PICK OF THE WEEK : Saturday, 13th November – Friday, 19th November

MUSIC

 Saturday, 13th November at 17h at the Church of Sant Serni, Canillo. (Free admission. https://amicscambraromanica.ad/entrades.php for required prior reservation.) Romanesque Chamber Concert Series with the Trio Desconcierto – all three with classical guitars. The Trio Desconcierto began their work together in 2016. One of their virtues is their ability to fuse the different sounds characteristic of their places of origin into a single whole. They stand out for their stylistic research on their repertoire. On this occasion we present the work Elles i ells a programme dedicated to a selection of European music from different cultures and eras. Both composers have left us great pieces of music and today we want to bring them back on stage through the particular sound of classical guitars.

It is essential to comply with Covid health regulations (i.e. proof of immunity with complete vaccination/ recently overcome illness/ or TMA test in the last 48 h). The concert will be broadcast live on the Youtube channel www.youtube.com/AmicsCambraRomanica .

 Saturday, 13th November at 21.30h at the IQOS Lounge, Andorra la Vella. Wally’s DJ at IQOS. Wally, with his deep house rhythms and characteristic style. We look forward to seeing you at the IQOS Lounge.

 Sunday, 14th November at 12 noon at the National Auditorium of Andorra, Ordino. (20€.) Ordino Classic – Orquestra Nacional Clàssica d’Andorra – Menú de Cine. The Orquestra Nacional Clàssica d’Andorra will star in the concert, Menú de Cine, coinciding with Ordino’s Mostra Gastronòmica demonstrations. (See below under Gastronomic.)

This performance is the second part to the Film concert presented at the last edition of Ordino Classic, in 2020. Soundtracks of great classic films will be the main protagonists of this concert too, where, this time, they serve as a special accompaniment for a very special Menu «gastro-cinephage. Accompanied by an elegant and kind teacher, we will rediscover song by song, piece by piece, melodies, composers and stories that are now also part of our own popular culture.

NOTES FOR YOUR MUSICAL DIARY

 Saturday, 20th November at 17h at the Church of Sant Serni, Canillo. (Free admission. Prior reservation required at https://amicscambraromanica.ad/entrades.php. The audience must also comply with Covid health regulations: complete vaccination certificate/ recently overcome illness/ or TMA test in the last 48 h) Romanesque Chamber Concert Series with the Jakob Trio. Award winners in numerous international competitions, the Jakob Trio is a group that delves into the piano trio repertoire, creating a unique sound through their three personalities. The group, which currently resides in the Netherlands, consists of the violinist Manuel De Almeida-Ferrer, the cellist Carla Peña Romero and the pianist Imanol Casán. They present a concert with music by Haydn and Brahms for string trio (violin, cello and piano).

Despite being little explored by musicians and scholars, the evidence for a connection between Brahms and Haydn is pretty obvious. Listening to the two composers in the same programme is a very good opportunity to discover, despite their contrasting styles, the common thread that arises from the admiration they have for each other.

 Sunday, 21st November at 18.30h at the Centre de Congressos, Andorra la Vella. (Tickets: 5€ can be purchased at Stars Academy* Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday evenings between 17h and 20h and on the evening of the concert at the door from 18h.) Susanne Georgi & Francesca Aaen look forward to welcoming you to the Stars Academy Christmas Concert 2021. The Stars Choir will make sure you have an unforgettable evening, with performers aged from 2 to 60. With our Christmas songs and many others, we’ll help you get into the festive mood! Open for all.

*The address is STARS ACADEMY, Carrer del Fener 11, Bajo, Andorra La

Vella (this is on the corner in the Eland Building at Km 0)

EXHIBITIONS

 For the month of November in the lobby of the Cultural Centre of Sant Julià de Lòria. An Exhibition of the works of art created during Andorra’s international Art Camp, 2014.

 Until Thursday, 18th November at the Edifici l’Estudi, Ordino. (For a prior reservation for a meeting with the artist call 324 558.)

Exhibition: “4 landings” by Alfons Valdés. An exhibition of paintings and objects displayed on the stairs and landings of the five storeys of the Sociocultural Building the Study of Ordino, and speaks of the passage of time. Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 8h – 20h. Saturday from 9h – 13h.

Meeting with the artist, Alfons Valdés

Monday 18/10, 18 h

Monday 25/10, 18 h

Monday 1/11, 18 h

 Until Monday, 22nd November at Escaldes-Engordany Art Center, Escaldes-Engordany. Exhibition: Deadly Sins. An Exhibition dedicated to the Seven Deadly Sins in which the artist, Mercè Ciaurriz, through painting, proposes a reflection on the current validity of this religious code, focusing on a reality marked by individual interests, anxieties and frustrations. A vision, fruit of the personal considerations of the artist around the evils that affect our world. The result is 22 paintings that point up excessive consumption, overexploitation of natural resources, gender violence and corruption that lead the viewer to a shocking and at the same time reflective experience.

Opening Hours: From Monday to Saturday from 9.30h – 13.30h and from 15h – 19h

Activities around the exhibition:

• Saturday, 20th November at 17h at the Escaldes-Engordany Art Center, Escaldes-Engordany. (5€. Recommended for those 16 and over.)

