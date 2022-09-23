PICK OF THE WEEK: Saturday 24th – Friday, 30th September 2022

MUSIC

 Saturday, 24th September at 10h30, 11h30 and 12h30 at the Auditorium Claror of the Cultural and Congress Center Lauredià, Sant Julià de Lòria. (Price: €10 per family unit of a maximum of 4 people. For children from 0 to 5 years. Ticket sales from 09/09/22) Family concerts: Passionate music for the little ones. Soul & Funk. Duration: 45′. A concert for the little ones at home and for their families, to listen to a repertoire of musical pieces that will lead us to discover the heartbeat of black music from those songs that come from the soul (the soul), and the electricity and rhythm of funk music.

 Saturday, 24th September at 21h30 at the National Auditorium of Andorra, Ordino. (General admission: €10. VR seats: reduced view from the balcony: €8. 15% discount with the youth card) Season 2022 National Auditorium of Andorra: The Smart Shallows. The Smart Shallows is a group formed by musicians who live between Andorra, Spain and France, all attracted by the idea of free interpretation of scores. The strong point of the band is the camaraderie, the fact that all the members are close to each other and the ease of transmitting this feeling to the audience listening to them, an active listening based precisely on the preparation of the performances without any visual support.

The sound of The Smart Shallows is characterized by moving between three styles: funk, soul and jazz, with influences from other genres and subgenres, such as Latin jazz.

The current repertoire is composed of cover versions of themes from several decades of the last century and the current one. Themes by artists related to the musical styles that the group has as a reference, such as Alicia Keys, Average White Band, Candy Dulfer or Dua Lipa.

 Until Saturday, 1st October at Anyós Park, La Massana Every afternoon from 16h to 21h and weekends from 16h to 23h. Oktoberfest, the perfect afternoon event on the Anyós park terrace to enjoy live music, drinks and gastronomy.

Concert Programme

SATURDAY 24th: Vibrand

THURSDAY 29th: Messin’ with the Keys

FRIDAY 30th: Vibrand

SATURDAY 1st: Old School

 Tuesday, 27th September at 20h15 at the Cinemes Illa Carlemany, Escaldes-Engordany. From the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, London: Puccini’s Madame Butterfly. The story: Madame Butterfly is one of the best-loved operas of all time. Its beautiful melodies, Japanese-inspired set design and tragic love story about a geisha and an American Naval officer make it popular for longtime opera lovers and newcomers alike. Review: In the title role, the Armenian soprano Lianna Haroutounian is utterly superb. She is tiny in stature but has a voice of real beauty and a flawless technique which allows the top of her voice to blossom thrillingly and ride the wave of the greatest of Puccini’s orchestral climaxes.

 Thursday, 29th September at 19h at the Plaça dels Arínsols, Encamp. ‘Eclosió, soc el cos clos. (I am the closed body)- The Llançadora Project. Dance and body expression come together in the project ‘Eclosió, to offer a revealing and surprising show in the hands of the young Encampada Aina Sánchez, currently a student at the Theatre Institute, and the professional dancer Emma Riba, also from this country. The duo will put on stage a process of individual and personal metamorphosis that analyses different aspects of the world around us, such as overstimulation, the importance given to the image, stereotypes , the filters…

The bodies of the artists will take a contrasting journey through the real world and the unreal, such as social networks, analyzing this virtual reality that is already part of us and affects us. The authors of the show have worked on aspects such as the true movement of the body and how we can move from one place to another in the most instinctive and organic way possible. Eclosió, soc el cos clos’ was born as a result of the youth entrepreneurship support project La Llançadora, which this year reaches its fourth edition.

 Thursday, 29th September at 19h15 at the Cinemes Illa Carlemany, Escaldes-Engordany. From the Paris Opera, Bellini’s Les Capulet et les Montagu. The Story: When Vincenzo Bellini tackled a score inspired by Romeo and Juliet for La Fenice in Venice in 1830, he only had six weeks to compose it. Felice Romani, his regular librettist since his first success, Il Pirata, chooses to go back, beyond Shakespeare, to the Italian sources of the myth.

