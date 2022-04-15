PICK OF THE WEEK : Saturday, 16th April – Friday, 22nd April, 2022

MUSIC

❖ Saturday, 16 April from 12h-13h and 16h-19h in Andorra la Vella. (General admission: €5. Ages 18 and under: €3) Walking Street Music Pyrenees. From 12h-13h – Participatory percussion workshop for children and adults. From 16h-19h – Walk/Concert performed by the bands: Buskant el To, Le Même and Tocabemolls on Avinguda Meritxell. – 18h at IQOS Lounge, Andorra la Vella. (Event for 18+) Live Digital Cartoon by David Vivanco. Artist David Vivanco will draw cartoons with his iPad. Get your digital cartoon printed! – 21h30 at IQOS Lounge, Andorra la Vella. (Event for 18+) Madam at IQOS. Very energetic, melodic, progressive session.

❖ Sunday, 17 April at 21h30 in IQOS Lounge, Andorra la Vella. (Event for 18+) John Holt at IQOS. From funk to tech-house to start the night!

❖ Until 18 April from 17h-21h at The Roof Top Van, Escaldes-Engordany (call +376 760 760 or email [email protected]) Après-Ski DJ Session by The Rooftop Van. The four resident DJs- DJ Max, DJ Dani Mega, DJ Santi, DJ Vasco rotate everyday of the week from 17h to 21h until April 18th.

EXHIBITIONS

❖ Until Thursday, 21st April at the Galeria Alta, in Anyós, La Massana (http://[email protected] Viewing by appointment only.) Joel Meyerowitz: License to See. Galeria Alta is proud to exhibit the legendary photographer Joel Meyerowitz. Some of Meyerowitz’s first major exhibitions were those at Eastman House, Rochester, NY (1966), and “My European Trip” at the Museum of Modern Art, New York, NY (1968). A pioneer of street photography and color, Joel’s extensive career spans decades; from the bustling traffic and sidewalks of New York City to the quiet street corners of Italy.

❖ Until Saturday, 23 April at the Espai Caldes, Escaldes-Engordany. (Limited places, reservations tel 890 897 or [email protected]) At the table with Sergi: Dialogued visit. Dialogue visit with the artists of the exhibition At the Table With Sergi- The Works. A project assembled by artists of the Xarranxa to recognize artist and craftsman Sergi Mas, founder of the association.

❖ Sunday, 24 April from 11h-12h30 at the MW Electricity Museum, Encamp. (Recommended for 8+. Limited space. Reservations required. Reserve at + 376 739 111 or [email protected]) Visit to the Heart of the Planet. In the historic building of the FEDA plant, there are two historic generators – one from 1934 and one from 2008. They produce approximately 20% of Andorra’s electrical needs. Come on a guided tour to discover the MW Museum of Electricity and enter the heart of the power station. Although access is usually restricted, this is an exclusive opportunity to learn about an unique and essential system in Andorra.

❖ Until Sunday, 8 May. Monday-Friday from 10h-13h, 16h-19h. Saturday-Sunday from 10h-13h at the Spanish Embassy in Andorra, Andorra la Vella. Reality and Desire – Exhibition Tribute to Luis Cernuda. This exposition presents works by the poets of the 27th Generation and are illustrated by contemporary artists such as Modest Cuix art, Albert Ràfols Casamada, Cesc, Miguel Condé, Assumció Mateu, Susana Pruna, Antoni Taulé and Isidre Marcet among others. The exhibition combines the excellence and skill of poetry, graphic art, and sculptural works.

❖ Until Saturday, 14th May at Sala Sergi Mas, Sant Julià de Lòria. (Register at http://artcampandorra.com For guided tours, contact [email protected] ) ArtCamp: Colors for the Planet Every two years, in Ordino, painters and sculptors meet to share their art and exchange universal values such as peace and cultural appreciation through their art. For the first time, you can see a retrospective of the more than 180 artists from more than 80 different nationalities who have participated in ArtCamps since its inception in 2008. Opening hours:

Tuesday to Friday from 16h – 20h. Saturdays from 10h – 13h and from 16h – 20h.

❖ Until Saturday, 14th May 14 at the Comic Museum, La Massana. Mechanical Heresy by Ricardo Muñoz.

