PICK OF THE WEEK: Monday, 27th September – Sunday, 3rd October, 2021

THEATRE

v Wednesday, 29th September at 21h at the Sports and Sociocultural Complex of Encamp, Encamp. (General admission: 20€. 5€ for students. 10€ with the youth card. Registration at: ad.ambafrance.org or comuencamp.ad ) Saison Culturelle 2021 (in French). Play: Intramuros is the fourth work by award-winning director, Alexis Michalik after Porteur d’Histoires, Le cercle des illusionnistes and Edmond and Une histoire d’amour. The piece has been seen by more than 200,000 spectators. Michalik is the fashionable name in French theatre right now. He has numerous works on display simultaneously in Paris and has won the prestigious Molière Award for Best Director for Une histoire d ‘ amour ‘. He has also worked in television and film. The play Intramuros is a comedy and takes place in a prison when a theatre director, accompanied by a social worker, wants to promote a theatre workshop. The problem is that only two of the inmates sign up: Kevin and Ange

EXHIBITIONS

NEW..

v From Friday 1st to Thursday, 14th October at Casa Rull Museum, La Massana. (Free admission. Limited capacity.) Women Of The World. An art exhibition originally created to be presented on March 8th (International Women’s Day), in Santander and on September 23rd in commemoration of the International Day against Sexual Exploitation and Trafficking in Women, in La Massana. Now Women of the World moves to Casa Rull, as a free exhibition, to enjoy the work in a cultured and protected atmosphere. The collection pays homage to womankind and, as a woman, the artist Ona Saumell, views feminine singularity without noise, only with colours and beauty. Every woman is unique and is made up of many colours, each colour makes up a part of her being. Black, absence of colour, welcomes all colours, all women, who shine due to their differences.

NEW

v From Saturday 2nd to Sunday, 31st October at La Peixera, Escaldes-Engordany. (Free Admission. Limited capacity) An Exhibition by Daniela Martins. The series that Daniela Martins exhibits at La Peixera revolves around the figure of Serge Gainsbourg, French singer, writer and film director. 2021 marks the 30th anniversary of his death. Serge Gainsbourg happens to be one of the artists Daniela Martins admires. It is for this reason that Daniela, who is also a mythomaniac, has wanted to pay her particular homage to Serge Gainsbourg and carry out a series of pictorial portraits inspired by her life and work.

The portraits that we can see in the exhibition of La Peixera were made between March 2nd and April, 2nd 2021. In the artistic universe and mythomania of Daniela, the dates had to be these to include the day and month of Serge Gainsbourg’s date of birth as well as the day and month of his death. Opening: Saturday, October 2nd at 18h

v Until Saturday, 6th November at the Plaça de les Fontetes, Museu del Còmic, La Massana. (Free activity. Number of places limited depending on the health situation.) Exhibition: Al Centro de la Tierra (In the Centre of the Earth) displaying the original illustrations by famous cartoonist, JAN. A review of Verne’s book, Journey to the Centre of the Earth from the characteristically humorous point of view of the cartoonist and his best known character: Superlopez.

OPENING HOURS

Monday: 15h to 19h.

Tuesday: 15h to 19h.

Wednesday: 10h to 14h.

Thursday: 15h to 19h.

Friday: 15h to 19h..

Saturday: 10h to 14h and 15h to 21h

v Until Sunday, 9th January, 2022 at the Thyssen Museum, Escaldes-Engordany. Talents with similar origins: from Rigalt to Puigdengolas. The exhibition, Talents with similar origins: from Rigalt to Puigdengolas, features a selection of paintings by Catalan artists that the Crèdit Andorrà art collection has been forging since 1989. Casas, Urgell, Mir or Meifrè are some of the protagonists of the show. The exhibition is complemented by some works from the Carmen Thyssen collection shared by the owner. Among the selected paintings, we will learn about the work of artists specializing in different types of landscape and portraiture, and other versatile people who reflect their expertise on canvas.