The drama darkens: the quarrel between the two families becomes a real war. In the very title Bellini retains, the names of Capulet and Montaigu eclipse those of Romeo and Juliet, just as conflict poisons their passion. But the opera also revives a scene that Shakespeare had omitted: when Juliet – whom Romeo thought was dead – wakes up in the tomb, the two lovers can exchange a few words before falling asleep forever. The director Robert Carsen inscribes the song of these intertwined lives in the outline of a decor lit by ardent love. A love transcended by the tender and dreamy music of Bellini.

CONFERENCES

 Tuesday, 27th September at 20h at the Cultural Center La Llacuna, Andorra la Vella. (Phone/contact address for registrations: [email protected] or phone 829 729) Antonio de Nebrija, first Hispanic humanist. The speaker Fabiola Sofia Masegosa, PhD in Philology, will discuss the extensive philological work of Antonio de Nebrija, the first Hispanic humanist, and will analyze his close relationship with Pedagogy and his eloquent defense of the school as an instrument of socialization in the commemoration of the 500th anniversary of his death (1444-1522).

 Thursday, 29th September at 19h at the La Trenca bookstore, Andorra la Vella. (No prior reservation needed.) Talk about “LA SENYORETA” by Josefina Porras and Núria Gras. Talk about the successful book that tells the story of the last heiress of the Rossell d’Ordino house given by Antoni Rossell with Oliver Verges.

 Thursday, 29th September at 11h at the Auditorium Claror of the Cultural and Congress Center Lauredià, Sant Julià de Lòria. Inauguration of the 2022-2023 academic year. Conference “Grand défis des universités au 21e siècle” (Looks like this will be held in French and translates as: Grand Challenges for Universities in the 21st Century) and will be given by Guy Haug

MARKETS & FESTIVALS

MEDIEVAL VILLAGE 2022

Saturday 24th – Sunday, 25th September

in the Parish of Sant Julià de Lòria.

(Normally there is a map showing the various locations with the south end of the main high street as the South Portal and the north end the North portal. C.A.)

SATURDAY

 From 10h – 13h

– Exhibition against the evil given – Casa Comuna, Sala Sergi Mas. A journey through the history of witchcraft in Andorra, via eight women accused of being witches. Documentary fund of the National Archives of Andorra and material lent by Patrimoni Cultural d’Andorra.

 10h30

-Opening of the market

– Magic and humour show with Magician Reivax – Plaça de la

Germandat.

– Family concert for the little ones: Soul & funk at the Claror Auditorium. (Ages 0 – 5. Price: €10 for a family unit of a maximum of 4 people. Ticket sales at http://www.onca.ad/ + info on tel. 637 077. Organized by the ONCA Foundation – Educational project)

 From 10h30 – 13h

– Medieval and fantasy make-up with The Alchemists Makeup Studio at North portal entrance.

 From 10h30

– Giant Andorran-themed wooden games (from 4 years) – Plaça Major

– Play area Petits Somnis with the company El Pajaro Carpintero (from 0 to 4 years) – Placeta de Casa Comuna. Space for creativity, free expression, personal and environmental exploration where the little ones, accompanied by an adult, can enjoy construction games without aim or purpose.

– We build sand castles with La Xarranca (from 4 years) – Plaça de la Germandat. Children’s and creative workshop with a magical sand where boys and girls, accompanied by an adult, will enter a castle and can play building structures with different coloured sand.

– Archery (Price: €4) – Reig Patrimonia car park.

 11h – Musical parade with the La Torna group – Start at south portal.

 From 11h – 13h

– Storytelling: trolley of stories with the company. Carro de Somnis (from 3 years) – Plaça de la Germandat. Get into the cart and let yourself be dazzled by the words, the colours, the smells, the mysteries… A cart loaded with stories with an unparalleled setting that transports us to the past and will allow us to live magical and surprising stories.

 From 11h – 14h in the Plaça Major.

– Demonstration of the art of glass blowing. Learn about this technique of making glass objects by creating bubbles in molten glass.

