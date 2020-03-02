PICK OF THE WEEK: Monday, 2nd March – Sunday, 8th March, 2020

MUSIC

So it looks like Vibrand en Clau de Soul/Shuffle Express (same basic musicians, different styles of music) are taking a well earned rest. Congratulations to them for months of bringing our mountains alive with music!

v Tuesday, 3rd March from 21h – 23h at the Hotel Sant Gothard, Erts, La Massana. (Free). Patxi Leiva in concert: ‘Endorfines’ tour every Friday during January, February and March, with Patxi Leiva.

v Friday, 6th March from 21h – 23h at the Hotel Sant Gothard, Erts, La Massana. (Free). Patxi Leiva in concert: ‘Endorfines’ tour.

v Saturday, 7th March at 11h at the FNAC Forum, basement of Pyrénées department store Andorra la Vella. A master class in music creation and production with Logic Pro X by Lluís Casahuga, guitarist, composer and sound artist.

v Saturday, 7th March at 21.30h in the National Auditorium of Andorra, Ordino. (General admission: 20€. Balcony seats: 15€. Ticket with Carnet Jove, 15% discount. Ticket sales online at: www.cultura.ad ) Season 2020 National Auditorium: Ute Lemper in A Rendezvous with Marlene. A tour of the alleys of Berlin, Paris, Buenos Aires and New York hand in hand with a great diva, the German singer and actress Ute Lemper. A song of love, passion, decadence and neglect. In A Rendezvous with Marlene, Ute Lemper explores the story of the legendary Marlene Dietrich.

The show is based on a real telephone conversation between them more than thirty years ago, when the multifaceted Lemper was taking her first steps into the world of music and theatre. Now she has decided to create a show dedicated to Marlene’s life and career with twenty of Dietrich’s most beloved songs. The concert also features some iconic songs by illustrious artists such as Jacques Brel, Édith Piaf, Kurt Weill, Astor Piazzolla, Nino Rota, Bob Dylan and Cole Porter.

Lemper not only has a powerful voice, she also writes, dances, acts, paints and even composes her own music. Since 1986 she has produced more than thirty records. She has also starred in musicals directed by Andrew Lloyd Weber and Jérôme Savary. Lemper has regularly performed in musicals in London’s West End, New York’s Broadway, Paris and Berlin. Maurice Bejart created the ballet La mort subite for her. Lemper describes herself as a curious and adventurous explorer of new territories. Her works include journalistic articles, painting exhibitions in Europe and America, and thirteen films in which she acted and worked with leading filmmakers such as Peter Greenaway, Robert Altman, Norman Jewison. Ute was nominated for a Grammy for her Paris Days / Berlin Nights, has won the Laurence Olivier Theatre Award, the American Theatre Award and the Molière Award for Best Musical Actress. Ute Lamper arrives in the Principality to fill the Auditorium with wartime memories and excite the audience with her wonderful voice.

THEATRE

v Wednesday, 4th March at 21.30h at the Lauredià Cultural and Congress Centre, Sant Julià de Lòria. (Organized by the French Embassy in Andorra. General admission: 20€. Carnet Jove: 10€. Schoolchildren: 5€ ) Saison Culturel: La Machine de Turing. (in French) Awarded in 2019 with four Molières, this extraordinary work features Alan Turing, an English mathematician creator of a ‘thinking’ machine which would prove to be the first computer. Turing’s work, which, among other things, uncovered the secret code of the German Enigma during WWII, led to the scientific founding of computer science and is now considered the source of works on artificial intelligence. Through this story we discover the extraordinary fate of this man crushed by the benevolent “machine” of England in the 50’s.

Author: Benoit Solès Directed by: Tristan Petitgirard Cast: Benoit Solès and Amaury de Crayencour

EXHIBITIONS

v Until Saturday, 7th March in Andorra Shopping Centre – CCA, Andorra la Vella. #INSTA7 Photographic exhibition by M. Núria Moreno Cendrós.

v Until Sunday, 8th March at 19h at Art in the Set Gallery, Escaldes-Engordany. Traces by Joan Ganyet.

v Until Friday, 20th March in the Lobby of the Lauredià Cultural and Congress Centre, Sant Julià de Lòria. Painting exhibition “Brushes of women” by Masha Terrovere and Pilar Torres. Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 9h – 22.30h and Saturday from 10h – 13h

CINEMA

v Monday 2nd – Thursday 5th March at 20h at the Cinemes Illa Carlemany, Escaldes-Engordany. Especiales. (in French with Spanish subtitles) Directed by Olivier Nakache & Éric Toledano. Starring Vincent Cassel, Reda Kateb, Hélène Vincent. The Story: About two men who are educators of children and adolescents with autism.

v Wednesday, 4th March at 21.30h at the Communal Theatre, Andorra la Vella. (Ticket price: 5€. Carnet Jove and Targeta Magna: 3€ Sales at the time of the screening.) Cineclub: Le jeune Ahmed by Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne. Starring: Idir Ben Addi. The Story: The film revolves around a young Belgian boy who plots to murder his teacher in the name of his religion. Ahmed’s fate is Belgium, but the teenager is stuck between the ideals of purity of which his religion speaks and the passions of life. It was selected to compete for the Palme d’Or at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. At Cannes the Dardenne brothers won the award for Best Director.

