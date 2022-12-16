MUSIC

 Saturday, 17th December at 18h at Palau de Gel Ice rink, Canillo. (Free entrance to the stands. Registrations: Department of Tourist and Cultural Promotion at 753 624) SWING GIRLS in concert. The Swing Girls have chosen a format that takes us into other eras, in which the musical genre was a compendium of philosophy and art. The proposal takes us to a repertoire of hits, with the starting point in the 50s and ending with the most recent ones, after reviewing different decades.

With three wonderful voices, a millimetric conjunction and absolutely perfect registers, the Swing Girls will help us enjoy music that catches you from the first bar.

 Saturday, 17th December at 21h in the Sala Prat del Roure, Escaldes-Engordany. ((Tickets €10, €20 and €25.) Tribute Concert 2022 – Grossband. Grossband is back!

With a tribute concert to music greats: Elton John, Donna Summer and Whitney Houston.

Performers

• Grossband

• Andorra Big Band

• Manel Soriano

• The Swing Girls

• Laura Estiarte

• Molly & Shelly

• Joan Hernández & David Borràs

• Alexia Adam

• The Stars Choir

• Institute of Music of Andorra la Vella

• Folkdance group Esbart Valls del Nord

 Sunday, 18th December at 12h midday in the National Auditorium of Andorra, Ordino. (General admission: €15. Free admission for children up to 10 years old

ONCA cello sextet – “A story concert”

Featuring:

Jordi Claret, Gaëtane Dunyslaeger, Manuel Martínez del

Fresno, Olga Palou, Mireia Planas and Sylvie Reverdy.

Musical Selection – Albert Gumí

Actresses – Txell Díaz and Elena Santiago

Dramaturgy – Juanma Casero

Direction – Joan Hernández

 Monday 19th December at 18h30 in Canillo. Performance by

Canillo’s Band playing in front of the Ice Palace

 Thursday, 22nd December at 20h30 in the Theater of Les Fontetes, La Massana Christmas cantata with Andorra Lírica

A Google engineer makes us discover in LaMda a thinking and conscious artificial intelligence system that takes human form. How would the arrival of LaMDA be in the sanity of the family on Christmas night? We will discover his deep concerns and tastes, what values he proposes to be able to help the world. Feel the magic of Christmas with LaMDA!

People who act or intervene:

Lead singers:

Jonaina Salvador, soprano

Elisenda Gallardo, soprano

Eulalia Gallardo, soprano

Daniel González, baritone

Musicians

David Sanz, guitar

Olga Kobekina, piano

 Thursday, 22nd December at 17h in Canillo. Men in Swing concert. Men in Swing transports the viewer to an entertainment that cannot be resisted. Their repertoire includes Christmas themes with a distinct Dixieland style to the evolution towards more modern styles, passing through the golden age of swing and ending with the freer jazz.

 Friday, 23rd December at 18h in the Party room of the Sports and Sociocultural Complex of Encamp. Tribute to Cantajocs with Súper Éxitos – Nadal Xic Encamp and Pas de la Casa. Relive the most emblematic songs of Cantajocs with the Súper Éxitos group. Together you will enjoy an afternoon full of music and lots of fun for the whole family.

This activity is part of the programme ‘El Nadal Xic d’Encamp and el Pas de la Casa’.

 Friday, 23rd December at 18h at the Sports Centre party hall, Pas de la Casa, and December 28th at the Party Hall of the Complex d’Encamp. Encamp Children’s show with ‘Atrapa la festa’ – Nadal Xic. Surprises and fun with this children’s show by the Atrapasomnis group.

 Until Thursday 20th July, 2023 at 19h15 in the Encamp Municipal Library, Encamp. The activity consists of different commented and illustrated operas from all eras by Màrio Raviola.

THEATRE AND DANCE

 Saturday, 17th December at 18h30 between av. Meritxell and Plaça Príncep Benlloch, Andorra la Vella. Christmas comes to the Streets of Andorra la Vella: Aquillès (Cia. La Fam theater).

 Saturday, 17th December at 17h and 18h30 in the Communal Theatre, Andorra la Vella. Children’s Cinema: Vanille. A short film in French. Vanille, a little Parisian who has just landed in Guadeloupe, embarks on an adventure tinged with mystery, in search of picturesque characters and a magical flower. These are holidays that promise to be rich in unforeseen events! Duration: 31 minutes.

 Saturday, 17th December at 17h and 18h30 in the Communal Theatre, Andorra la Vella. (Entry: €5. Registrations: Cultural Center La LlacunaC/ Mossen Cinto Verdaguer, 4 AD500 Andorra la Vella) Children’s Cinema: A short film in French. Maman pleut des cordes. Eight-year-old Jeanne has a very strong character. Her mother goes through a depression. She decides to ask for help and sends her daughter to spend the Christmas holidays with Mrs. Onion, in the fields. Jeanne mistakenly believes that her mother has gone on vacation without her and leaves angrily. But there, Jeanne makes some unexpected friends: Léon and Sonia, two children from the area, and Cloclo, a wanderer who lives in the forest. Thanks to her new friends, Jeanne learns that, despite everything, life can be a party! Duration: 27 minutes

 From Thursday 22nd – Saturday, 24th December at 17h30 Various places in the parish of Andorra la Vella. Have Christmas in Andorra la Vella. Santa Claus (Cia. El Sidral). The activity will take place at Avinguda Meritxell, 10.

