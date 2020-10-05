PICK OF THE WEEK: Monday, 5th October – Sunday, 11th October, 2020

MUSIC

Friday, 9th October at 22h at the cafè theatre La Fada Ignorant, Andorra la Vella. (Maximum capacity: 30 people. Reservations: +376 821 815 or [email protected] ) Concerts at La Fada: Jofre Bardagí with Berenguer Aina on percussion. Jofre Bardagí, announced from the beautiful German city of Hamburg, the release of his new album Hamburg (Global Music, 2019).

The vocalist for Glaucs has been working secretly, without making a fuss, for the last two years on this collection of songs that he now presents to us. Nine years after his last solo album, Música en blanc i negre (Music in Black and White), and five years after his last album with Glaucs, Hem conegut la nit (We knew the Night), he presents Hamburg, a balanced and mature album, full of beautiful melodies and striking lyrics that make you think. An album with his unmistakable stamp.

Jofre Bardagí returns again with an album full of truths, written from the depths of his emotions. Hamburg’s songs speak of feeling far away, of the passage of time, of looking for a place, of broken or impossible relationships, of being a father, in short, of the life of many of us. An emotional record, created on the low burner that extracts the best of this illustrious Catalan singer. Tender, bright songs with the urgency of wanting to change our world.

Saturday, 10th October at 12h at La Fada Ignorant, Andorra la Vella. (10€. Maximum capacity: 30 people. Reservations: +37682 1815 / [email protected] ) Vermouth Concerts at La Fada: Ferran Exceso. Ferran Exceso, singer and composer of the Catalan group Exceso, is one of those voices difficult to forget for those who have heard it. Creator of an overwhelming record that modulates perfectly, and author of raw songs that are on their way to becoming generational anthems, Ferran Exceso became known to the general public thanks to his tour in the spring of 2016 next to El Niño de la Hipoteca. Having trodden many of the country’s most important stages, he now performs solo to unveil the bare bones of his band’s upcoming tracks. An acoustic full of power and character, full of some of the best stanzas that can be enjoyed today in the panorama of Spanish urban rock.

Saturday, 10th October at 21h at La Fada Ignorant, Andorra la Vella. (10€. Maximum capacity: 30 people. Reservations: +37682 1815 / [email protected] ) Concerts at La Fada: Ferran Exceso. (See above)

EXHIBITIONS

Until Thursday, 15th October at the La Llacuna Cultural Centre, Andorra la Vella. Exhibition: Astroplastic Mission. The Astroplastic Mission is a sample of the work of the children of the plastic arts workshop, who, during the 2019-2020 academic year, made an interstellar journey through the Orion arm of our galaxy, the Milky Way. The purpose of the mission was to colonize a habitable exoplanet because, for humans, life on Earth had become unsustainable. During the course they shared this adventure in the Astrolab, the astronomical laboratory of our ship, where they produced the works that we invite you to discover online via Instagram (@ escoladart_alv).

Wednesday 7th October – Saturday, 17th October at La Peixera, Escaldes-Engordany BOIRA (Fog), BOIRA is Alfons Valdés’ proposal within the Haiku Project of the La Xarranca Creation Group.

Haiku base of the installation

INSIDE THE VALLEY THE FOG SLOWLY ENTERS. LIGHTING.

Opening and open day with the artist, on Wednesday, 7th October, from 17h – 21h

Until Friday, 23rd October at the Encamp Communal Library.

Exhibition: On the track of the great monkeys. Great primates are our closest relatives. But what do we know about their life in the rainforest? We go to meet them to get to know them so as to protect them. They all belong to the order of primates. Numerous plant and animal species live in the rainforest. Scientists estimate that it is home to more than half of the world’s biodiversity. Great apes are social primates. When living in society, it is necessary to be understood among congeners. To do this, large monkeys have a range of screams, gestures and facial expressions to communicate and to express their emotions. In the face of the disappearance of the rainforest and the danger it poses to its extinction, we can also act together! Small changes in our consumption can do a lot for the rainforest and large primates, if everyone gets into it! We suggest you find out more in this exhibition!

Until Saturday, 31st October at Art at the Set Galeria, Escaldes-Engordany. Exhibition by José Luís Pascual. The exhibition consists of 17 paintings (wax on burlap, canvas or cardboard) and nine iron sculptures.

CINEMA

Wednesday 7th and Thursday 8th October at 8pm at the Cinemes Illa Carlemany, Escaldes-Engordany. Rifkin’s Festival. Directed & written by Woody Allen. Starring Gina Gershon, Christoph Waltz, Elena Anaya. The Story: A married American couple go to the San Sebastian Festival and get caught up in the magic of the event, the beauty and charm of the city and the fantasy of films.

