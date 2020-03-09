PICK OF THE WEEK: Monday, 9th March – Sunday, 15th March, 2020

MUSIC

Monday, 9th March at 20h at the cafè-teatre La Fada Ignorant, Andorra la Vella. (10€ adults. 5€ students.) Sous L’Abre des Girots (under the storytellers’ tree) Un soirée de contes et musique. De bouche à oreille (an evening of stories and music – in French – by word of mouth) with Boubacar Ndiaye & Madou Dembele.

Monday, 9th March at 21.30h at the Hotel Màgic, La Massana. (Free) Magic Mondays with Vibrand in Clau de Soul. Every Monday you have an appointment with the best live music. Start the week enjoying the ‘Magic Mondays’ and the best atmosphere! The band will play the songs you like most by artists such as Sting, Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone James Brown, Aretha Franklin and Bruno Mars, among many others, and in an unusual way. Come and dance while we sing funk, soul, reggae, swing and jazz.

Tuesday, 10th March from 21h – 23h at the Hotel Sant Gothard, Erts, La Massana. (Free). Patxi Leiva in concert: ‘Endorfines’ tour every Friday during March, with Patx Leiva.

Thursday, 12th March at 20.30h at the Hotel Piolets Centre Soldeu. (Free) Vibrand Concert in Clau de Soul. Every Thursday you can enjoy live music and the best atmosphere in Soldeu! The band will play the songs you like most from artists such as Sting, Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone James Brown, Aretha Franklin and Bruno Mars in an unusual way. Come and dance while we sing funk, soul, reggae, swing and jazz!

Thursday, 12th March at 21.30h at Les Fontetes Theatre, La Massana. A Concert in homage to Andorra’s much loved author, the late Antoni Morell by Jonaina Salvador (soprano) and Jordi Barceló (pianist). Part of a month-long programme in tribute to Antoni Morell, 1941 – 2020.

Friday, 13th March from 21h – 23h at the Hotel Sant Gothard, Erts, La Massana. (Free). Patxi Leiva in concert: ‘Endorfines’ tour. Microconcerts live at Hotel Sant Gothard, every Friday during March, with Patxi Leiva.

Friday, 13th March at 23h atcEmoció del Fener, Escaldes-Engordany. Shuffle Express in concert. The best plans for Friday will find you in Emoció del Fener with a pure blues concert! The band will indulge you with the best versions of hits by both traditional and contemporary artists such as BB King, Eric Clapton. Muddy Waters, Junior Wells, Joe Bonamassa, Jr. Watson and Little Walter and Elmore Jame, among many others, and with their own original songs too.

Saturday, 14th March at 12h in the lobby of the Consell General (parliament building), Andorra la Vella. Part of the 27th Season of the ONCA Foundation, 2020: Concert of the Constitution with the

Sax and piano duo: Efrem Roca (saxophone) and Míriam Manubens (piano)

PROGRAMME

Landscapes of emotions from Europe to America

Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) – Sonata in minor sun BVW 1020

Amy Quate (1953) – Light of Sothis

Pedro Iturralde (1929) – Hellénique Suite

Jérôme Naulais (1951) – Saxado

Alain Crépin (1954) – Nuits blanches

Ástor Piazzolla (1921-1992) – Duo I of the Suite Return to the South

Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924) – After a time

Charles Koechlin (1950) – Étude II

Carlos Gardel (1890-1935) – For a head

Saturday, 14th March at 17.30h at La Taverna Comapedrosa, Arinsal. Vibrand Concert in Clau de Soul. Enjoy a very special après-ski with live music and the best atmosphere! A soul, funk, R&B, swing, jazz, reggae, bag concert featuring hits by Sting, Tom Jobim, Vinícius de Moraes, Aretha Franklin, Djavan, Jamiroquai, Amy Winehouse, Stevie Wonder, James Brown and Bruno Mars, among many others. A journey that is born of the soul and goes through different musical styles and in which you can enjoy the songs that you like!

Saturday, 14th March at 21.30h at Anyós Park, Anyós. (Free) Vibrand Concert in Clau de Soul. The best proposal for Saturday! If you like live music, and while you enjoy the cuisine of the country, we are waiting for you at Anyós Park! A concert of soul, funky, R&B, jazz, reggae, bag …, by artists such as Sting, Jamiroquai, Amy Winehouse, Stevie Wonder, James Brown, Bruno Mars and many more. A journey born of the soul and goes through different musical styles to enjoy the songs you like!

