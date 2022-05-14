PICK OF THE WEEK: Saturday, 14th May – Friday, 20th May, 2022

MUSIC

❖ Saturday 14 May at 20h at the Les Fontetes Theater, La Massana. Pop Rock Concert with Marta Dallerès. (General Admission: €10. 5 to 17 years: €5) Xavi Requena on drums, Déborah López on keyboard, Ivan Castells “Ivo” on guitar, Jenny Dobarro on bass.

❖ Saturday 14 May at 10h30, 12h, 16h, and 17h30 at Prat del Roure, Escaldes-Engordany. Traditional Pyraneès Concert for Little Ones. (€10/family -for up to 4 people aimed at children 4-10 years) Come listen to the traditional sounds of the mountains. Instruments include gralla, the flabiol, the square tambourine, the accordion, and el bot d’Aran. Occitan and Catalan songs will be sung with Pilar Planavila on the accordion and Ivan Caro on the gralla, flaboil, and el bot d’Aran.

❖ On Saturday 14 May at 20h30 & Sunday 15 May at 18h at the Claror Auditorium of the Lauredià Cultural and Congress Center, Sant Julià de Lòria. Molinos de Viento (Windmills): The Musical by Pablo Luna. (General admission €27. €22 for children under 18, friends of the Andorra Lírica Association, youth card holders, and magna card holders. The musical takes place in a coastal town in the Netherlands, where Prince Albert, an English prince, docks for the first time.

The village girls are enamored by the prince, inciting feelings of jealousy from the village boys. Romo is one of the villagers in love with Margarita, but is unsure how to declare his love to her. Prince Albert offers to assist Romo by writing Margarita a love letter. Upon receiving the letter, Margarita is convinced it is from the prince, and the whole town is dragged into a messy drama. Written by Luis Pascual Frutos and composed by Pablo Luna, Molinos de Viento first premiered at the Teatro Cervantes in Seville in 1910. It’s recognized numbers include the baritone piece Qué Tienes en la Mirada and the soprano piece Me He Pasado La Vida en un Sueño.

Cast: Jonaina Salvador (Margarita), Andrés Sánchez Joglar (Romo), Omar Nieto (Prince Albert) David Costa Garcia (Cabo Stock) Irene Reglero and Julieta Berry (Sabi), The Poble- Elisenda and Eulàlia Gallardo Riberaygua, Anastasia López and Leyna Diaz (Sopranos), Maria Patak, Noelia Rivera and Virginia Fernández (Mezzos) Emanuele Tidei (Tenor) Daniel González and Ángel Martín (Baritone) Davide Delli Santi (pianist) Esbart Laurèdia de Sant Julià de Lòria: (dancers). Crew: Jonaina Salvador, Jofre Belles, Yannis Herrera, Patricia Belver, Davide Delli Santi, Emma Regada, Jaume Torra, Rafató Teatre, Feli Confections, Francisco Amat, Celso Mariño, and Mireia Gonzalez.

❖ Saturday 14 May at 21h30 at Parish Church of Sant Iscle and Santa Victòria, La Massana. Andoflora Concert. (Prior reservation required at: www.amicsdelsorgues.com) Classicism and Contemporaneity. Pieces by Mozart, Boccherini, Salleras, Bozza, Kovács, Takemitsu. Ignacio Ribas on organ, David Sanz on guitar, Efrem Roca on saxophone, Ester Sanchez on flute, Unai GutiÉrrez on clarinet, and David Urrutia on fiscorn.

❖ Saturday 14 May at 21h30 at the IQOS Lounge, Andorra la Vella. DJ Patricia Mantovani Playing Tech-House. (Event for 18+).

❖ Sunday 15 May at 12h30 at the IQOS Lounge, Andorra la Vella. DJ John Holt Playing Tech-House. (Event for 18+)

❖ Wednesday, 18 May at 20h at Prat del Roure, Escaldes-Engordany. Manos Unidas Charity Concert. (€5. Tickets can be bought on the day.) Guillem Tudó, Blue Note Band and Martha Roquett.

❖ Thursday, 19 May at 19h30 at the ArtHotel, Andorra la Vella. Green Note Trio. Come to watch Marta Verdes (vocals), Eduard Cabrera (guitar), and Suso Real (saxophone).

❖ Friday, 20 May at 20h30 at the Les Fontetes Theater, La Massana. Va de Vals – Waltz Recital. (€10) Come and listen to the most expressive lyrical waltzes from France, Vienna, and Italy. Jonaina Salvador (soprano), Marcel Casellas (double bass), Toni Rocosa (clarinet and tenor), and Alfons Rojo (guitar).