– Demonstration of the traditional carpentry trade. Get to know the technique of this ancient craft that works with wood by hand.

– Demonstration of the Rakú technique. Rakú is an ancient oriental technique of firing ceramics in which the four elements (earth, fire, water and air) are involved, resulting in unique and very characteristic pieces.

– Art workshops with the Art School – Plaça de la Germandat. (In case of bad weather at the Art School)

 11h30

– Family show The princess in jeans with the company Sgratta – Plaça de l’esglèsia. Two peculiar street vendors will tell us a fantastic legend and we will meet a very special princess, who, with the help of a bunch of funny characters, will teach us that the important thing is not who you are, but how you are.

– Family concert for the little ones: Soul & funk at the Claror Auditorium. (Ages 0 – 5. Price: €10 for a family unit of a maximum of 4 people. Ticket sales at http://www.onca.ad/ + info on tel. 637 077. Organized by the ONCA Foundation – Educational project)

– El Narigut traveling show with the company La Cremallera – Start at north portal. This grotesque-looking character hides behind an immense napia, an endearing being who, despite his rough appearance, has a huge heart and will put all the villagers in his pocket.

 12h h

– Magic and humour show with Magician Reivax – Plaça Major.

– Historical recreation of how a gentleman dresses with the cia. Alma Cubrae – Plaça de la Germandat. Didactic activity to learn about the parts of a suit of armour and the evolution of weapons and armour in the 14th and 15th centuries.

– Musical parade with the La Torna group – Start North portal.

 12h30

– Traveling show David the ogre with the company La Cremallera – starting South Portal. David the ogre and his trapella butler are two characters from fantasy stories that recreate a distorted vision of reality with fiction. An action show that will surprise the audience with its gestures and plasticity.

– Family concert for the little ones: Soul & funk at the Claror Auditorium. (Ages 0 – 5. Price: €10 for a family unit of a maximum of 4 people.

 13h30

– Magic and humour show with Magician Reivax – Reig Patrimonia car park.

 16h

– Musical parade with the La Torna group – starting at the south portal.

– Magic and humour show with Magician Reivax – Reig Patrimonia car park.

 From 16h – 18h30

– Medieval and fantasy make-up with The Alchemists Makeup Studio – North portal entrance.

 From 16h – 19h

– Giant Andorran-themed wooden games (from 4 years) – Plaça Major

– Play area Petits Somnis with the company El Pajaro Carpintero (from 0 to 4 years) – Placeta de Casa Comuna. Space for creativity, free expression, personal and environmental exploration where the little ones, accompanied by an adult, can enjoy construction games without aim or purpose.

– We build sand castles with La Xarranca (from 4 years) – Plaça de la Germandat. Children’s and creative workshop with a magical sand where boys and girls, accompanied by an adult, will enter a castle and can play building structures with different coloured sand.

– Giant Andorran-themed wooden games (from 4 years) – Plaça Major

– Play area Petits Somnis with the company El Pajaro Carpintero (from 0 to 4 years) – Placeta de Casa Comuna. Space for creativity, free expression, personal and environmental exploration where the little ones, accompanied by an adult, can enjoy construction games without aim or purpose.

– We build sand castles with La Xarranca (from 4 years) – Plaça de la Germandat. Children’s and creative workshop with a magical sand where boys and girls, accompanied by an adult, will enter a castle and can play building structures with different coloured sand.

– Art workshops with the Art School – Plaça de la Germandat. (In case of bad weather at the Art School)

 From 16h to 20h in the Plaça Major.

– Demonstration of the art of glass blowing. Learn about this technique of making glass objects by creating bubbles in molten glass.

– Demonstration of the traditional carpentry trade. Get to know the technique of this ancient craft that works with wood by hand.

– Demonstration of the Rakú technique. Rakú is an ancient oriental technique of firing ceramics in which the four elements (earth, fire, water and air) are involved, resulting in unique and very characteristic pieces.

– Exhibition Against the wrong given – Casa Comuna, Sala Sergi Mas. Journey through the history of witchcraft in Andorra, through eight women accused of being witches. Documentary fund of the National Archives of Andorra and material lent by Patrimoni Cultural d’Andorra.