Sunday, 15th March at 18h at the Surf, Arinsal. Tribute to Soda Stereo and Gustavo Cerati.

Sunday, 15th March at 18.30h at the Sport Hotel Village, Canillo Shuffle Express in concert. (Free) After a good skiing session, load your batteries with a pure blues concert! The band will entertain you with the best versions of traditional and contemporary artists such as BB King, Eric Clapton,. Muddy Waters, Junior Wells, Joe Bonamassa, Jr.Watson and Little Walter, Elmore Jame, and with their original songs. Musicians: Pablo Villar (vocals and guitar);

Virginia Yañez, (keyboard and vocals); Marc Milian (bass and double bass); Dante Falótico (percussion).

MUSICAL NOTE FOR YOUR DIARY:

Thursday, 19th March at 20h at the Centre de Congressos, Andorra la Vella. (Tickets: 35€ and 25€. Venda per Internet, aquí. Pre-sale: Andorra la Vella Tourism Office & La Llacuna. Also for sale at the Centre de Congressos from one hour before the show.) Academy of St. Martin in the Fields with Leticia Moreno on violin. The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, founded by Sir Neville Marriner in 1958, is one of the most prestigious classical formations in the world, recognized for its pure and refined sound and remarkable musicality. In Andorra they will offer a programme with pieces by Piazzolla, Mozart, Tchaikovsky and Bach, under the direction of Simon Blendis and with the renowned Spanish violinist Leticia Moreno.

Muñoz Moreno (born 1985 in Madrid) started her music education aged 3 in both violin and piano offering her first recitals when she was just 5. She studied at the Escuela Superior de Música Reina Sofía and at the Köln Musikhochschule. Later she studied with David Takeno at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama where, for her final recital, she received the highest marks ever in the history of the school. Her last teacher was Rostropovich. Leticia Moreno plays a 1679, Pietro Guarneri violin, which was the property of the Stradivari Society of Chicago. She has programmed concerts all around the world: Austria, England, St. Petersburg, Moscow, Italy, Poland, South America, Mexico and Spain, and with orchestras including the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Vienna Symphony Orchestra.

EXHIBITIONS

Until Friday, 10th April in the Ed. L’Estudi in Ordino. An Exhibition of drawings by Girasol Blanco: People of the Town, a compilation of 15 illustrations of emblematic people of the village of Ordino. Open Monday to Friday from 8h – 20h and Saturday from 9h – 13h

CINEMA

Tuesday, 10th March at 20h at the Cinemes Illa Carlemany, Escaldes-Engordany. Portrait de la jeune fille en feu (Portrait of a Lady on Fire – in French with Spanish subtitles.) Directed by Céline Sciamma. Starring: Noémie Merlant, Adèle Haenel, Luàna Bajrami. The Story. France, 1770. Marianne, a painter, is commissioned to do the wedding portrait of Héloïse, a young woman who has just left the convent. Héloïse is a reluctant bride-to-be and Marianne must paint her without her knowing. She observes her by day, to paint her secretly. The film has won many awards including Cannes Best Screenplay and Best Director for Céline Sciamma and Best Cinematography for Claire Mathon.

CONFERENCES/TALKS (In Catalan unless otherwise stated. A chance to improve your language skills.) Pity all three are on the same day! C.A.

WORLD CONGRESS OF SNOW AND MOUNTAIN TOURISM

Wednesday, 11th March – Friday, 13th March at the Centre de Congressos, Andorra la Vella. This 11th edition of the World Congress of snow and mountain tourism is presented under the title Mountainlikers: Tourism, Innovation and Sustainability and will cover a topic as current as innovation for the sustainable development of mountain tourism destinations. The congressional working sessions will take place at the Centre de Congressos, Andorra la Vella on the 11th and 12th March. The 13th March will be devoted to a social / technical day that will allow you to discover the country.

The planned presentations and thematic discussions will cover contents such as computer solutions (artificial intelligence, big data etc.), inclusive tourism, responsible management and consumption of resources, responsible destinations, the future of mountain destinations and tourism education, among others, while maintaining their relationship with sustainability.

