PICK OF THE WEEK : Saturday, 12th March – Friday, 18th March, 2022

MUSIC v Saturday, 12th March at 21h (Tickets: €20 and €25) at the Sala Prat del Roure, Escaldes-Engordany. A Tribute concert, with the following artists: Grossband Andorra Big Band Patxi Leiva Paul DeVille ALZ Manel Soriano The Stars Choir Andorra The Andorra Ensemble Concert tribute to: The Blues Brothers (40 years of the film) Otis Redding (80 years of his birth) Wilson Pickett (80 years of his birth) John Lennon (80 years of his birth, 40 years of his death) Elvis Presley (85 years of his birth).

• The Jazz Charlemagne v Friday, 18th March at 21h30 at the Andorra National Auditorium, Ordino. (General admission: €20. VR seats: reduced vision: €15. 15% discount with the Carnet Jove) 2022 Season at the National Auditorium: The Train of the Muse. The Andorran band El Tren de la Musa, a musical project by the composer, musician and vocalist Jacob Díaz, will, for the first time, play at the National Auditorium of Andorra, and will do so by presenting their first album, Vent del nord (Wind from the North), recorded in 2020 thanks to a grant from the Ministry of Culture.

Vent del nord is an album that reflects the sensitivity and melancholy of Jacob Díaz’s songs, as well as, and especially, the play of voices created by Jacob Díaz and the singer who accompanies him on this occasion.

The songs on the album talk about personal fulfilment, freedom, lovelessness and overcoming it, reunion with love, and all from the inspirations, sensations and experiences that life gives us. One could say that the album is a summary of the artist’s 30-year musical career.

The ten songs that make up the album are written and performed in Catalan by the soul of the band, Jacob Díaz, except for one, with lyrics by Martha Roquett. For the concert in the Auditorium, apart from performing all the pieces of the album, the band will offer two or three versions of internationally renowned groups.

For the presentation of his first album, Jacob Díaz (voice and backing vocals, acoustic and electric guitars, electric bass and keyboards) will be accompanied on stage by excellent Andorran musicians:

Collaborating musicians of the band:

Ivan Castells: electric guitar

Jenny Dobarro: electric bass

Deborah López: piano, keyboards and vocals

Marc Mas: drums

Other collaborating musicians depending on the song:

Martha Roquett: voice and hearts

Isthar Ruiz: cors

Flavio Bento: piano and keyboards

David Pérez: acoustic and electric guitars

Lucas Barreiro: electric bass

Carlos Lozano: electric guitar

Jordi Díaz: keyboards

NOTE: We inform you that to access the National Auditorium of Andorra the use of masks is mandatory and there will be access control with Covid-19 certificates.

v Saturday, 12th March at 21h30 at the Hotel Sant Gothard, La Massana. Vibrand in Clau de Soul in concert. Live music Saturdays are back in Arinsal! The band will perform your favourite songs from artists like Sting, Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone James Brown, Aretha Franklin, Bruno Mars, among many others, in a surprising way. Come dance and sing to the beat of funk, soul, reggae, swing and jazz with us.

THEATRE v Wednesday, 16th March at 21h at Les Fontetes Theatre, La Massana. (Tickets; 15€, 10€ for Carnet Jove and 5€ for school children) La Convivialite ou la faute de l’orthographe (The friendship or the failure of the spelling of the language of Moliere in French) by Arnaud Hoedt and Jérôme Piron. “The story of two Belgians who want to simplify the French language”. In this sentence, everything is wrong: Not “simplify”, but rather be critical of. These are not “two Belgians”, but two enthusiasts who want to share the discoveries of linguists. In fact, it is not a question of language, but only of its spelling. Because spelling is not the language, it is only the graphic code that allows its transcription. A pop and iconoclastic approach, which will also be performed in the French and Andorran high schools, to iron out a debate and because we must also admit that the Académie Française has real comic potential … Keep in mind that not everything is false: it’s true that this is a show … And besides, it’s fun.

CINEMA

v Saturday 12th – Thursday 17th at 19h30 at Cinemes Illa Carlemany, Escaldes-Engordany. The Batman (first released 4th March) directed by Matt Reeves. Starring Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright. The Story: Batman ventures into Gotham City’s underworld when a sadistic killer leaves behind a trail of cryptic clues. As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans become clear, he must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued the metropolis.

CHILDREN v Saturday, 12th March at Atenea Espai d’Aprenentatge, Escaldes- Engordany (Workshop price: €18/child [single] or €24 child + 1 adult [family mode] in cash. Number of places:12 places (children) or 6 places (families) Reserve at www.ateneaespai.com/reserves-2 or 725 252) Let’s say we play! Stamping and Creation of Family Stamps Do you want your kids to have a good time stamping and creating their own stamps? Throughout this workshop we want your children to enjoy creatively the materials they will have at their disposal to be able to make various prints. We will create very curious and original stamps. And the best way to do that is to have fun with your family!

