra Multisport Festival here.

Culturally yours,

Clare.

_____________

Look for about the author of the blog Clare Allcard

_____________

Look here for the whole blog “Cultural events in Andorra with Clare Allcard