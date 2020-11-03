PICK OF THE WEEK: Monday, 2nd November – Sunday, 8th November, 2020

Due to Covid regulations, all venues are operating at 30% capacity.

(I’ve rung round and most events are fully booked but organisers say it is worth going on a waiting list and then ring again just before the event to see if there’s been any cancellations.)

MUSIC

Saturday, 7th November at 17h in the Church of Sant Serni, Canillo. (Free but with reverse box office. Limited to 40 places. Mandatory registration: [email protected] or Tel 677 239.) A piano concert of Romanesque Chamber Music played by Nicolas Licciardi and dedicated to one of the greatest composers of classical music, Ludwig van Beethoven, during this year’s 250th anniversary of his birth. The Association of Friends of Romanesque Chamber Music invites you to enjoy six, weekly concerts while making an additional effort to programme a cycle that continues to provide opportunities for young people as well as established groups and to offer the Andorran public chamber music of an excellent standard. Thus they offer a benchmark for local groups who are increasingly interested in performing under the umbrella of the “Romanesque Chamber”.

The virtuosity of the pianist Nicolas Licciardi, well known to regulars in the Romanesque Chamber cycle, allows us to enjoy a concert in which key works from Beethoven’s piano career will be performed.

Saturday, 7th November (no time given but usually around 22h) at the cafè teatre La Fada Ignorant, Andorra la Vella. (Maximum capacity: 30 people. Reservations necessary: Tel 821 815 ) Finals of the 4th LA FI Andorra

Composer’s Music Competition.

Sunday, 8th November at 12 noon in the National Auditorium of Andorra, Ordino. (Admission: 15€. Bookings: Ordino Tourist Office Tel: 87 81 73. In face of the health emergency, the capacity of the Auditorium is limited. On the day of the concert there will be no ticket sales at the box office.) ORDINO CLASSIC: Passion and Tangos. In a bar in Buenos Aires, some dancers relive the troubles of their most poignant love affairs; to the beat of tango passion. From the stage, the musicians play the notes of the most popular scores. Who hasn’t fallen in love with the rhythm of Carlos Gardel’s classic Río de la Plata tangos, or Astor Piazzolla’s most innovative tango? A story of love and lovelessness danced to the sound of a quartet starring the sound of accordion, guitar, violin and double bass. At the end of the show a singer will perform, “El día que me quieras”.

Musicians: Belows (guitar); Pilar Planavila Vargas (chromatic accordion); Manu Suárez de la Vega (electric guitar). ONCA string duo: Àlex Arajol (violin) & Jordi Claret (cello). Dancers: Xavi Pérez, Dani Sampaio and Mònica Vega. Choreography: Mònica Vega. Arrangements: Gregori Ferrer.

Stage direction and dramaturgy: Joan Hernández CHILDREN All events are in Catalan unless otherwise stated.

Saturday, 7th November from 10.30h – 12.30h at the Escaldes-Engordany Art Centre. (3€. Limited places. Reservations at tel. 802 255 or [email protected] .) SATURDAYS’ SECRETS. Together we find the treasure of the parish of Escaldes. A group of children have discovered a very valuable document. An unpublished document that tells stories of our parish. With the archivist we will decipher this document and then we will go to look for the places where the stories took place. At the same time we will record a video telling the story of the past and the present.

Until Friday, 6th November The Department of Youth of the Municipality of Escaldes-Engordany is once again convening the Talent Performing Arts Competition for young people aged 12 to 30, which is now in its sixth edition. El Talentejant aims to bring together the stage and musical talent of young people in the country. For more information ring 639 443.