Wednesday, 11th March at 19.30h at the Auditorium of MoraBanc, Andorra la Vella. Sport with Good Sense by Dr. Ramon Brugada Terradellas. Everyone should take care of their heart. The heart is a spectacular machine because it is able to become more efficient as we train. A well-trained heart becomes the so-called ‘athlete’s heart’. We have different types of athletes in our society. We have, first of all, a group of athletes who are the elite athletes, with an athlete’s heart. We need to check these hearts on a regular basis because excessive sports can ruin them. We have another group of athletes that we need to keep an eye on too.

These were good young sportsmen and women, but left the sport for many years until one day they returned to their bicycle – and had a heart attack shortly afterwards. Coronary heart disease is a progressive disease that does not give symptoms until there is a significant blockage and until the heart is put under pressure. This is why it is imperative that people who want to go back to sports undergo a minimal check-up to ensure that their heart is still good. We also have athletes who have inherited heart disease. And they do not always know this. We need to use the best possible detection and prevention measures. Sport is good, it is healthy, but only when taken to sensible limits and under medical supervision. We will talk about sport, sudden death, hereditary diseases and the six strategies to reduce the prevalence of sudden death in our society.

Dr. Ramon Brugada Terradellas received a degree in Medicine in 1990. He graduated in Internal Medicine at the Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, and in Cardiology at Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, where he was trained as a molecular genetics researcher in cardiovascular disease. In 2002 he was appointed director of molecular genetics at the Masonic Medical Research Laboratory in New York State, where he led a new research programme. In 2008 he returned to Girona as Dean of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Girona, a project characterized by training through the ABP method: problem-based learning. This project received the Vicens Vives Award for Teaching Innovation. He is currently Professor of Medicine and director of the Chair of Cardiovascular Diseases at the University of Girona. Since 1997 he has published over 300 scientific articles and has been a guest speaker at more than 400 congresses.

Wednesday, 11th March at 20h at the Textile and glass workshop, Escaldes-Engordany. For Love of Art: Marchesa Casati of Venice, the indomitable spirit of an intense woman by the art historian, Ruth Casabella Vehils. Marchesa Casati has been one of the most prominent women in the history of art, dozens of paintings/painters trying to capture her gaze. In addition to being a muse of artists, Casati was a hostess for decadent parties, a consumer of stimulants, a trend-setter, an adventurer, a seductress who wandered around Venice as a beautiful fairy-tale witch. Her particular way of understanding art, and living from the Palazzo Venier dei Leoni, is the thread of a talk paying tribute to a unique woman.

CHILDREN (All children’s activities are in Catalan unless otherwise stated.).

Thursday, 10th March at 17.30h in the Bebeteca, Ed. l’Estudi, Ordino. Moms storyteller in English.

OTHER

Monday, 9th March at 10.30h and 17.30h starting from the Dalí sculpture in the Plaça de la Rotonda, Andorra la Vella. (For reservation [email protected] or +376 384 708 – also for WhatsApp. Reverse box office) Guided tour of Andorra la Vella (in Catalan). We visit, in a relaxed manner, the most emblematic and interesting places of Andorra la Vella, including the historic centre. On meeting we will begin by explaining and analysing the sculpture La noblesse du temps by the genius Salvador Dalí. Most people are unaware of its meaning and history. We will refer to the rich cultural, natural and artistic heritage that we find along the route we have carefully chosen.

We will explain about curiosities and stories, the meaning of which most people ignore, despite having passed by them many times. We become used to seeing statues, trees and stones, houses or buildings old or modern, without ever knowing why they are there or their history. During the guided tour we will endeavour to bring them to life by explaining their meaning, which is often very interesting. Our goal is to bring them to the fore and give them the importance they deserve. We like to have a dialogue with the participants who accompany us, to exchange knowledge and at the same time to be able to learn from each other. Our aim is to have a good time together and to create an experience that we hope will become unforgettable. Don’t miss it, you’ll love it. We’re sure. See you there! We like to say that the guided tour is pre-eminent, and that we do it with pride, passion, and love for this land, and for the love of its people and the participants that accompany us.

 Saturday, 14th March at 17h in the Illa Carlemany Shopping Centre, Escaldes-Engordany. A popular performance of Castellera (human castling).