CONFERENCES/TALKS (In Catalan unless otherwise stated. A chance to improve your language skills.)

v Wednesday, 4th & Thursday, 5th March from 17h – 19h at the Centre de Congressos, Andorra la Vella. On the occasion of the commemoration of 8th March, International Women’s Day, the Equality Policy Area of the Government of Andorra is organizing two days of conferences: From co-education to gender equality in the workplace, where experts in the cultural, educational and business fields will present their experiences in this area and reflect on the current situation and the challenges to achieve real equality between women and men.

Programme: 1st day. Coeducation in charge of Ana Tutzó Puig, promoter of the Library and Gender project and cultural manager at Associació Espai i Lleure. And Laia Ferré Marot, journalist and lecturer in communication and audio-visual production and film at the Escola Andorrana de batxillerat.

2nd day – Gender equality in the workplace In charge of Georgina González Ollé, expert gender consultant on equality plans and protocols for addressing sexual harassment. Noemí Rodríguez, journalist and founder of the company Glop de Blau.

The Government of Andorra is also pleased to invite you to the third edition of the Olympe de Gouges Award, which promotes gender equality in the workplace. The event will be held on 5th March at 19.30h, in the Consortium room of the Andorra la Vella Congress Centre.

v Thursday, 5th March at 22h in the Centre de Congressos, Andorra la Vella. Coinciding with International Women’s Day on March 8 and with the collaboration of ADA, the Associació de Dones d’Andorra (Andorra Women’s Association), Valeria Ros will present her new monologue Sin Filtro. Valeria Ros is one of the best-known faces in the field of women’s stand-up comedy. She has been working for years in the world of comedy. In fact she began her career in London performing in bars, after which she decided to return to Madrid to take herself more seriously. She won the Ser Series monologue contest, and started working as a radio announcer and screenwriter. Since then she has been part of the comedy circuit giving 100 performances a year, and now she comes to Andorra to present her new monologue Sin Filtro. It is a show in which the humourist laughs at herself and is so transparent that everyone can feel identified with at least some of her anecdotes. Often during the show, the audience will be involved in a healthy, exaggerated mood and with many improvisations and interactions. ADA collaborates with this show to make the artists of the comedy world more visible through this talented humourist who portrays female situations.

v Friday, 6th March at 20.30h at the Centre de Congressos, Andorra la Vella. From K2 to the North Pole (in French). A conference with the internationally known adventurer and explorer: Mike Horn. One of the events commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Andorran Red Cross that aims to bring the NGO closer to the population through leisure activities and other events, suitable for all audiences.The activity is organized by the Andorran Red Cross, with the collaboration of Caropticom – AeroAutofactoria and with the support of the Comú de Andorra la Vella and the Government of Andorra.

CHILDREN (All children’s activities are in Catalan unless otherwise stated.).

v Saturday, 7th March at 10.30h in Escaldes-Engordany Art Centre. (For children from 6 to 11 years. Prior Reservations to: Tel 802 255, or [email protected]) A trip with the folk dance group, Esbart Santa Anna. What is Esbart? Why does it exist? Where do they dance? Who dances? Together we will answer these questions and pay a very artistic tribute to the Escaldes folk dance group Esbart.

v Saturday, 7th March at 18h at the Palau de Gel ice rink, Canillo. (Buy tickets on line: www.p alaudegel.ad Admission: 5€. Children under 3, free entry but without a seat.) Children’s theatre: Marina and the dream of flying. A wonderful story that shows the values we all must have in a new and changing situation, overcoming personal fears whilst showing the desire to end social exclusion, to think differently from others. All this is explained through a visual show in which various disciplines are involved, such as theatre scripts, world dances and puppets. This is the story of a girl in the midst of an industrial revolution. When she is most distressed by her family and personal situation, a fantastic and magical character takes her to all those places where her imagination reaches. Marina dreams that one day, when she wakes up, everything will be different. She does not want to give up her dream of studying and being a great inventor … but she has to leave school, abandon her friends and her dream … But on her journey, she will discover that everything can be different if she believes in what she really wants.

v Saturday, 7th March at 11h in the University Communal Library, Sant Julià de Lòria. (Children from 5 years. Pre-booking required: Tel. 744 044 : [email protected]) Storytelling (in French) Amour … toujour by Terre de Lune.

GASTRONOMY + CHARITY

v Saturday, 7th March at 13.30h at the Hotel Sant Gothard, Erts, La Massana. (Book with the St Gothard Hotel) Solidarity vegan calçotada (special type of cooked spring onion/leek.) Vegan calçotada in solidarity with the Hotel Sant Gothard. Part of the proceeds will go to Laika’s cats, the animal protection association.

Menu. 30€

Aperitif: Spinach and pine nut croquettes.

Starter: Calçots with Romanesque sauce.

Main course: grilled anchovies with potatoes and tomatoes à la Provençal. Pets will be allowed access!