– Archery (Price: €4) – Reig Patrimonia car park.

 16h30

– Family show The princess in jeans with the company Sgratta – Plaça de l’esglèsia. Two peculiar street vendors will tell us a fantastic legend and we will meet a very special princess, who, with the help of a bunch of funny characters, will teach us that the important thing is not who you are, but how you are.

– El Narigut traveling show with the company La Cremallera – Start at north portal. This grotesque-looking character hides behind an immense napia, an endearing being who, despite his rough appearance, has a huge heart and will put all the villagers in his pocket.

 From 16h30 – 18 h

– Storytelling: trolley of stories with the company. Carro de Somnis (from 3 years) – Plaça de la Germandat. Get into the cart and let yourself be dazzled by the words, the colours, the smells, the mysteries… A cart loaded with stories with an unparalleled setting that transports us to the past and will allow us to live magical and surprising stories.

 17h

– Cease fire with the company Alma Cubrae – Plaça de la Germandat. Recreation foot tournaments with real combat between fighters dressed in historical armour.

 17h30

– Musical parade with the La Torna group – Start North portal

 18h

-Traveling show David the ogre with the company La Cremallera – starting South Portal. David the ogre and his trapella butler are two characters from fantasy stories that recreate a distorted vision of reality with fiction. An action show that will surprise the audience with its gestures and plasticity.

 20h- Magic and humour show with Magician Reivax – Placeta de Casa Comuna.

– Itinerant show The Trackers with the company La Cremallera – Starting at Plaça de la Germandat. Fantastic and unusual characters with a good sense of humour and a great sense of smell to discover treasures, water, wine, and above all to get into all kinds of trouble and cause funny situations.

 20h30

– Legends of Medieval Andorra: Saint John’s night with the folkdance group Esbart Laurèdia – Plaça de la Germandat….

 21h

– Medieval dinner with the musical entertainment by the La Torna group and ballarusca with Esbart Laurèdia – Vestibule of the Cultural and Congress Center Lauredià. (Limited places.

Price: €30 (€20 if you come in medieval dress) Advance ticket sales at the Lauredià cultural and congress center – Tel. 744 044)

Followed by the medieval Impro Show comedy show with Plantea Impro. Impro Show is a humorous, original and interactive show. The actors take the stage without a script, and the audience decides what will happen. A different and unique show in every function!

 Closing of the market

SUNDAY

 10h30

– Market opening

– Magic and humour show with Magician Reivax – Plaça Major.

– Musical parade with the La Torna group – start at Plaça de la Germandat.

– Plantation of Giants and Big Heads – Plaça Calonge-Sant Antoni

 From 10h30 – 12h30

– Storytelling: trolley of stories with the company. Carro de Somnis (from 3 years) – Plaça de la Germandat. Get into the cart and let yourself be dazzled by the words, the colours, the smells, the mysteries… A cart loaded with stories with an unparalleled setting that transports us to the past and will allow us to live magical and surprising stories.

 From 10h30 – 13h.

– Cavalcade of horses (for ages 1– 8 years) – Plaça de la Germandat.

Individual and parent-powered ecological horses that become a true traveling show.

– Medieval and fantasy makeup with The Alchemists Makeup Studio – North portal entrance.

 From 10h30 – 13h30

– Puppet making Space with the company Galiot Theater – Plaça Major. A very special space where children, accompanied by an adult, will assemble animal puppets from disassembled pieces of wood, iron supports and very peculiar wooden screws. For a while, the little ones will be great puppeteers.

– Archery (Price: €4) – Reig Patrimonia car park.

 11h – El Narigut traveling show with the company La Cremallera – Start at north portal. This grotesque-looking character hides behind an immense napia, an endearing being who, despite his rough appearance, has a huge heart and will put all the villagers in his pocket.

– Cristany and Ermelinda puppet show with the company La Finíssima – Placeta de l’església.

-Historical recreation of how a gentleman dressed with the cia. Alma Cubrae – Plaça de la Germandat. Didactic activity to learn about the parts of a suit of armour and the evolution of weapons and armour in the 14th and 15th centuries.

