PICK OF THE WEEK: Monday, 6th July – Sunday, 12th July, 2020

MUSIC

Tuesday, 7th July at 19.30 in the Plaça de l’Església de Sant Pere, Pas de la Casa. Encamp in Clau de llum in Pas de la Casa with Vintage Gramola. Vintage Gramola is a quartet composed of a female vocalist and three musicians, all music teachers and members of other bands with a wide musical background. Vintage Gramola explores captivating sounds based on a repertoire that includes all kinds of modern themes, from the beginning of jazz to repertoires of the eighties, all encapsulated in a retro-vintage perspective that transports us to a harmonious space where quality predominates and the simplicity of the sound of each instrument. All together it creates a mixture of senses and emotions that will not leave you indifferent.

Wednesday, 8th July at 19h in the Plaça del Solà, Sant Julià de Lòria. Concert with the Orquestrina Trama. Concert of traditional and root music. (Warning. This new plaça next to the river in the remodelling of the Spanish end of the town, has an interesting tile design but don’t walk on the long rectangles that look like glass as they are very slippery. CA)

Thursday, 9th July at 20h in the Plaça dels Arínsols, Encamp. Encamp in Clau de llum with Jodie Cash & Toni Espelta. A duo of rock and roll, blues, soul and country. Jodie Cash possesses a record-rich voice, moving in the aforementioned styles fluently and with a personal touch, as well as having amazing vocal power power. Accompanied by the easy, good work on the guitar of her companion Toni Espelta, who shakes all the stages that he treads with his powerful rock-and-roll and liven up the most intimate evenings with the sweet voice of Jodie. A perfect cocktail for any occasion.

Friday, 10th July, at 22h at the cafè teatre of La Fada Ignorant (The Ignorant Fairy) Andorra la Vella. (10€ with capacity limited to 30 people. Tel. 821 815) Concerts at La Fada: King Sapo. King Sapo, a Madrid rock band, was founded last year. The band brings together some of the most expert musicians on the Spanish music scene, such as former members of El Dorado: Jesús Trujillo, Andrés Follet and Javier Planelles, who were joined by José Alberto Solís, former bassist of SCR or Wyoming and The Insolvents. All this under the baton of producer Joan de Déu Martín, who has worked with other artists such as Amaral. The album Niño gurú was released earlier this year. In this album, the band gives rein to the purest rock, with airs of the seventies and nineties, moving from classic rock to hard rock, from more catchy riffs to more intimate acoustics. A bridge between the storm of themes such as Lume or Niño gurú, which gives it its name, and the calm and depth that is breathed in Hablando con los árboles ( I speak to the trees) or Libre (Free). The album consists of nine songs that the artists advise you to listen to, as they emphasize, sequentially, as “the album is intended to be heard following a plot line full of emotions,”. These tracks have earned them a Latin Grammy Award nomination for Best Rock Album.

Saturday, 11th July at 12.30h at the cafè teatre of La Fada Ignorant, Andorra la Vella. (10€ with capacity limited to 30 people. Tel. 821 815) VermouthArt at La Fada: King Sapo. (See above. this is the daytime version.) www.lafadaignorant.com

Saturday, 11th at 21.30h at Anyós Park, Anyós, La Massana Vibrand in Clau de Soul in concert. “The best plans for Saturday” are back with live music, the best food and all the health precautions! Don’t forget your mask and come and enjoy a concert of soul, funk, R&B, jazz, swing, reggae, bag, by artists like Sting, Jamiroquai, Amy Winehouse, Stevie Wonder, James Brown, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles and Aretha Franklin, among many others. A journey born of soul and exploring different musical styles and in which you can enjoy the songs you like the most in an amazing way! With: Virginia Yañez, (keyboard and vocals); Marc Milian (bass, double bass and vocals) and Dante Falótico (drums, percussion and vocals).

Saturday, 11th July at 22h at the cafè teatre of La Fada Ignorant, Andorra la Vella. (10€ with capacity limited to 30 people. Tel. 821 815) Concerts at La Fada: George Five.

EXHIBITIONS

Until Saturday, 11th July at La Peixera, Escaldes-Engordany “GRAY,… GRAY, …” ‘Haiku’ by Montserrat Altimiras Corderroure. Project description: PHOTOGRAPHIC TRIPTYCH, accompanied by a haiku.

BLACK, absence of light. WHITE, light. GRAY, intermediate point between the capture of light and its absence.

LOSS, STABILITY, INDECISION, CONFORMITY, EXPERIENCE, WISDOM, PEACE OF MIND, PROTECTION, REFLECTION, MODESTY, RESPECT, FRAGILITY, SUBTILITY, IMPERFECTION, SERENITY, CONTEMPLATION …

CINEMA

Wednesday 8th and Thursday 9th July at 18.30 at les Cinemes Illa Carlemany, Escaldes-Engordany. Apocalypse Now Final Cut. Directed by: Francis Ford Coppola. Starring: Martin Sheen, Marlon Brando, Robert Duvall, Laurence Fishburne. Restored from the original negative for the first time ever, Apocalypse Now Final Cut is Coppola’s most realized version of the film, which was nominated for eight Academy Awards (R), won three Golden Globes (R) (Best Original Score, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture, 1980), and is one of AFI’s top 100 films. The story: Coppola’s visually dazzling masterpiece is a surreal, hallucinatory, epic tragedy about the horror of the Vietnam War. A U.S. Army Intelligence officer is sent on a bizarre river journey deep into the jungle to assassinate Colonel Kurtz, a renegade Green Beret who uses primitive tribesmen to wage his own war. Rating: R (for violence, grisly images, language, some drug use and nudity.)

OTHER

Until 13th September the Encamp Funicamp ski lift and 11 new BTT trails will be open everyday from 10h – 17h for the summer season. And during the week from 4th July it will be free for Andorra’s residents.

Every day from Saturday, 27th June to Sunday, 2nd August there will be Guided tours of Andorra la Vella and Escaldes-Engordany in Catalan and a variety of other languages including English. The Andorra la Vella tour starts at 10.30h from the Dalí sculpture La noblesse du temps in the Plaza de la Rotonda and includes an interesting introduction to the sculpture itself and how it came to be in Andorra. The Escaldes-Engordany tour starts at 18h from the Parc de la Mola and includes the importance of the the thermal springs in the history of the area. Each tour lasts about three hours. (Reverse box office – 15€ recommended. Prior registration required at: Whatsapp: +376 384 708 or [email protected] )

La Massana has produced a map of the three countries of the Pyrenees.

