PICK OF THE WEEK : Saturday, 11th – Friday, 17th December

CHRISTMAS EVENTS THROUGHOUT THE COUNTRY

CANILLO

v Saturday, 11th December from 17h – 18h travelling from the Plaça del Telecabina, passing through the Plaça Montaup to the Palau de Gel ice rink. (Free Activity). The Txaranga Band Tocats is a group of musicians who share a great enthusiasm and brazen passion for music, demonstrated by the fact that most members of the band play more than one instrument.

The show is non-stop, linking the pieces with batucades. (Batucada is a substyle of samba and refers to an African-influenced Brazilian percussive style, usually performed by an ensemble. Batucada is characterized by its repetitive style and fast pace and is characterized by a great party atmosphere that infects the listening public.

ANDORRA LA VELLA

v Saturday, 11th December from 18.30h – 21h in the Avinguda Meritxell, Andorra la Vella. Itinerant show: Korona conform (Cia. Die Beluchter) Route: From Av. Meritxell – Plaça Príncep Benlloch.

NOTE FOR YOUR DIARY

v Saturday, December 18, from 18.30h – 21h in the Avinguda Meritxell, Andorra la Vella. Traveling shows: Iron Horse (Cia. Antigua y Barbuda)

Route: From Av. Meritxell – Plaça Príncep Benlloch.

v From Monday 21st to Thursday, 24th December, children will be able to make the giant Tiò poop sweets.

POBLET DE NADAL

or

Christmas Town

The Poblet de Nadal has returned with all its strength and splendour. More shows, more activities, and more exciting proposals that will surely make you enjoy a very special Christmas.

v Until Monday, 27th December (except the 25th December) The Christmas Market will be open from 11h to 21h. From 18.30h there will be the traveling show: La vie en rose in the Plaça del Poble until Sunday.

ESCALDES-ENGORDANY

Sabors d’Hivern – Winter Flavours

Places limited to comply with security measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19)

v Saturday, 11th December at 18.30h in the Parc de la Mola, Escaldes-Engordany. (Free activity) Christmas Carols in concert. by the group Encantant Nadales

v Sunday, 12th December at 18.30h in the Parc de la Mola, Escaldes-Engordany. (Free activity) Isthar Ruiz in concert.

v Monday, 13th December at 18.30h in the Parc de la Mola, Escaldes-Engordany. (Free activity) Shuffle Express in concert

v Tuesday, 14th December at 18.30h at Parc de la Mola, Escaldes-Engordany. (Free activity) Odara Trio in concert.

v Wednesday, 15th December at 18.30 at Parc de la Mola, Escaldes-Engordany (Free activity) Guillem Tudó in concert.

v Thursday, 16th December at 18.30h at Parc de la Mola, Escaldes-Engordany. (Free activity) Ingrid Martínez & Oscar León in concert

v Friday,17th December at 18.30h. Parc de la Mola, Escaldes-Engordany (Free activity). Old School in concert.

v Saturday, 18th December at 18.30h in the Parc de la Mola, Escaldes-Engordany (Free activity) Efrem Roca and David Amat Duet in concert.

CONCERT CYCLE AT THE PALAU DE GEL. CANILLO

v Saturday, 18th December from 16h – 20.30h at the Andorra Ice Palace, Canillo. (Limited places. Invitations available at the Ice Palace for the stands or paid entry to the rink with rental of skating equipment while enjoying the music. Registration: Comú de Canillo 753 624)

Concert series on the Palau de Gel ice rink

· 16h JAMP, a group that creates its own versions as well as playing rock-pop cover versions of all time. Amparo is the lead vocalist and Jonhy is in charge of the instrumentation, be it guitar, piano, ukulele, bass or vocals. A wide variety of performances around the country and abroad endorses them. They seek to reach people’s hearts either through laughter or goosebumps. Public participation is essential in their performances as they like interaction.

· At 17.30h: Efecto Pigmallión: a duet consisting of the great professional Sleepy, one of the most versatile, renowned and professional pianists in the Principality, with more than 20 years of experience in music. And Alys Paramá, a young voice, not so well known, but certainly strong enough to stay and listen to! They perform songs in the styles of pop, indie, soul, country etc., with their own touches of melancholy.

· At 19h: Swing Girls: The Swing Girls have chosen a format that takes us into other eras, where the musical genre was a compendium of philosophy and art, as the proposal takes us to a repertoire of hits starting in the 50s and ending with the most recent. With three wonderful voices in close harmony and in conjunction with perfect pitch, the Swing Girls will make everyone enjoy their catchy music from the first beat. The staging is spectacular, with original costumes, an exact replica of women’s fashion of the 50s that stands out not only for its femininity, but also for its elegance.