❖ Until Friday, 10 June at Miquel Mercè’s studio, Escaldes-Engordany. Ikebana Series, the New Autumn Photographs. From 8h30-13h30 and 14h30-17h30 ([email protected] for registration)

❖ Until Saturday, 11 June at Escaldes-Engordany Art Center, Escaldes-Engordany. Monday-Saturday at 9h30-13h30, 15h-19h. Based on Real Stories. (Reserve at 802 255 or [email protected]) Behind each photograph is a story. Come on a journey at the Foto Colectania collection; see the photographs selected from 50+ contemporary artists from Spain and Portugal. The photographers have given direct testimonies about their works and provided clues referring to hidden meanings that often go unnoticed. This exhibition is an invitation to look and delve deeper into photographs and discover new stories.

❖ Until Sunday, 12th June at the Government Exhibition Hall, Central Park Art Centre, Andorra la Vella. Gaset Flinch Exhibition. Opening hours: Tuesday afternoon to Sunday morning, 10h – 13h30 and 15h30 – 20h. The “Gaset Flinch” exhibition includes the sculptural creations of Andorran artist Judit Gaset Flinch, from the early 90s to her most recent works, made specifically for this exhibition. With nearly 70 works (curated from public & private collections in Andorra and Spain) on display, these works show us the evolution of the artist, who underwent different phases; all are marked by clear artistic intention seen in both concept and material. Trajectories is a project organized by the Government Exhibition Hall, with the purpose of displaying the works of artists with 30+ years of experience; and who have never been individually displayed by the Ministry of Culture. The Flinch Exhibition is one of the first projects with Trajectories.

❖ Until Friday, 30th September in the parish of Canillo (no location given… Suggest you ask when you register on +376 753 637 or [email protected] ) A retrospective exhibition of the very popular Andorran artist Francesc Galobardes Carbonell showing landscapes of the parish of Canillo. All the exhibited oils are created with the spatula technique. Opening hours: Monday to Saturday: 9h30 – 13h30 and 15h – 19h and Sunday: 10h-17h

❖ Until Saturday, 31st December at the MW Museu de l’Electricitat, Encamp. (Limited places, registration required: + 376 739 111 or [email protected] . Admission to the Museum will also be free for the duration of the exhibition) Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday from 9h30 – 13h30 and from 15h – 18h. Sunday from 10h – 14h. A Planet Submerged in Plastic by James Whitlow Delano. Humans have produced more than 8 billion tons of plastic waste, more than a ton per capita on the planet. Plastic is everywhere -packaging of all kinds, household equipment, electronics and even clothes – from the highest settlement at an altitude of 5,400m in Peru to the Mariana Trench, the deepest place on Earth; through the Arctic ice where microplastics are found. The consequences are dire, as plastic pollutes the soil, air and water – 6.3 billion tons of plastic waste end up in landfills, 8 million tons end up in the oceans. James Whitlow Delano is an American photographer based in Japan who has a long and recognized career.

❖ Until Sunday, 8th January 2023 at the Thyssen Museum, Escaldes Engordany. (Rates, with audio guide: €9 general admission/€5 for 65+, those under 26 years, those with a youth card and Crèdit Andorrà customers. Children under 18: free admission.) Opening hours: The last access to the room will be 30 mins. before closing. Tuesday to Friday from 10h – 18h. Saturdays from 10 19h. Sundays, 10h – 14h. Closed on Mondays.

The Carmen Thyssen Andorra Museum is hosting its sixth exhibition: Made in Paris: The Generation of Matisse, Lagar and Foujita, an exhibition that aims to reflect the cultural magnetism of Paris between the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Artists such as Henri Matisse, Léonard Tsuguharu Foujita and Charles Camoin are forerunners of new trends as a result of the evolution of Impressionism. Other artists around the world had also found a source of inspiration in this avant-garde and optimistic environment, such as: Thomas Hart Benton, Francisco Bores, Hermen Anglada Camarasa and the sculptor Baltasar Lobo, who permeated new trends such as post-impressionism, symbolism and fauvism in the French capital.

Using metro lines, the tour covers the five mythical schools that coexisted during this period: the École de Paris, the Académie Colarossi, the Académie Julian, the École des Beaux-Arts de Paris, and the Real Academy of Belles Arts of San Fernando of Madrid. Talking about Paris is also about music and, for this reason, the exhibition integrates a musical discourse entitled, Impressionist Virtues with a selection by the Andorran musicologist Josep Martínez Reinoso. Visitors will be able to delve into a synergistic experience through the performances of three French pianists and pioneers in the mid-20th century: Henriede Faure, Germain Thyssens Valentin and Magda Tagliaferro. The artists represented in the exhibition have a magnificent dialogue with each other and visitors will witness the most important social and artistic changes of the early twentieth century.