 From 11h – 14h – Plaça Major.

– Demonstration of the art of glass blowing. Learn about this technique of making glass objects by creating bubbles in molten glass.

– Demonstration of the traditional carpentry trade. Get to know the technique of this ancient craft that works with wood by hand.

– Demonstration of the Rakú technique. Rakú is an ancient oriental technique of firing ceramics in which the four elements (earth, fire, water and air) are involved, resulting in unique and very characteristic pieces.

– Art workshops with the Art School – Plaça de la Germandat. (In case of bad weather at the Art School)

 11h30

– Parade of Giants and Big Heads – Start Plaça Calonge-Sant Antoni. With the Colla de Geganters de Sant Julià de Lòria and entertained by the La Torna group

 12h h

– Legends of Medieval Andorra: The White Lady of Auvinyà with the folkdance group Esbart Laurèdia and the Rocafort Choir – Plaça de la Germandat. (In case of bad weather in Claror Auditorium of the Cultural and Congress Center Lauredià)

– Magic and humour show with Magician Reivax – North portal entrance.

 12h30

– Cristany and Ermelinda puppet show with the company La Finíssima – Placeta de l’església

– Traveling show David the ogre with the company La Cremallera – at the South Portal. David the ogre and his trapella butler are two characters from fantasy stories that recreate a distorted vision of reality with fiction. An action show that will surprise the audience with its gestures and plasticity.

 13h – Armistice with the company Alma Cubrae – Plaça de la Germandat. Recreation of tournaments with real combat between fighters dressed in historical armor.

 13h30 – Magic and humour show with Magician Reivax – Placeta de Casa Comuna.

 16h – Musical parade with the La Torna group – starting at the South portal

– Cristany and Ermelinda puppet show with the company La Finíssima at the Placeta de l’església

– Magic and humour show with Magician Reivax – Plaça de la Germandat.

 From 16h – 18h30

– Cavalcade of horses (for ages 1– 8 years) – Plaça de la Germandat.

Individual and parent-powered ecological horses that become a true traveling show.

– Medieval and fantasy makeup with The Alchemists Makeup Studio – North portal entrance.

 From 16h – 19h

– Demonstration of the art of glass blowing. Learn about this technique of making glass objects by creating bubbles in molten glass.

– Demonstration of the traditional carpentry trade. Get to know the technique of this ancient craft that works with wood by hand.

– Demonstration of the Rakú technique. Rakú is an ancient oriental technique of firing ceramics in which the four elements (earth, fire, water and air) are involved, resulting in unique and very characteristic pieces.

— Puppet making Space with the company Galiot Theater – Plaça Major. A very special space where children, accompanied by an adult, will assemble animal puppets from disassembled pieces of wood, iron supports and very peculiar wooden screws. For a while, the little ones will be great puppeteers.

– Archery (Price: €4) – Reig Patrimonia car park.

– Art workshops with the Art School – Plaça de la Germandat. (In case of bad weather at the Art School)

 16h30 – El Narigut traveling show with the company La Cremallera – Start at north portal. This grotesque-looking character hides behind an immense napia, an endearing being who, despite his rough appearance, has a huge heart and will put all the villagers in his pocket.

 17h – Musical parade with the La Torna group – South portal start

– Cristany and Ermelinda puppet show with the company La Finíssima – Placeta de l’església.

 From 17h – 19h – Storytelling: trolley of stories with the company. Carro de Somnis (from 3 years) – Plaça de la Germandat. Get into the trolley and let yourself be dazzled by the words, the colours, the smells, the mysteries… A cart loaded with stories with an unparalleled setting that transports us to the past and will allow us to live magical and surprising stories.

 17h30 – Magic and humour show with Magician Reivax – Plaça de la Germandat.

– Traveling show David the ogre with the company La Cremallera – at the South Portal. David the ogre and his trapella butler are two characters from fantasy stories that recreate a distorted vision of reality with fiction. An action show that will surprise the audience with its gestures and plasticity.