MUSIC

v Until April 18th, 2022, every day of the week, from 17h – 21h, Daguisa Hotels are organizing the After Ski by The RoofTop Van, with a varied music programme with resident DJs Fran Morales, DJ Max and DJ Vasco who will alternate their performances.

v Saturday, 11th December at 18h at the IQOS Lounge, Andorra la Vella. Sara Sanz at IQOS. Sara Sanz is a creative artist who plays using improvisations and involves the public to help her finish her works. Creating a picture with the involvement of the people present at IQOS is a very unusual and magical experience.

v Saturday, 11th December at 21.30h at the IQOS Lounge, Andorra la Vella. Richy Vuelcom at IQOS. Melodic House Set. We look forward to seeing you at the IQOS Lounge, a place full of unbeatable artists and unique experiences.

v Thursday, 16th December at 20.30h in Les Fontetes Theater, La Massana. Christmas Crib Concert with the Andorran Lyric Christmas Concert.

v Friday, 17th December at 21h in the café-pub-theatre La Fada Ignorant, Andorra la Vella.

DANCE/FILM

v Sunday,12th December at 12 noon in the Illa Carlemany Cinemas, Escaldes-Engordany. (Free activity. For reservations, contact the Escaldes-Engordany Tourist Office at 890 881 and [email protected]) Folk dance group Esbart Santa Anna. 70 years of a love story. Presentation of the documentary, recorded on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Esbart Santa Anna.

CHILDREN

v Saturday, 11th December from 10.30h – 12.30h in the Escaldes-Engordany Art Center, Escaldes-Engordany. (3€ Recommended for children aged from 6 to 11. Places limited. Reservations by phone: 802 255 or [email protected]) Water Saturdays: Leo, the man of the Renaissance. Leonardo da Vinci painted the ‘Mona Lisa’, one of the world’s most famous portraits, used secret writing to keep anyone from reading his manuscripts, and invented war machines, submarines, and parachutes. Leonardo da Vinci was more than an artist, he was a man of the Renaissance.

v Saturday, 11th December at 17.30h in the Parc de la Mola, Escaldes-Engordany. (Free activity. Registration for workshops and storytelling – for children aged between 6 and 10 at the Tourist Office, telephone 890 881 or e-mail : [email protected]) Workshop “Christmas and World Traditions: Russia”

v Tuesday, 14th December at 17.30h in the Parc de la Mola, Escaldes-Engordany. (Free activity. Registration for workshops and storytelling – for children aged between 6 and 10 at the Tourist Office, telephone 890 881 or e-mail : [email protected]) Christmas Ball Workshop. Family activity with Taller Ko & Ko within the Winter Flavours programme

v Tuesday, 14th December at 17.45h in the Encamp Communal Library, Encamp. (Free activity. Obligatory Reservation in advance at +376 732 704 or [email protected] To attend the workshop, health measures must be followed: Mandatory use of masks for all people over 6. COVID certificate to access the site for those over 16 years of age. Keep a safe distance) “I like Christmas” workshop, for children aged from 5 to 8.

v Wednesday, 15th December at 17.30h in the Parc de la Mola, Escaldes-Engordany. (Free activity. Registration: Tourist Office, telephone 890 881 or e-mail : [email protected] ) Christmas Wreaths Workshop. Family activity with Taller Ko & Ko within the Winter Flavours programme.

v Friday, 17th December at 17.30h in the Parc de la Mola, Escaldes-Engordany. (Free activity. For children aged between 6 and 10. Registration: Tourist Office, telephone 890 881 or e-mail : [email protected] ) Storytelling: Christmas Tales. Family storyteller from Cia. The Lowercase in the Winter Flavours programme.

CONFERENCES Remember all conferences are in Catalan unless otherwise stated.

v Tuesday, 14th December at 19.30h at the Andorra la Vella Music Institute, Andorra la Vella. (Free Activity. Registration: [email protected] 828,750 [email protected] 730 037) Music Reading Club Meeting: The Music Teacher with Isabel Clara Simó and David Sanz, Director of the Institute.

v Monday, 13th December at 21h at the Andorra National Auditorium, Ordino. (Free activity. Number of places limited. It is mandatory to book a ticket at https://www.4tickets.es/comuordino.)14th International Mountain Day given by Alberto Iñurrategi “I am one of those who think that in the mountains we should not only seek our own benefit in the form of sporting success. We urgently need to incorporate a new perspective; the perspective of solidarity, respect for the environment, commitment to the environment and coherence. It has always seemed to me that the more we are able to enrich our social aspect, the more sporting success will reach another dimension. A larger dimension, because we will think, even think, of others. And maybe we can even share with them for our benefit. This is a path I have been trying to take for a long time.