TIMES: On December 22 and 23 at 17h30, and on December, 24th from 12h – 14h.

CINEMA

Nothing in English this week but to see future performances to be brought from the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, l’Opera de Paris-ballet et al, go to https://cinemesilla.com/Cartellera.

CULTURE

 Saturday, 17th December at 17h in the Casa Rull Museum, La Massana (6€ Registrations: [email protected], Tel: 836 908) Cheese tasting organised by Casa Raubert cheese factory

 Friday 23rd December at 16h30 in Encamp in the Congress Hall of the Complex and in Pas de la Casa Party Hall of the Sports Center. Pastry workshop: Nadal Xic Encamp and El Pas de la Casa. Enjoy the arrival of Christmas in the sweetest way possible! With a confectionery workshop where you can make fruit skewers and cupcakes decorated with Christmas motifs. The workshop will take place simultaneously in Encamp and Pas de la Casa. The activity will start at 16h30 and will last until 18h30 This activity is part of the programme ‘El Nadal Xic of Encamp and Pas de la Casa’. Consult the full programme HERE .

 From Saturday, 24th December – Thursday, 5th January, 2023, Virtual reality games and simulators – Nadal Xic Encamp Congress Hall of the Encamp Complex on December 24th, 26th, 27 th, 28 th, 29 th and 30 th and in the Pas de la Casa Multipurpose Hall of the Sports Center on the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th January Virtual reality games and simulators to enjoy a different Christmas school holiday! on the The schedule will be from 10h – 14h and from 17h30 to 19h30.

 Until Saturday, 31st December, throughout the parish of La Massana. (Price of the activity: €20 group. Registrations: Massana Tourism Office +376 835 693) Escape game: “Els Passadors”, a game of clues to enjoy with the family. “Our client’s name is Otto Adler. He wants to hire our services to solve the following case: It seems that a family fortune is hidden in a safe. To open it, you need a code that only Mr. Adler knew. From what he says in his last letter, he never got it. And you, will you?” This game, which can be played throughout the year, will make you discover the most emblematic spaces of the old town of La Massana, while enjoying an entertaining and educational time. The activity lasts 90 min., and is perfect for doing it with the family

CHILDREN

 Saturday, 17th December from 10h30 to 12h30 in Espai Caldes, Escaldes-Engordany. (Price of the activity: €3. Limited Places Reservations on tel.: 802 255 or [email protected] Water Saturdays. When Water is Art. Represent and draw tides, reflections, snow, rivers and oceans; photograph raindrops and storms, but even paint on water! Many artists have created their works of art inspired by this element, and also using innovative and surprising techniques.

 Saturday 17th December at 11h and 16h in the Party room of the Sports and Sociocultural Complex of Encamp. (Registrations: Cultural Center of the Valireta. [email protected] +376 731 490 Children’s tickets: €5. Adult tickets: €10) Encamp Children’s musical: “Frozen” This story, inspired by Hans Christian Andersen and “The Ice Queen”, is a musical journey in which the protagonists will transport you to a world of ice to live a fun, romantic and emotional adventure.The heirs to the throne, Elsa and Anna, prepare to take the Throne of Arendelle to celebrate the Coronation of the Princesses… but a spell will change everything. Join them, the daredevil mountaineer Kristoff and a funny “snowman” who will make the little ones reflect on the main values of friendship. An exciting musical story for the whole family!

 Saturday 17th December at 11h00 and 17h30 in Encamp Municipal Library. (Registrations: 732 704 [email protected]) The Encamp Christmas show: ‘Caga Tió’ by the company La Minúscula3. The celebration of Caga Tió will have entertainment by the company La Minúscula. It will be a day in which young and old can enjoy family time and one of the most magical Christmas traditions.

Featuring:

La Minúscula company

 Saturday 17th December at 11h30 in the Escaldes-Engordany Municipal Library. (Reservations at the Library 802 256 or [email protected] Escaldes-Engordany Christmas music and dance workshop. We will dance to the rhythm of traditional Christmas songs! by La Moixera and Líquid Dansa.

 Saturday, 17th December at 17h in the Municipal Stadium, Andorra la Vella. (Registration. for children from 0 to 12 years old). Come Christmas in Andorra la Vella: 5th Little Santa Claus Race.