THEATER AND DANCE

❖ Sunday, 15 May at 18h at the Andorra la Vella Congress Center, Andorra la Vella. Folk Ballet

EXHIBITIONS

❖ Saturday, 14th May at Sala Sergi Mas, Sant Julià de Lòria. From 10h – 13h and from 16h – 20h. (Register at http://artcampandorra.com For guided tours, contact [email protected] ) ArtCamp: Colors for the Planet Every two years, in Ordino, painters and sculptors meet to share their art and exchange universal values such as peace and cultural appreciation through their art. For the first time, you can see a retrospective of the more than 180 artists from more than 80 different nationalities who have participated in ArtCamps since its inception in 2008.

❖ Saturday, 14th May at the Comic Museum, La Massana. Mechanical Heresy by Ricardo Muñoz.

❖ Tuesday, 17 May at 20h at the Escaldes-Engordany Art Center, Escaldes-Engordany. Night Exhibition: Based on Real Stories (Limited places, reserve at 802255 or [email protected])

❖ Until Saturday, 11 June at Escaldes-Engordany Art Center, Escaldes-Engordany. Monday-Saturday at 9h30-13h30, 15h-19h. Based on Real Stories. (Reserve at 802 255 or [email protected]) Behind each photograph is a story. Come on a journey at the Foto Colectania collection; see the photographs selected from 50+ contemporary artists from Spain and Portugal. The photographers have given direct testimonies about their works and provided clues referring to hidden meanings that often go unnoticed. This exhibition is an invitation to look and delve deeper into photographs and discover new stories.

❖ Until Saturday, 21 May at Espai Caldes, Escaldes-Engordany. Art Exhibition: Colors for the Planet. Monday to Saturday from 9h30 to 13h30 pm and from 15h to 19h.

❖ From Monday 9 May to Sunday 21 May at the Andorra National Auditorium, Ordino. Geographies- Korea. (878 178 to register) Geographies is a project that presents cultures, countries, territories, and knowledge through conferences, workshops, art exhibitions, and film screenings. This year, Geographies is focused on the cultural and commercial legacy of the Silk Road.

– Saturday (14/05)at 19h- Conference- Religious Pluralism in Korea

– Monday (16/05) at 19h- Film – A Taxi Driver: The Heroes of Gwangju

– Tuesday (17/05) at 19h- Conference- Taekwondo: Korean Identity

– Wednesday (18/05) at 19h- Conference- Hallyu (Korean Wave)

– Thursday (19/05) at 19h- Conference“History and evolution of Korean cinema”

– Friday (20/05) at 19 pm – Conference- “Korea: Soft Power and TV Series”

– Saturday (21/05) at 11h- Workshop -Preparing the authentic Korean dish of Kimchi (Limited number of places.)

– From 9-21 May in the La Buna room. Photo exhibition “A Trip to Korea”

– From 9-21 May in the La Buna room. Virtual exhibition of Korean crafts (provided by the Korean Cultural Center in Spain)

❖ Until Friday, 10 June at Miquel Mercè’s studio, Escaldes-Engordany. Ikebana Series, the New Autumn Photographs. From 8h30-13h30 and 14h30-17h30 ([email protected] for registration)

❖ Until Sunday, 12th June at the Government Exhibition Hall, Central Park Art Centre, Andorra la Vella. Gaset Flinch Exhibition. Opening hours: Tuesday afternoon to Sunday morning, 10h – 13h30 and 15h30 – 20h. The “Gaset Flinch” exhibition includes the sculptural creations of Andorran artist Judit Gaset Flinch, from the early 90s to her most recent works, made specifically for this exhibition. With nearly 70 works (curated from public & private collections in Andorra and Spain) on display, these works show us the evolution of the artist, who underwent different phases; all are marked by clear artistic intention seen in both concept and material.

❖ Until Friday, 30th September in the Canillo Comu building on the 2nd floor next to the library (Registration on +376 753 637 or [email protected] ) A retrospective exhibition of the very popular Andorran artist Francesc Galobardes Carbonell showing landscapes of the parish of Canillo. All the exhibited oils are created with the spatula technique. Opening hours: Monday to Saturday: 9h30 – 13h30 and 15h – 19h and Sunday: 10h-17h.