EXHIBITIONS

NEW to these pages:

v Until Sunday, 9th January 2022 at the Thyssen Museum, Escaldes-Engordany. (Free activity.) Landscape at risk. Exhibition by the Students of the School of Art of the Municipality of Andorra la Vella in the lobby of the Museum, inspired by the works of the current exhibition, Talents with denomination of origin. From Rigalt to Puigdengolas, and which supposes a reflection on the natural environment. For opening hours Tel.: +376 800 800

NEW to these pages:

v Until Saturday, 15th January 2022 at the Art al Set Galeria, Escaldes-Engordany. (Free entrance) Wall tiles, engravings and more. During his stay in Paris, Antoni Tàpies experienced the struggle between avant-garde and militant art, and chose to put avant-garde art at the service of society. Because the graphic work is multiple, it allowed him to reach many more people and strengthen the social side of his art. In his works one can see how he addressed existential issues, such as sex, death, the human condition, and the place of man in the world. Through the technique of engraving, Tàpies wanted to get closer to the public and influence the spectators.

“When I dip the copper plate in a bucket of nitric acid, then the acid is my knife.” Thus, Antoni Tàpies explained the process he used to make his engravings.

Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 11h – 13.30h and from 16h –19h.

v Until Thursday, 30th December in the Sala Sergi Mas, Sant Julià de Lòria. (Free entrance) Sergi Mas and his surroundings. This exhibition, or rather an eclectic sample of the much loved artist, Sergi Mas’s work, aims to be a very broad view of the artist’s love for the Principality and its people. It is also a great opportunity to see works that remain in private collections and that we can only appreciate on certain occasions.

In this small collection, as Mas’s work is so extensive that it would not fit within the country, you can find all kinds of different formats, supports and techniques. Sculptor, ceramist, painter, engraver … oh and also writer, illustrator, poster artist, stamp maker and ex-bookseller.

His style, always mischievous and ironic, perfectly captures the magical Andorran universe of legends that mix with our history. The source of his inspiration has always been found in ethnology and popular art, of which he makes a very idiosyncratic and personal reinterpretation.

Planning between surrealism and the recreation of traditional arts, he has worked tirelessly since his arrival more than 60 years ago. We only realize the time that has elapsed due to the abundance – and the quality – of a work that you don’t have to go looking for because you find it at every step.

His sly and somewhat disbelieving temperament has not prevented him from gaining the admiration and esteem he deserves for a life dedicated, always humbly, to art. Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 16h –18h and Saturday from 10h – 13h and from 16h – 20h.

v Until Saturday, 29th January, 2022 in the Museu del Còmic, La Massana. (Free activity. Limited capacity depending on the health situation) Exhibition: Bajo el cielo de acero (Under the Steel Sky), by Joan Mundet. (Author: JAN) Exhibition of original illustrations, in ink and colour, of the comic Bajo el cielo de acero , a western by the artist of such acclaimed works as Alatriste, Capablanca, Best Seller, etc.

Opening hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 15h –- 19h.

Wednesday: 10h – 14h, Saturday:10h – 14h and 15h – 19h

v Until Saturday, 29th January, 2022 at Escaldes-Engordany Art Centre, Escaldes-Engordany, CAEE (Free activity. Limited places. Reservations on tel. 802 255 and [email protected]) Exhibition: La Màgia (The Magic). The universe of magic and fantasy created by one of the most famous stories, both literary and cinematic, to have enchanted generations, has now taken over the CAEE. A journey through the re-creation of the world of this famous school of magic and witchcraft. Come and enjoy the story’s most iconic scenes, and enter the magical world from this famous platform, …

Don’t miss the fantastic collection of replicas, collector’s items, life-size reproductions of the protagonists and new potions and spells for the whole

family. Opening hours: Monday to Saturday from 9.30h – 13.30h and from 15h – 19h.

Activities around the exhibition:

· Tuesday, 14th December and 18th January at 20.30h: Evening visit to the exhibition .

· Saturday, 15th January from 18h –- 20h: Fans & Magic : Compete with your family to find out who knows more about the universe of this popular school of magic.

· Saturday 18th, Monday 27th, Tuesday 28th, Wednesday, 29th December and Monday 3rd, Tuesday 4th, Saturday 8th and Saturday 22nd January, from 16h – 18h: Create as a family (30 minute sessions).