❖ Until Sunday, 27th August, 2023 at the Casa d’Areny-Plandolit Museum, Ordino. (Admission: €2.50. Free on September 25th and 26th. The last access to the room will be 30 mins. before closing.) Abracadabra: Illusionism and magic in Cal Plandolit. Discover one of the least known facets of the Areny-Plandolit family – the connection between some of its members within the world of magic, where they stood out prominently on the Spanish and international scale during the first half of the twentieth century.

FESTIVITIES

❖ Saturday, 16 April, from 10h-14h and 15h-18h at Casa d’Areny-Plandolit Museum, Ordino & National Automobile Museum, Encamp. (Tickets can be purchased at the museum box office) Easter Egg Hunt. The Easter Bunny has hidden a few colored eggs in the museums of Andorra. Visitors to the National Automobile Museum or the Casa d’Areny-Plandolit Museum can participate in the Easter egg hunt. Visitors will not only need a sharp eye, but creativity and ingenuity. Visual and written clues will be provided to aid in finding and attaining the chocolate eggs. This hunt is for people of all ages.

❖ Sunday, 17 April at 12h in Poble d’Ordino, Ordino. Caramelles. The tradition of singing “Caramelles” (sardanas and waltzes) will take place in Ordino; performers will include the Ordino Artistic Group, the Casamanya Choir, and volunteer singers.

❖ Monday, 18 April, at 12h in the Church of Sant Romà de les Bons, Encamp. Day of Sant Romà de les Bons. On Easter Monday, the church of Sant Romà de les Bons will open its doors, to celebrate the traditional day of Sant Romà de les Bons. Mass will be celebrated by Bishop Antoni Elvira. All are welcome, and following the solemn Mass, there will be aperitifs.

CHILDREN’S ACTIVITIES

❖ Tuesday, 19 April at 17h in the Hall of the Lauredià Cultural and Congress Center, Sant Julià de Lòria. Creative Workshop: Let’s Paint Wreaths. (Register at +376 744 044 or [email protected]) Participants will learn to sketch a template on paper and cut it out carefully. They will paint with acrylic/slate paints and learn how to create shadows. Finally, they can add freehand details to finish the resulting art, which will be a wreath. Directed by: Crisart

❖ Wednesday, 20 April at 17h in the Hall of the Lauredià Cultural and Congress Center, Sant Julià de Lòria. Tale of St. George & the Dragon followed by a “Paint Your Dragon” workshop. (Register at +376 744 044 or [email protected]) Tale of St. George adapted by Carol Caubet. “Teresa knows that the dragon isn’t bad, and she goes to talk to him. But her friend, Jordi, is afraid the dragon will hurt her.” In the workshop, the children will become acquainted with “DRACÀLEG”, a catalog of dragons and dragons by Raquel Gu.

❖ Thursday, 21 April at 17h in the Hall of the Lauredià Cultural and Congress Center, Sant Julià de Lòria. The Dragon’s Cave by Vanesa Silva. In this storytime, you will find classic characters and stories rearranged and flipped around. With tales full of surprises and laughs, the imaginations of little readers will expand and fly.

CULTURE

❖ From Saturday, 16 April to Sunday 17 April. Saturday at 10h30, 11h30, 12h30, 16h, and 17h. Sunday at 11h and 12h at Thyssen Museum, Escaldes-Engordany. (Reserve at +376 800 800 or [email protected]) Paris Was a Party – A Collective Mural. Paris Was a Party encourages all audiences to participate in the creation of a collective mural that will depict a party, such as the one in the work El Ball, by Emili Grau Sala. You will be invited to fill the mural with characters created for the occasion, discovering the atmosphere of nightlife in Paris at the end of the 19th century.

FAIRS AND MARKETS

❖ Friday 8th – Monday, 18th April, from 17h – 20h at the Former Andorra la Vella Fire Station, Andorra la Vella. Xocofest Andorra Capital, 2022

A NOTE FOR YOUR FESTIVE DIARY. Sant Jordi, the Festival of the Book and the Rose. The Writers’ Group of Andorra will be holding their usual stall at the Plaça del Poble, Andorra la Vella on Saint George’s Day, Saturday, 23rd April from 10h – 19h. They will have their own books on sale: A Gypsy Life, Andorra: Festivals Traditions and Folklore, Andorra Revealed, the award-winning Death has a Thousand Doors, Les Bicicletes no es Mengen, Living Afloat,

Rodamons de la Mar, Taboo, The Fat Finger, The Journey that Never Was and Thirteen Families. Plus Just for the Love of It by past member Cathy O’Dowd and Solo Around Cape Horn and Beyond by Edward Allcard. There will, as usual, be a number of second hand books on sale in exchange for donations to the local charity Infants del Món.