 Sunday, 18th December from 11h30 in Palau de Gel ice rink, Canillo. (Registrations: Department of Tourist and Cultural Promotion on 753 624 or 753 600) Christmas workshops

with a Christmas theme in which creativity and imagination take shape in the different techniques proposed. Boys and girls of all ages will be able to enjoy and learn to reuse and/or recycle everything by doing a workshop such as: Christmas balls, wreaths, magnets, fridge elves, musical instruments with recycled materials…

 Monday 19th December at 18h in the Government Public Library, Andorra la Vella (Limited places. for children aged 3 to 10. Registrations: Tel. 828 750 [email protected]) It’s Christmas party with Vivim del Cuentu.

 From Monday, 19th – Friday 23rd December from 16h30 to 19h30 in Canillo. (Registrations: Department of Tourist and Cultural Promotion on 753 624 or 753 600. Canillo Santa’s elves’ house. The elf house is set up in Canillo so that children can deliver their letters to Santa’s elves.

EXHIBITIONS

 Until Friday, 16th December, 2022 at the Galleria Alta

 Until Saturday, 7th January 2023 in the Parish of Ordino, Go up to Christmas in Ordino, Exhibition “Interpreting Christmas”, by the students of La Capsa, creative spaces, in the Studio building

 Until Sunday, 8th January 2023 at the Thyssen Museum, Escaldes Engordany. (Rates, with audio guide: €9 general admission/€5 for those 65+, those under 26 years, those with a youth card and Crèdit Andorrà customers. Free admission for children under 18.) The Carmen Thyssen Andorra Museum is hosting its sixth exhibition: Made in Paris: The Generation of Matisse, Lagar and Foujita, an exhibition that aims to reflect the cultural magnetism of Paris between the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Artists such as Henri Matisse, Léonard Tsuguharu Foujita and Charles Camoin are forerunners of new trends as a result of the evolution of Impressionism.

Opening hours: Tuesday to Friday from 10h – 18h. Saturdays from 10h – 19h. Sundays, 10h – 14h. Closed on Mondays. The last access to the gallery will be 30 mins. before closing.

 Until Sunday, 8th January, 2023, at the Roc Blanc Hotel. Circul’Art! The Xarranca creative group association, with the aim of promoting art and its creators in Andorra, is launching the third edition of Circul’Art, a project that will allow you to enjoy at home, in the office and in public spaces four works of art, one for each season. This third season we offer 12 season tickets. Three independent and closed circuits with 4 works each. You can choose the circuit you like best.

 Until Saturday, 14th January 2023 at the Espai Caldes, Escaldes- Engordany “AFFATUS” by Eve Ariza. An exhibition resulting from the journey along the production of the artist Eve Ariza, from its beginnings to the exhibition of her last unpublished works.

The collection embraces a wide period of life and multiple disciplines in order to capture the richness of the artist’s output. The exhibition is structured in various conceptual areas that deal with topics such as consumption, communication and magical thinking.An invitation to reflection, revolution and above all, to renew the will to communicate. Opening hours: from Monday to Saturday 9h30 – 13h30 and from 15h – 19h. It will be closed on 1st November and 24th (afternoon), 25th, 26th, 31st (afternoon) December and 1st and 6th January, 2023.

 Until Sunday, 27th August, 2023 at the Casa d’Areny-Plandolit Museum, Ordino. (Admission: €2.50. Free on September 25th and 26th. The last access to the room will be 30 mins. before closing.) Abracadabra: Illusionism and magic in Cal Plandolit. Discover one of the least known facets of the iconic Areny-Plandolit family – the connection between some of its members within the world of magic, where they stood out prominently on the Spanish and international scene during the first half of the twentieth century.

FAIRS & MARKETS

 Until 31st December at 18h Various places in the parish, Andorra

la Vella. Christmas in Andorra la Vella: Neret After shopping. After the success of the 2021 edition, Neret After Shopping returns this year, an ideal space to take a break and taste a good signature sandwich, some nachos, or an Argentinian empanada while enjoying a musical programme live with the best groups and DJs in the country

 Until Saturday, 7th January 2023 in the Parish of Ordino, Ordino. Go up to Christmas in Ordino

Programming

Until Friday, 6th January in the Studio building. Exhibition “Interpreting Christmas”, by the students of La Capsa, creative spaces.

 Until Saturday, 7th January at 17h. Various places in the parish, Andorra la Vella. Come Christmas in Andorra la Vella. El Poblet de Nadal (Christmas Village) returns with all its strength and splendour. More shows, more activities, and more exciting proposals that will surely make you enjoy some special holidays. In Andorra la Vella we live Christmas intensely: Celebrate Christmas with us!

CONFERENCES

 Monday, 19th December from 19h30 – 21h at the Hotel Roc Blanc, Escaldes-Engordany.

(Registrations: http://[email protected]) Personalized affordable housing. Is it possible? Great opportunity to hear Rafael Angulo, founder of Metropolitan House. He’ll talk to us about the opportunities for estate communities and the other benefits of custom affordable housing. This session will be recorded. If you don’t want to be visible in the video, please indicate so in the question when you register.