Chinese Ink Workshop with the artist Mercè Ciaurriz.

Mercè Ciaurriz (1958) is an Andorran artist, painter, ceramist, sculptor and muralist, with a long career and projection in the country. She acknowledges that she expresses herself better with art than with words. For her, art is a way of externalizing what she carries inside.

Supporter of the usefulness of art as a form of therapy, she has been combining her passion and work with teaching for several years. She currently teaches at the Espai d’Art del Comú d’Escaldes-Engordany. Ciaurriz has participated in numerous individual and group exhibitions in different galleries of the country in addition to completing various public commissions.

Opening Hours: From Monday to Saturday from 9.30h – 13.30h and from 15h – 19h.

 Until Sunday, 9th January, 2022 at the Thyssen Museum, Escaldes-Engordany. Talents with similar origins: from Rigalt to Puigdengolas. The exhibition, Talents with similar origins: from Rigalt to Puigdengolas, features a selection of paintings by Catalan artists that the Crèdit Andorrà art collection has been forging since 1989. Casas, Urgell, Mir or Meifrè are some of the protagonists of the show.

The exhibition is complemented by some works from the Carmen Thyssen collection shared by the owner. Among the selected paintings, we will learn about the work of artists specializing in different types of landscape and portraiture, and other versatile people who reflect their expertise on canvas.

The exhibition takes a look at the work of Catalan artists from the late 19th and early 20th centuries, painters who agreed together on their training or who created their own school. The selection of exhibited works aims to show the similarities and divergences between Catalan painters of this period, the most unique styles and affinities in their work.

 Until Saturday, 8th January, 2022 at the Espai Caldes, Escaldes-Engordany. Les Escaldes: Pioneers of the hotel industry 1900 – 1960. (Free entrance. Reservations on tel: 890 879 or [email protected]) An historic walk through the most emblematic hotels in Escaldes that remind us of times past when the benefits of thermal water became a claim to attract a tourism of bathers. The exhibition, with nostalgia, recalls the history of these establishments but also that of their owners.

Les Escaldes: pioneers of the hotel industry 1900-1960 is presented with various areas consisting of photographic reproductions, images, objects and memories provided by individuals. The exhibition is complemented by a tour of the streets of the Upper Part, from the CAEE to the Espai Caldes with several photographic panels that testify to the many commercial activities that transformed the economy of Les Escaldes and the country.

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday from 9.30h – 13.30h and from 15h – 19h.

Activities

• Guided tours for schoolchildren, individuals and groups round the exhibition.

• Routes: on Saturday, 2nd October at 17h: Water Itinerary trade route and on Saturday, 6th November at 17h: the pioneer route.

• In autumn, menus from the past with the touch of today’s chefs in the restaurants of Escaldes-Engordany.

 Until Sunday, 27th August 2023 at the Casa d’Areny-Plandolit Museum, Ordino. (Admission: 2.5€. Free on September 25th and 26th.) Abracadabra: Illusionism and magic in Cal Plandolit. Discover one of the least known facets of the Areny-Plandolit family: the connection between some of its members with the world of magic, a field in which they stood out prominently on a Spanish and international scale during the first half of the twentieth century.

CONFERENCES Remember all are in Catalan unless otherwise stated.

 Wednesday, 17th November at 20h at the Escades-Engordany Assembly Hall, Escaldes-Engordany. (Free activity. Registration and for more information: Tel .: 80 22 55 or [email protected]) For the Love of Art: Video games: can creating them be considered an artistic discipline? The success of video games is not just because they are an entertainment product.

They are also platforms that present various disciplines that are separate forms of artistic expression: narrative and character creation, musical compositions, landscape design and choreography that are only possible in our imagination. Despite the presence of these artistic disciplines, can we say that the sum of them makes the video game an art form? We will review the definitions of art and find out if video games fit. With David Fernández Ortega, philologist.

 Friday, 19th November at 19h at La Llacuna Cultural Centre, Andorra la Vella. (Free admission reduced capacity: 32, prior registration required 829 729 or [email protected] ) Virus, pandemic, human rights: the reason for it all. We want to provide people with tools that will help them to better interpret news and information that reaches them through social media and media in general.

Those taking part:

Dr. Mariano Monzó i Planella, Professor Emeritus of Human Anatomy and Embryology;

Dr. Joan Guix i Oliver, epidemiologist, professor at Pompeu Fabra

University

Dr. Pere Vilanova i Trias, Professor of Political Science and

Administration at the Faculty of Law of the University of Barcelona.

Moderator: Dr. Josep Vilanova i Trias, head of the Andorran Academy of Medical Sciences.

NOTE FOR YOUR CONFERENCE DIARY

 Saturday, 20th November. Lectures from 9.30h – 12 noon. Workshop from 16.30h – 17.30h at the Escades-Engordany Assembly Hall, Escaldes-Engordany. (Free activity. Inscripcions, aquí. ) Enterprising Women Lab. The Enterprising Women Lab is back, and it is returning more strongly than ever, with a desire to inspire, give ideas, share experiences and give tools around female entrepreneurship.