❖ Until Saturday, 31st December at the MW Museu de l’Electricitat, Encamp. (Limited places, registration required: + 376 739 111 or [email protected] . Admission to the Museum will also be free for the duration of the exhibition) Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday from 9h30 – 13h30 and from 15h – 18h. Sunday from 10h – 14h. A Planet Submerged in Plastic by James Whitlow Delano. Humans have produced more than 8 billion tons of plastic waste, more than a ton per capita on the planet. Plastic is everywhere -packaging of all kinds, household equipment, electronics and even clothes – from the highest settlement at an altitude of 5,400m in Peru to the Mariana Trench, the deepest place on Earth; through the Arctic ice where microplastics are found.

The consequences are dire, as plastic pollutes the soil, air and water – 6.3 billion tons of plastic waste end up in landfills, 8 million tons end up in the oceans. James Whitlow Delano is an American photographer based in Japan who has a long and recognized career. He has won several prestigious awards and has been exhibited around the world. In 2015, he created the @EverydayClimateChange Instagram account, which documents and makes climate change visible on all continents.

❖ Until Sunday, 8th January 2023 at the Thyssen Museum, Escaldes Engordany. (Rates, with audio guide: €9 general admission/€5 for 65+, those under 26 years, those with a youth card and Crèdit Andorrà customers. Children under 18: free admission.) Opening hours: The last access to the room will be 30 mins. before closing. Tuesday to Friday from 10h – 18h. Saturdays from 10 19h. Sundays, 10h – 14h.

Closed on Mondays. The Carmen Thyssen Andorra Museum is hosting its sixth exhibition: Made in Paris: The Generation of Matisse, Lagar and Foujita, an exhibition that aims to reflect the cultural magnetism of Paris between the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Artists such as Henri Matisse, Léonard Tsuguharu Foujita and Charles Camoin are forerunners of new trends as a result of the evolution of Impressionism. Other artists around the world had also found a source of inspiration in this avant-garde and optimistic environment, such as: Thomas Hart Benton, Francisco Bores, Hermen Anglada Camarasa and the sculptor Baltasar Lobo, who permeated new trends such as post-impressionism, symbolism and fauvism in the French capital.

Using metro lines, the tour covers the five mythical schools that coexisted during this period: the École de Paris, the Académie Colarossi, the Académie Julian, the École des Beaux-Arts de Paris, and the Real Academy of Belles Arts of San Fernando of Madrid. Talking about Paris is also about music and, for this reason, the exhibition integrates a musical discourse titled Impressionist Virtues with a selection by the Andorran musicologist Josep Martínez Reinoso.

Visitors will be able to delve into a synergistic experience through the performances of three French pianists and pioneers in the mid-20th century: Henriede Faure, Germain Thyssens Valentin and Magda Tagliaferro. The artists represented in the exhibition have a magnificent dialogue with each other and visitors will witness the most important social and artistic changes of the early twentieth century.

❖ Until Sunday, 27th August, 2023 at the Casa d’Areny-Plandolit Museum, Ordino. (Admission: €2.50. Free on September 25th and 26th. The last access to the room will be 30 mins. before closing.) Abracadabra: Illusionism and magic in Cal Plandolit. Discover one of the least known facets of the Areny-Plandolit family – the connection between some of its members within the world of magic, where they stood out prominently on the Spanish and international scale during the first half of the twentieth century.

BOOKS

❖ Sunday, 15 May at the Encamp Communal Library and Pas de la Casa Communal Library, Encamp. 11th Annual Bookmark Contest. (Participants must be over the age of 5 and Encamp residents) Categories are as follows: 5-6 years old; 7-10; 11-14; 15-17; 18+.

Each participant can only submit a single design of their own original bookmark. The dimensions must be 20 cm x 5 cm. Participants are free to choose the material from the Ilibre point. The design must include your name, surname, age, category and telephone number. Bookmarks must be handed in at the Encamp or Pas de la Casa Community Libraries before May 15 at 19h. Awards will be presented at the Encamp Communal Library on May 25, 2022, at 18h and at the Pas de la Casa Communal Library on May 26,2022, at 18h.

❖ Thursday, 19 May at 18h30 at the La Trenca Bookshop, Andorra la Vella. Cesc Cartellista Presentation. A collection of poster designs from the great Catalan ninotaire with Jordi Duró and Albert Villaró.