The exhibition takes a look at the work of Catalan artists from the late 19th and early 20th centuries, painters who agreed together on their training or who created their own school. The selection of exhibited works aims to show the similarities and divergences between Catalan painters of this period, the most unique styles and affinities in their work.

v Until Saturday, 8th January 2022 at the Espai Caldes, Escaldes-Engordany. Les Escaldes: Pioneers of the hotel industry 1900 – 1960. (Free entrance. Reservations on tel .: 890 879 or [email protected]) A historic walk through the most emblematic hotels in Escaldes that remind us of times past when the benefits of thermal water became a claim to attract a tourism of bathers. The exhibition, with nostalgia, recalls the history of these establishments but also that of their owners. Les Escaldes: pioneers of the hotel industry 1900-1960 is presented with various areas consisting of photographic reproductions, images, objects and memories provided by individuals. The exhibition is complemented by a tour of the streets of the Upper Part, from the CAEE to the Espai Caldes with several photographic panels that testify to the many commercial activities that transformed the economy of Les Escaldes and the country.

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday from 9.30h – 13.30h and from 15h – 19h

Activities

· Guided tours for schoolchildren, individuals and groups round the exhibition.

· Routes: on Saturday, 2nd October at 17h: Water Itinerary trade route and on Saturday, 6th November at 17h: the pioneer route.

· In autumn, menus from the past with the touch of today’s chefs in the restaurants of Escaldes-Engordany.

v Until Sunday, 27th August 2023 at the Casa d’Areny-Plandolit Museum, Ordino. (Admission: 2.5€. Free on September 25th and 26th.) Abracadabra: Illusionism and magic in Cal Plandolit. Discover one of the least known facets of the Areny-Plandolit family: the connection between some of its members with the world of magic, a field in which they stood out prominently on a Spanish and international scale during the first half of the twentieth century.

CONFERENCES Remember they are all in Catalan unless otherwise stated.

v Monday, 27th September at 19h at the Rocafort Auditorium, Sant Julià de Lòria. (Free activity. Number of places limited. Telephone / contact address for registration: 744 044 or [email protected]) Food is your medicine A talk given by Manel Méndez, the person in charge of the Wu Xing Centre.

v Friday, 1st October at 19h at La Llacuna Cultural Centre, Andorra la Vella. (Free admission. Limited capacity. Telephone / contact address for reservation of places at [email protected] )

Copyright talk given by lawyers Ester Peralba and Miguel Ángel Rodríguez. It can also be followed live via the Instagram of the association @xarrancaassociacio.

CINEMA…

v Monday 27th – Thursday, 30th September at 20.30h at the Cinemes Illa Carlemany, Escaldes-Engordany. Cry Macho directed and produced by Clint Eastwood. Starring: Clint Eastwood, Dwight Yoakam, Daniel V. Graulau. The Story: A one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder takes a job to bring a man’s young son home and away from his alcoholic mom. On their journey, the horseman finds redemption through teaching the boy what it means to be a good man.

CHILDREN

v Saturday, 2nd October at 11h and 16.30h at the Party room of the Sports and Sociocultural Complex of Encamp, Encamp. (Price: 5€ adults with children free. For more information email [email protected]) Children’s musical: Coco. La Barbàrie Musical is pleased to present Coco, a musical adaptation of this well-known story based on the Mexican tradition of the Day of the Dead. Our musical tells the story of Miguel, a boy from Santa Cecilia who dreams of being a great musician. In order to obtain the blessing of his family, which is strongly opposed to Miquel dedicating himself to music, he will accidentally travel to the world of the dead. In this adventure, you will discover the importance of love, family and that only those who are forgotten die.

The seats have been reduced to 30% of the capacity of the Party Room and two sessions have been scheduled, one on Saturday at 11h and another at 16.30h.

v Saturday, 2nd October from 10h to 11.30h at the Portal de la Vall, Andorra la Vella. (Price of the activity: 5€ per child. Registration: [email protected] Tel+376 823 000) Mycology workshop for children Mycology workshop aimed at children and adolescents between 8 and 13 years old that will consist of the identification of various species of mushrooms. Workshop organized in collaboration with CENMA.

OTHER

v Friday, 1st October at 9h in the parish of Encamp. (Price of each activity: 1€. Registration essential at the Department of Culture and Social Affairs of the Municipality of Encamp. +376 731 670.) The International Day of Older Persons. To celebrate the International Day of Older Persons, the Comú d’Encamp is organizing different leisure and sports activities.