On November 20th, 6 spectacular women in their fields will explain their experiences in the Auditorium of the Comú d’Escaldes-Engordany with short but inspiring talks about their personal and professional projects. Marta Marsà (businesswoman), Jael Pozo and Rebeca Roger (veterinarians), Anna Pauner (editor), Xary Rodríguez (athlete) and Marta Alberch (philanthropist) will explain their personal projects, how they have come to carry them out and their future challenges.

The morning talks will be complemented by an afternoon workshop to give tools for entrepreneurship. A psychology professional, a communications professional and a management specialist will answer all the questions of the attendees on how to legally create a project, how to deal with the “no” of clients, how to create a powerful brand …

CINEMA

 Tuesday, 16th November at 20.15h at the Cinemes

Illa Carlemany, Escaldes-Engordany. (Admission: €6 – (€5 for members of the French Andorran Alliance.) Un Triomphe (in French with Spanish subtitles.) Directed by Emmanuel Courcol. Starring: Kad Merad,,David Ayala, Lamine Cissokho. The Story: A mild-mannered, suburban-living hitman turns kidnapper – only his target is broke, his henchmen double-cross him, and dinner with his in-laws gets ruined by gunplay.

YOUTH

 Saturday, 13th November from 12.30h to midnight at the Prat Gran Pavilion, Escaldes-Engordany. Alpha Space – 2nd edition is a meeting point for young people aged 16 and over. This second edition has a cultural, sports and alternative leisure offer, so that young people can enjoy an enriching day, full of inspiration and surrounded by urban culture.

Throughout the day, young people will be able to take part in different workshops such as: Giant Soap Bubbles, Skateboarding, Wooden Crafts, Textile Works and Breakdance.

On the other hand there will also be rap concerts by Zirze & DJ Txino, Bito, Malos Hábitos and Izi Drado. In addition, the day has different DJs such as: Richy Vuelcom, John Holt and Rowsys, who will be responsible for filling the day with music.

CHILDREN

 Saturday, 13th November from 10.30h – 12.30h at the Escaldes-Engordany Art Center, Escaldes-Engordany. (3€. Limited seating. Reservations: by phone to 802 255 or [email protected] ) Art Saturdays: Malfalda, “No m’agrada la Sopa”/I don’t like soup. Do you know Mafalda? How old is she? We discover Quino, creator of this humorous, critical, likeable comic book character who hates soup!

 Saturday, 13th November at 11h in the Lobby of the Lauredià Cultural and Congress Center, Sant Julià de Lòria. (Free activity. Registration: 744044 or [email protected]) Storytelling (in French): Amis pour la vie (Friends for life) by Terre de lune. “Let me tell you how the man found the most loyal of friends, how the cat lost his friend, and especially how the wolf was able to find friends with a simple stone. Come and make friends around the fairy-tale rug!

 Saturday, 13th November at 17h at the Prat del Roure Sala, Escaldes-Engordany. (Free activity. Limited capacity. Reservations at 890 881 or at [email protected] ) Family show: Mil bocins de terra seca (A thousand pieces of dry land) by the Zipit Company. The Story: Where Ona and her grandmother live, the land is so dry that not a blade of grass grows. One by one, count the drops from the only tap from which water flows. A show that talks about drought and the drive you need to solve problems.

 Thursday, 18th November at 18.15h at Canillo Library, Canillo. (Free. Prior reservation required at [email protected]) Storytelling with Vanesa Silva. El fil invisible (The invisible thread.) The Story: Nura has discovered the secret that hides the navel. Now she knows that an invisible thread comes out that unites her to all the people she loves most. A story about the bonds that unite us with those we love most and about how often the most important things are the ones we don’t see.

SPORT

 Sunday, 14th November, 2021 meeting in Fontaneda, Sant Julià de Lòria at 9h. Staggered departure. (Free activities for members. 18€ for non-members).

You can choose from the following activities:

1 – An excursion to Os de Civís – Collada de Conflent. Guide: Marco

Mijares Boeckh-Behre Positive difference in level 700. Duration:

approximately 5 hours.

2 – An Orienteering race with surprise tests. Organization: Albert

Ruzafa (Boscúria). This year we propose a different race: riddles and skill tests are waiting for you hidden in the forests of Fontaneda!

This is more a playful than a competitive orienteering race with different tests that will surely surprise you!

You can participate in pairs or as a family unit, or individually.

Route of approximately 8 km and 450m of positive gradient if you complete the entire route.

GASTROMOMY

 Sunday, 14th November at 13.30h at the ACCO-Andorra Congress Center Ordino, Ordino. (Reservations at Ordino Comú or Casa de la Muntanya. Advanced booking 35€ for those over 12. Same day: 40€ for those over 12 years old and 20€ for children.) 29th Gastronomic Show of Andorra. (very popular!) Andorra’s cuisine as represented by the participating restaurants and bars. Tasting of the specialties of each participating stand, with all drinks included. (See participating entities and menus here, in Catalan.