Open on Sunday 5 December from 9.30h – 13.30h and on

Wednesday, 8th December all day. The exhibition will be closed on

Friday 24th (afternoon), Saturday 25th, Friday 31st (afternoon)

December and Saturday 1st and Thursday, 6th January. The Escadles-Engordany Municipality applies the protocol and all prevention measures against COVID-19 according to current legislation.

v Until Sunday, 5th December in the Plaça dels Arínsols, Encamp. A traveling exhibition The Succession of the Forest, a sculptural project that aims to enhance the candidacy of the Andorra Alpine Ski World Championships 2027 through the values of culture, art and sustainability. At the same time, it wants to extend to all parishes and their populations the event called to be a historical milestone for Andorran sport and for the country in general.

The Andorran architect and creator of the exhibition, Miquel Merce , was the author in 2015 of the work ‘Longitude’ within the biennial of Land Art -from a white canvas of more than 200 meters that he covered the scree of the Carroi generating a high expectation. On this occasion, he was inspired by the logo of the candidacy to do his work and, very especially, on the Avet track, the stage where the competition will be held (along with the Àliga track), if Andorra is finally the chosen candidacy by the International Ski Federation. (I remember the first time we hosted a section of Alpine Ski World Championships, the world male downhill champion, in praising the friendliness of the reception and the quality of the organisation said, “I’d be happy to hold the championships here every year.”

The work is made up of a base made of concrete and elements that can be found in the undergrowth of Andorra, as well as a tree-shaped body with an engraved pineapple, as an element that transmits the natural cycle of the forest. As for the trunk that supports it, it is made of corrugated iron.

In the same way that the candidacy of the 2027 World Championships is a global, country project, The succession of the forest also wants to be a project that all the citizens of Andorra can own. For this reason, it will have an itinerant location in the seven parishes, exposing itself in the coming months in unique places in each and at the same time key points for the work to also attract the attention of visitors.

From here, it will be exhibited in all parishes and “will be adapted to each location and environment, according to needs,” said Merce.

In addition, the sculpture is accompanied by an information totem with a QR code made by the Andorran company Parl’app, with all the details of its creation process and final result as well as the candidacy for the World Championships of the 2027. Information is collected in braille, 5 languages, audio and sign language.

v Until Saturday, 8th January, 2022 at the Espai Caldes, Escaldes-Engordany. Les Escaldes: Pioneers of the hotel industry 1900 – 1960. (Free entrance. Reservations on tel: 890 879 or [email protected]) An historic walk through the most emblematic hotels in Escaldes that remind us of times past when the benefits of thermal water became a claim to attract a tourism of bathers. The exhibition, with nostalgia, recalls the history of these establishments but also that of their owners. Les Escaldes: pioneers of the hotel industry 1900-1960 is presented with various areas consisting of photographic reproductions, images, objects and memories provided by individuals. The exhibition is complemented by a tour of the streets of the Upper Part, from the CAEE to the Espai Caldes with several photographic panels that testify to the many commercial activities that transformed the economy of Les Escaldes and the country.

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday from 9.30h – 13.30h and from 15h – 19h.

Exhibition

v Until Sunday, 9th January, 2022 at the Thyssen Museum, Escaldes-Engordany. Talents with similar origins: from Rigalt to Puigdengolas. The exhibition, Talents with similar origins: from Rigalt to Puigdengolas, features a selection of paintings by Catalan artists that the Crèdit Andorrà art collection has been forging since 1989. Casas, Urgell, Mir or Meifrè are some of the protagonists of the show.

The exhibition is complemented by some works from the Carmen Thyssen collection shared by the owner. Among the selected paintings, we will learn about the work of artists specializing in different types of landscape and portraiture, and other versatile people who reflect their expertise on canvas.

The exhibition takes a look at the work of Catalan artists from the late 19th and early 20th centuries, painters who agreed together on their training or who created their own school. The selection of exhibited works aims to show the similarities and divergences between Catalan painters of this period, the most unique styles and affinities in their work. For opening hours Tel.: +376 800 800.

v Until Sunday, 27th August 2023 at the Casa d’Areny-Plandolit Museum, Ordino. (Admission: 2.5€. Free on September 25th and 26th.) Abracadabra: Illusionism and magic in Cal Plandolit. Discover one of the least known facets of the Areny-Plandolit family: the connection between some of its members with the world of magic, a field in which they stood out prominently on a Spanish and international scale during the first half of the twentieth century.

Culturally yours,

Clare.

_____________

Look for about the author of the blog Clare Allcard

_____________

Look here for the whole blog “Cultural events in Andorra with Clare Allcard