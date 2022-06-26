PICK OF THE WEEK: Saturday, 25th June – Friday, 1st July, 2022

MUSIC

❖ Saturday, 25 June at 21h30 at the IQOS Lounge, Andorra la Vella Wally’s at IQOS (18+) Lowkey house session.

❖ Wednesday, 29 June at 20h at the La Trenca Bookshop, Andorra la Vella Concert de Lied Irene Mas Salom (soprano) Marc Serra (piano)

❖ Until Wednesday, 29 June from 20h-21h at the La Llacuna Cultural Center, Andorra la Vella Home Studio Monograph (Students €88.50 – non-enrolled €114.00) Introductory monograph on music production. Aimed at musicians who want to create or improve their “home studio”. If you are interested in this monograph, call the secretary of the La Llacuna 730 037 Cultural Center and give us your e-mail so that we can send you the link to register. (There are only 6 places)

❖ Wednesday, June 29th at 21h at Jardins de Casa de la Vall, Andorra la Vella Casa de Vall Gardens Concert (€15) Timeless love stories paired with a selection of some of the best string orchestra music of all time. *NOTE: In case of bad weather, at the Teatre Comunal d’Andorra la Vella.

❖ Thursday, 30 June at 18h at Roca & Ribes, Andorra la Vella Concert Series: Guillem Tudó

❖ Thursday, 30 June at 19h30 at the IQOS Lounge, Andorra la Vella AfterWork with Richy Vuelcom (18+) Tech house session.

❖ Thursday, 30 June at 21h in the Prat del Roure Room, Escaldes-Engordany Escaldes-Engordany International Jazz Festival with Marco Mezquida (€10)

❖ Thursday, 30 June at 19h in Coprínceps Square, Escaldes-Engordany Liceu Jazz Group: Escaldes-Engordany International Jazz Festival

❖ Friday, 1 July from 17h-22h in Anyós Park, La Massana Aqualounge Pool Club of Anyós Park DJs Edu Natored, Jose Toro, and Jose Tobias

❖ Friday, 1 July at 21h in Prat del Roure Room, Escaldes-Engordany Sílvia Pérez Cruz & Farsa Circus Band. Escaldes-Engordany International Jazz Festival (€25)

❖ Friday, 1 July at 19h in Coprínceps Square, Escaldes-Engordany Victor Carrascosa Quartet

THEATER AND DANCE

❖ Saturday, 25 June at 17h30 in Plaça del Poble, Andorra la Vella Festa Aplec de la Sardana Gathering of the sardana with the Cobles Ciutat de Terrassa and Bellpuig Cobla. There will also be a competition for improvised groups and an unknown sardana, raffles and prizes for improvised groups.

❖ Sunday, 26 June at 12h30 in Plaça de la Germandat, Sant Julià de Lòria Vermouth Show by the folk dance group Esbart Laurèdia

EXHIBITIONS

❖ Until Thursday, 30 June (Tuesday to Saturday from 10h-14h and 15h-18h; Sunday from 10h-14h) at the Casa Rull Museum, La Massana Art from Bees Mat Mathieus is a honey producer and together, with Nik Pietrocola they have made it possible for bees to be transformed into sculptures. Nik Pietrocola Mat sculpts in the shape of bees and their hives. The result is a joint sculptural work done with the creativity of man and the architectural style of bees.

❖ Until Thursday, 30 June (Every Wednesday and Friday of the farmhouse from June from 19h-21h) in La Peixera, Escaldes-Engordany Watercolor Exhibition by Mireia Tarrés Aquatic themed watercolor exhibition

❖ Until Friday, 29 July – Tuesday to Friday from 10h to 13h and from 16h to 19h at Galana Taranmana, Escaldes-Engordany Bubble Beirut Exhibition of photographs from the Bubble Beirut project, presented by the Catalan photographer Anna Bosch Miralpeix. After receiving a Caixaforum Fotopres scholarship, Bosch traveled to Lebanon nine times in five years – between 2011 and 2017. There she met a number of powerful and wealthy people; people of ancient aristocratic lineage, and characters who are prominent members of political or religious communities, as well as expatriates who have returned to the country with a fortune made abroad. With this project she intends to capture that tangible but, who knows, perhaps ephemeral reality. All her characters live in a bubble, in perfect but fragile structures.