❖ Thursday, 19 May at 19h at the Embassy Store, Andorra la Vella. Presentation of the Book Tolstoy Traces by Joan Ganyet. Joan Ganyet i Solé (La Seu d’Urgell, 1946) is an architect and photographer. He has been mayor of La Seu d’Urgell, deputy, senator, general secretary of the Working Community of the Pyrenees and general director of Architecture and Landscape of the Generalitat de Catalunya. He is a member of the Royal Academy of Fine Arts of Sant Jordi. He has also exhibited his work in the main cities of Catalonia and Andorra. He is considered a disciple of Leonardo da Vinci who, in his Treatise on Painting, advises us to look carefully at the old walls, as their capricious shapes and textures are a source of inspiration.

Thus, the photographs have been obtained from observing historic walls in Mediterranean cities such as Venice, Rome, Athens, Dubrovnik, Palermo, and Tarragona …. “The walls are the skin of the city.” Joan Ganyet seeks to delve deeper into the search for the interrelationship between the various artistic disciplines: painting, music, sculpture, theater, architecture, etc. And the book TOLSTOI / Traces is a dialogue between literature – in this case the humanist literature of War and Peace by Tolstoy – with photography.

The cruel events in Ukraine give the book a poignant and unusual topicality due to the parallelism with another terrible war scenario: the invasion of Russia by Napoleonic troops two centuries ago, described with unparalleled epic and lyrical force by Tolstoy. TOLSTOI / Traces is an emotional tribute to the great Russian writer. Joan Ganyet will present his book alongside Mari Carmen Grau (journalist), Julio Quilez (archivist and historian), Eugeni Bregolat (diplomat), and Conxita Marsol (Consul General of Andorra la Vella). The inauguration of his photographic exhibition will take place on the 31st May.

❖ Thursday, 19 May at 19h30 at the La Trenca Bookshop, Andorra la Vella. Feminist Reading Club: La Tribuna. First session of the Feminist Reading Club organized by the ADA and coordinated by Cristina Rico. UB professor Marisa Sotelo will present and lead the session.

❖ From Tuesday 3 May 2022 to Tuesday 24 May at the Thyssen Museum, Escaldes-Engordany. Writing in Thyssen. (Price of the activity: €40 for 4 sessions. Reserve at 800 800 or [email protected])

– May 7-8th: Welcome Spring Flowers – Workshop with Eva Rubber

– May 14-15th: Building a Castle – Modeling Workshop with clay

– May 18th: International Museum Day (Free admission w/ audio guide)

– May 21-22nd: Museum Memory Game & Painting Workshop

CONFERENCES

❖ Tuesday, 17 May at 19h at La Llacuna Cultural Center, Andorra la Vella. Round Table: Cultural Import-Export of Andorra. (18+) With Jonaina Salvador, Albert Villaró, Josep M Ubach, Efrem Roca, Aminda Saludes, and Joan Burgués. Moderated by Àngels Mach.

❖ Thursday 19 May at 19h at the Holiday Inn Hotel, Andorra la Vella. Citizen Participation: The Essence of Democracy with Fernando Pindado. (Registration required before Wednesday 18 May at [email protected]) Mr. Fernando Pindado holds a law degree from the University of Barcelona and is a professor at the Institute of Government and Public Policy (IGOP) at the University of Barcelona.

FESTIVITIES AND TRADITIONS

❖ From Friday 13 May to Sunday 15 May on Carrer Callaueta, Andorra la Vella. Spring Festival.

– Friday 13 May

– 18h30: Traveling Show: Flor Floreta

– 19h30: Street Entertainment: Golden Cheers

– 20h30: Concert: Shuffle Express

– Saturday 14 May

– 11h: Children’s Games, Face Paint, & Edible Flower Workshop

– 12h: Children’s Concert: Saltimballa & Cantajuga

– 16h: Children’s Face Paint, Traveling Flor Floreta

– 17h: Children’s Games and Craft Workshop

– 19h: Majorettes & Móstoles Band Parade

– 20h30: Four Flags Concert

– Sunday 15 May

– 10h: Yoga Street Session

– 11h: Children’s Face Paint, Craft Workshop, and Flor Floreta

– 12h: Majorettes Parade and Móstoles Band ❖ Until Friday 27 May in different areas of the parish, Sant Julià de Lòria 13th Annual Ruta de la Tapa (€3.50) The Ruta de la Tapa is a gastronomic tour that hits the different bars and restaurants of Sant Julià de Lòria. Through tasting the specialty tapas, the Route is aimed at promoting local cuisine. Participants include the residents of Andorra, as well as international visitors. Participating restaurants include: Cafeteria Sant Eloi, La Caülla, Bar Muntanya, Fusion Crep & Burguer, Bare Nostrum, The Cantabrian Table, Pastisseria el Cigne, Bar la Passa, Pizzeria Angelo, Bar Coto, Hotel Comabella.