TIMES

Ages 3 – 5: from 10h – 11h30

Ages 6 – 8: from 16h – 17h30

Ages 9 – 12: from 18h30 – 20h v Saturday, 12th of March from 16h-18h in the Espai Caldes, Escaldes-Engordany. (Limited places with prior reservation on tel. +376 890 897 or [email protected]) Family workshops: One Journey through the History of the Andorrà Pyrenees Club:

Craft workshops for families dedicated to the mountains and sports practiced by the Pyrenean Club throughout history.

Family workshops are on Saturdays 5 and 12 March, in 30-minute sessions.

CONFERENCES (Remember these are in Catalan unless otherwise stated). v Tuesday, 15th March at 19h30 at the Casa Comuna, Sant Julià de Lòria. (Free activity. Limited places. Prior reservation required. Registration: [email protected] or +376 823 000 / WhatsApp: +376 344 311) The steel industry in the Madriu-Perafita-Claror valley. Conference series: World Heritage, World Heritage of the Madriu-Perafita-Claror valley. In this conference we will explain the impact that the steel activity had in the Madriu-Perafita-Claror valley and in the modelling of its landscape, as well as the

rehabilitation works that are being carried out in the Farga del Madriu. Speaker: Mr. Olivier Codina, historian of the Government’s Department of Cultural Heritage.

NOTE: The conference will be accompanied by a guided tour. Anti-Covid measures will be respected in force.

EXHIBITIONS

v New to these pages. Until Tuesday, 22nd March at the Escaldes-Engordany Art Centre, Escaldes-Engordany. (Activity with limited places. Reservations by phone: 802 255 or [email protected] ) Evening guided tours with some of the artists from the 22 x 22 exhibition (the size of the small format used) on Tuesday, 15th March at 19h30 and on 22nd March at 20h30 . v Until Saturday, 12th March at the Espai Caldes, Escaldes-Engordany. (Free activity) A Journey Through the History of the Andorran Pyrenean Club. Andorra, surrounded and all of it mountains… A country in the middle of the Pyrenees. Commemorative exhibition of the creation, in 1970, of the Andorran Pyrenean Club, an entity born from the desire and drive of a group of people in love with the valleys of Andorra, with the desire to bring the mountains closer to everyone.

Through graphic documentation and everyday objects. from today and yesterday, necessary for the practice of hiking, climbing, caving or cross-country skiing, among others, this exhibition aims to bring us closer to the nature that surrounds us.

• Family workshops on Saturday, 12th March, from 16h – 18h at the Espai Caldes Av. Carlemany,8 Escaldes-Engordany 30 minute sessions (Limited places with prior reservation on tel. +376 890 897 or [email protected] ) Opening hours: Monday to Saturday from 9.30h – 13.30h and from 13h – 19h. v Until Tuesday, 15th March at the Historic Centre of Andorra la Vella, Andorra la Vella. Materialize memory. Photographic exhibition of the last century of the Comú in the street, by Miquel Mercè.

v Until 21st April at the fine art Galeria Alta above Anyós. (http://[email protected] Viewing by appointment only.) Joel Meyerowitz: License to See. Galeria Alta are proud to exhibit the legendary photographer Joel Meyerowitz. Among Meyerowitz’s first important exhibitions were those at Eastman House, Rochester, in 1966, and “My European Trip” at the Museum of Modern Art, New York, in 1968. A pioneer of street photography and colour, Joel’s extensive career spans decades from the bustling streets of New York City to the quiet corners of Italy. v Until Sunday, 27th August, 2023 at the Casa d’Areny-Plandolit Museum, Ordino. (Admission: 2.5€. Free on September 25th and 26th.) Abracadabra: Illusionism and magic in Cal Plandolit. Discover one of the least known facets of the Areny-Plandolit family: the connection between some of its members with the world of magic, a field in which they stood out prominently on a Spanish and international scale during the first half of the twentieth century.

SPORT v From Monday 14th – Sunday, 20th March at Grandvalira, Canillo. The 2022 FINALS of the European Cup FIS alpine skiing. The Avet (Grandvalira-Soldeu ) and Àliga (Grandvalira-El Tarter) slopes will decide the male and female champions of the various categories of the 2022 European Cup, the highest continental Alpine skiing competition. The legendary Avet track in the Soldeu sector and the emblematic Àliga track in the El Tarter sector, will be the stages where the best hopes of alpine skiing will fight for the European title, with a total of eight races in the disciplines of slalom, downhill, slalom giant and supergiant.

This will be the fourth time that Grandvalira, the largest station in southern Europe, has hosted European Cup events. This year’s finals are an important test for the celebration of the 2023 World Cup finals, which will take place on the same tracks.

OTHER v Saturday, 12th March at 18h in the IQOS Lounge, Andorra la Vella

Live digital caricature at IQOS, Artist David Vivanco will perform live cartoons with his iPad. Get your digital carticature and get it printed! v Thursday, 17th March at 17h at the Casa Rull Museum, La Massana. (Price of the activity: 6€) Tasting of traditional cuisine with Josep Maria Troguet.

Culturally yours,

Clare.