❖ Until Saturday, 27 August at the Comic Museum, La Massana Exhibition Ma Vie d’Artiste, by Mademoiselle Caroline

❖ From Wednesday 22 June to Saturday 10 September. Monday to Saturday from 9h30-13h30 and from 15h-19h. Sundays in July and August from 9h30 to 13h30 in Espai Caldes, Escaldes-Engordany Exhibition: A Poetry of Vertigen – Music and Spelling This exhibition showcases one of the most innovative musical trends of the second half of the 20th century: graphic music.

❖ Until Friday, 30th September in the parish of Canillo (Probably in the comú but suggest you ask when you register on +376 753 637 or [email protected] ) A retrospective exhibition of the very popular Andorran artist Francesc Galobardes Carbonell showing landscapes of the parish of Canillo. All the exhibited oils are created with the spatula technique. Opening hours: Monday to Saturday: 9h30 – 13h30 and 15h – 19h and Sunday: 10h-17h

❖ Until Sunday, 8th January 2023 at the Thyssen Museum, Escaldes Engordany. (Rates, with audio guide: €9 general admission/€5 for 65+, those under 26 years, those with a youth card and Crèdit Andorrà customers. Children under 18: free admission.) Opening hours: The last access to the room will be 30 mins. before closing. Tuesday to Friday from 10h – 18h. Saturdays from 10h – 19h. Sundays, 10h – 14h. Closed on Mondays. The Carmen Thyssen Andorra Museum is hosting its sixth exhibition: Made in Paris: The Generation of Matisse, Lagar and Foujita, an exhibition that aims to reflect the cultural magnetism of Paris between the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Artists such as Henri Matisse, Léonard Tsuguharu Foujita and Charles Camoin are forerunners of new trends as a result of the evolution of Impressionism. Other artists around the world had also found a source of inspiration in this avant-garde and optimistic environment, such as: Thomas Hart Benton, Francisco Bores, Hermen Anglada Camarasa and the sculptor Baltasar Lobo, who permeated new trends such as post-impressionism, symbolism and fauvism in the French capital. Using metro lines, the tour covers the five mythical schools that coexisted during this period: the École de Paris, the Académie Colarossi, the Académie Julian, the École des Beaux-Arts de Paris, and the Real Academy of Belles Arts of San Fernando of Madrid.

Talking about Paris is also about music and, for this reason, the exhibition integrates a musical discourse titled Impressionist Virtues with a selection by the Andorran musicologist Josep Martínez Reinoso. Visitors will be able to delve into a synergistic experience through the performances of three French pianists and pioneers in the mid-20th century: Henriede Faure, Germain Thyssens Valentin and Magda Tagliaferro. The artists represented in the exhibition have a magnificent dialogue with each other and visitors will

witness the most important social and artistic changes of the early twentieth century.

❖ Until Sunday, 27th August, 2023 at the Casa d’Areny-Plandolit Museum, Ordino. (Admission: €2.50. Free on September 25th and 26th. The last access to the room will be 30 mins. before closing.) Abracadabra: Illusionism and magic in Cal Plandolit. Discover one of the least known facets of the Areny-Plandolit family – the connection between some of its members within the world of magic, where they stood out prominently on the Spanish and international scale during the first half of the twentieth century.

LETTERS

Tuesday, 28 June at 19h30 in General Council, Andorra la Vella Book Presentation: Beginnings of the Modern Andorran Administration (1961-1978)

❖ Wednesday, 29 June at 19h30 in La Massana Communal Library, La Massana Book Presentation: La Senyoreta by Josefina Porras and Núria Gras. Story about the last heiress of Casa Rossell d’Ordino.

❖ Thursday, 30 June at 19h in La Trenca Bookshop, Andorra la Vella For God, For The Country And The Kimg: La Vida d’un Carlista Pirinenc by Amadeu Gallart

❖ Friday, 1 July at 19h30 in La Trenca Bookshop, Andorra la Vella El Món Es Torna Senzill, by Laura Gost

CONFERENCES

❖ Thursday, 30 June from 19h30-21h in the Motorcycle Museum, Canillo Summer Nights at the Museum: Tea Tasting

FESTIVALS AND TRADITIONS

FESTA MAJOR OF ENCAMP

❖ Sunday, 26 June on the streets of Encamp, Encamp Festa del Poble d’Encamp and the Revetlla de Sant Joan.

– 9h-20h: Paddle Tournament in Festa del Poble Encamp 22. Prada de Moles sports area

– 9h-13h: 3rd Race of the Enducross Championship with Motoclub Les Valls in Beixalís landfill.