❖ Until Saturday May 28. Festival of Our Lady of Canolich. In different areas of Sant Julià de Lòria.

❖ From Friday, May 20 to Sunday, May 22, all day in the Plaça de Les Fontetes, La Massana. Andoflora, La Massana’s annual Plant and Flower Fair. La Massana is dressed in spring to receive the 28th edition of this fair in Massana full of activities, stalls, workshops, concerts, shows and competitions that you will find in different parts of the town..

MOVIES

❖ Saturday 14 and 15 May at 20h15; May 16 and 19 in English. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Cinemas Illa Carlemany, Escaldes-Engordany. Directed by Sam Raimi. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen,Chiwetel Ejiofor. The Story: Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens the doorway to the multiverse, including alternate versions of himself, whose threat to unity is too great for the combined forces of Strange, Wong, and Wanda Maximoff. https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9419884/

❖ Wednesday, 18 May at 21h30 at the Teatre Communal, Andorra la Vella Cineclub: Poser (€3 for members, €5 for non-members. Register at [email protected]) Wallflower Lennon Gates (Sylvie Mix) yearns for access to the inner sanctum of the underground music scene in Columbus, Ohio. When she creates a podcast to interview the local artists she adores, Lennon discovers her own musical ambitions, develops a fast friendship with the striking, confident performer Bobbi Kitten, and in the process cultivates a growing sense of misdirected identity. Soon, Lennon’s aspirations, with some constructive coaxing from Bobbi to find her voice, lead her down a path of dark obsession.

CHILDREN’S ACTIVITIES

❖ Saturday 14 May from 10h30-12h30 at the Escaldes-Engordany Art Center, Escaldes-Engordany. Get Excited for Art Saturdays with Ensor! (Limited places. Reserve by phone at 802 255 or [email protected])

❖ Saturday 14 May from 16h-17h at the MW Electricity Museum, Encamp. Without Plastic, It’s Pretty Great (Limited places. Please register at 739 111 or [email protected] Activity for children from 3 to 7 years old) Plastic is everywhere – it pollutes the planet and it isn’t decomposable. The less plastic we consume, the less we create. Come and learn tricks to consume less plastic and also to create playful objects with a handful of waste.

SPORTING EVENTS

❖ Sunday 15 May at Illa Carlemany Shopping Center, Escaldes-Engordany. 11th Annual Illa Carlemany Race

– Will start at 10h30 at the Avinguda del Consell de la Terra d’Escaldes-Engordany (next to Illa Carlemany) & will end at the Central Park of Andorra la Vella. Adult race of 5 and 2 km: €5 (t-shirt + bib + chip) or €2 (bib + chip). Children’s race of 5 and 2 km: €3 (t-shirt + bib + chip) or free (bib + chip). You can register in person during the week of May 9th to 14th at the Illa Carlemany shopping center. Funds from the purchase of the commemorative T-shirt go to the aid of those displaced in Andorra due to the Ukrainian crisis. Materials can be picked up at the Illa Carlemany Shopping Center Information Point, from 9 to 14 May. All runners who collaborate by registering and buying the T-shirt will receive a water bottle, a bag and an invitation to enter a museum in Andorra. 15 Illa Carlemany gift cards of €150 will be drawn and raffled off among all adults who buy a bib with a timing chip and finish the race.

+CULTURE

❖ Saturday, 14 May at 18h at the IQOS Lounge, Andorra la Vella. Digital Art with David Vivancos

❖ Saturday, 14 May at Prat Gran Pavilion, Escaldes-Engordany Balland (Please contact or visit [email protected] or andorraballand.blogspot.com to register) The BALLAND Dance Club offers you a unique opportunity to enjoy ballroom dancing with the Grup Genion’s orchestra. One Saturday a month Balland organizes an evening of ballroom dancing in Escaldes-Engordany with live music.

❖ From Saturday 14 May to Sunday 15 May at the Church of Sant Martí de la Cortinada, Ordino. The Flour Mills of the Ordino Biosphere Reserve (€5. Register at [email protected]) A 3 km walk to visit the Ordino flour mills with a cultural guide. You will see a flour mill and taste bread and cake made with different flours. The return journey can be done by parish bus.

❖ Monday, 16 May at 18h30 at the Giberga Apartments, La Massana Visit Electrical Production Facilities Visit to electrical facilities from renewable energy sources. The aim of the visit is to bring people closer to renewable energy.