 18h30 – Itinerant show The Trackers with the company La Cremallera – Starting at Plaça de la Germandat. Fantastic and unusual characters with a good sense of humour and a great sense of smell to discover treasures, water, wine, and above all to get into all kinds of trouble and cause funny situations.

 19h – Magic and humour show with Magician Reivax – Plaça de la Germandat …

 Closing of the market

CHILDREN

 Saturday, 24th September at 11h and 16h in the Sala de Festes of the Sports and Sociocultural Complex of Encamp. (€5 for children and €10 for adults. Tickets on sale from September 12. Registrations: Cultural Centre of the Valireta or [email protected] or +376 731 490. Number of places: 600 people) Children’s musical “I’m happy” by Dàmaris Gelabert. I’m Happy is a new and surprising proposal that goes beyond Dàmaris’ straight concerts to become a musical theatre show. A tribute to the performing arts: music, circus, puppets, dance… and the magic of the theatre, where everything is possible. A beautiful story about what makes us truly happy: about friendship, giving to others, the wrong paths that need to be straightened and the love of the theatre.

On stage, Dàmaris is accompanied by the friendly and faithful Caterina and David Cuspinera. As always, the music becomes the transversal axis, with brilliant and unusual instrumentation, performed live on stage by these three musicians.

The Author is Dàmaris Gelabert

EXHIBITIONS

 NEW. From Monday 19th – Friday, 14th October in the Lobby of the Cultural and Congress Centre Lauredià, Sant Julià de Lòria a

Painting exhibition by Carmen Salillas. Opening hours: From Monday to Friday from 9h – 21h and Saturday from 10h – 13h

 NEW Until Saturday, 29th October at the Comic Museum, La Massana. Exhibition of the Cartoonist J.L.Fernán. Exhibition in memory of comic artist J. L. Fernán (1931 – 2020) with a selection of originals that illustrate his entire professional career in some of the most important magazines, from the 1970s to the 1990s.

OUTDOORS

 Saturday, 24th September from 9h30 – 12md Clean up Andorra. We clear up our mountains. Throughout the Principality of Andorra. Another year we join forces to clean our mountains of plastics and trash. Come, join the change and help us have a cleaner environment. Cleanup Andorra was born with the aim of leaving our environment clean and of becoming aware of the importance of taking care of our mountains and acting responsibly. (Suggest you ask your local tourist Office about where to sign up. C.A.)

 Saturday, 24th September starting at 9h30 from meeting point Les Fonts car park in Engolasters, Escaldes-Engordany.

CULTURE +

 Saturday, 24th September at 18h at IQOS Lounge, Andorra la Vella. Magic with Jorge Jaime at IQOS. Experience magic intimately a few centimetres from your eyes: fantasy and illusion overlap with reality. Let the dreams fly. We are waiting for you at the IQOS Lounge, a place full of incombustible artists and unique experiences.

 Saturday, 24th September at 21h30 at IQOS Lounge, Andorra la Vella. John Holt at IQOS. John Holt funky house with rhythm for dinner and drinks.

 Until Saturday 24 September from 12md –- 13h at the Plaça del Consell, Encamp. (Price 1€ adults, free activity for children. Reservations: at the Tourist Office by calling 731 000 or by WhatsApp on 641 000.) Encamp 1900-1950. Murals that come to life. La Mosquera is one of the traditional centres of Encamp. The muralist painter Samantha Bosque has transformed ten places, from Carrer Perdut to the Callís de Cal Xampaina, which allow us to discover the life of Encamp at the beginning of the 20th century.

During the month of September, the characters in the murals will come to life: the discovery will be dramatized with the Entreacte theater school. The tours will leave from in front of the Tourist Office every 15-20 minutes.

 Sunday, 25th September at 11h30 at Radio Andorra, Encamp. Guided tour and vermouth. Learn about the restoration of the historic Ràdio Andorra transmitters from World War II.

 Sunday, 25th September at 12h30 at IQOS Lounge, Andorra la Vella. Vermouth session with Pitt-L at IQOS. Pitt- L deep music to compliment a good vermouth.