– 10h-12h: Encamp Dance Festival ’22 in Sant Miquel car park

– 12h-14h: Dance Masterclass with Brodas Bros in Sant Miquel car park

– 11h-13h: Children’s Activities with large water slide in Sant Miquel car park and Pg.of Alghero

– 16h01: Crash Car in Prada de Moles car park. Price: €25 Registration at the car park entrance on the same day

– 16h-19h: Children’s activities with a large water slide in Sant Miquel car park and Pg. of Alghero

– 18h32: Habaneras with Catalan Cream in Plaça dels Arínsols

– 20h04: Football match – 7 singles vs Married Couples in Prada de Moles sports area

– 20h08: Evening Dance with Atlantics in Plaça dels Arínsols

– 22h15: Castle of Fires in Riberaigües Bridge

– 22h38: Group of cover versions with Fugados de Alcatraz in Sant Miquel car park

– 00h33: End of Party with DJ Moncho in Sant Miquel car park

PAL FESTIVAL

❖ From Friday, June 24 to Sunday, June 26 at 18h in Poble de Pal, La Massana Pal Festival Click the link for full schedule

ORDINO, Parish Feast of St. Peter

❖ Tuesday, 28 June at 20h30 Plaça del Prat de Call, Ordino Parish Feast of St. Peter (€3)

– 20h30: Costellada in El Prat de Call

– 22h30: Burning of Ordino Fallaires

– Premiere of the dance ‘Fallaires d’Ordino’, by the folk dance group, Esbart Valls del Nord, in the Plaça Major with the musical accompaniment of the Buner (bagpiper) Albert Adellach

– Route: Plaça Major – town center – Prat de Vilella car park

– Burning of the Fallaires d’Ordino with the musical accompaniment of Albert Adellach on the bonnet and Nerea Rius and Hèctor del Val on the timpani

– Route: Plaça Major – town center – Prat de Vilella car park

– Ball de Bruixes’ (Witches dance), by the Esbart Valls del Nord, in the Prat de Vilella car park

– Burning of the traditional falla and the MAI by the Fallaires d’Ordino, in the Vilella car park – Wednesday, 29 June at 12h in Chapel of Sant Pere, in El Serrat, Ordino 12h: Mass in the chapel of Sant Pere 13h: Aperitif in El Serrat

CULTURE

❖ Saturday, 25 June at 18h at the IQOS Lounge, Andorra la Vella Emma Regada at IQOS

❖ Saturday, 25 June from 9h-13h at the Pont de la Plana, Escaldes-Engordany Borders and the Evolution of Livestock in the Madriu-Perafita-Claror Valley Ascent along the Camí de la Muntanya, Entremesaigües, Ràmio, Boígot forest, return to the La Plana bridge.

❖ Sunday, 26 June at 12h30 at the IQOS Lounge, Andorra la Vella Vermouth Session with Madame

❖ Until Wednesday, 29 June at 20h in La Llacuna Cultural Center, Andorra la Vella Reality Painting Exhibition: Utopia/Dystopia

❖ Until Friday, 1 July in Encamp and Pas de la Casa, Encamp XV Floral Embellishment Contest, Encamp and El Pas de la Casa

❖ Friday, 1 July at 21h30 in Engolasters hydroelectric road, Escaldes-Engordany Moon Gazing (Prior reservation required by phone 739 111 or [email protected]) *Bring your own blanket

WORKSHOPS ❖ Sunday, 26 June from 10h-12h in Casa de la Muntanya, Ordino Making Traditional Fallas

❖ From Friday 4 March to Thursday 30 June. Tuesday from 19h-20h30 and Thursday from 11h30-15h in Textile and glass workshop, Escaldes-Engordany Textile Jewelry Course Price per term: €76.85 (classes of 1 h and 30 min per week) 890 853 [email protected] to register.

❖ From Monday, 7 March to Thursday 30 June. Tuesday from 11h-13h in Textile and glass workshop, Escaldes-Engordany Thread and Needle Course Price per term: €76.85 (classes of 1h 30 min per week) Call 890 853 or email [email protected] to register

❖ From Friday 4 March to Thursday 30 June. Tuesday from 17h-18h30 and Wednesday 11h30 to 13h in Textile and glass workshop, Escaldes-Engordany Embroidery Labs Price per term: €76.85 (classes of 1h 30 min per week) Call 890 853 or email [email protected] to register