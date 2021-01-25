PICK OF THE WEEK: Monday, 25th January – Sunday, 31st January, 2021

All events are in Catalan unless otherwise stated.

Due to Covid-19 regulations, all venues are operating at 30% capacity. This means that popular shows are often booked out well in advance. If interested in anything, I suggest you try to book immediately. (Registration is usually essential. )

MUSIC

Sunday, 31st January at 17h and 19.30h at the National Auditorium of Andorra, Ordino. (Admission: 15€ from Ordino Tourist Office. Tel: +376 878 173 www.ordinoclassic.ad On the day of the concert there will be no ticket sales at the box office.) Ordino Classic: From the Movies! Movies! is a musical and theatrical offering in which musical notes and words intertwine to pay homage to the world of cinema, which, through their stories, have helped us travel. The musicians and actors will encourage the audience to have fun listening to the soundtracks accompanied by live dialogue, while the posters of each film performed are projected. This proposal also wants to be a tribute to the figure of Ennio Morricone who disappeared in July.

The Programme includes the theme music of some 15 well-known films such as James Bond, Harry Potter, Breakfast at Tiffany’s (Moon River) and the Good the Bad and the Ugly. Performed by

ONCA string quartet: -Francesc Planella and Àlex Arajol (violins) -Elias Porter (viola) -Carolina Bartumeu (cello) Musical selection and arrangements: Francesc Planella Actors: Núria Montes and Boris Cartes Dramaturgy, selection of texts and stage direction: Joan Hernández.

THEATRE AND DANCE

Friday, 29th January at 21.30h at the Andorra la Vella Congress Centre, Andorra la Vella. (20€ – discount with the Carnet Jove and Tarja Magna http://www.andorralavella.ad/) T’estimo si he begut (I love you if I’ve been drinking). Dagoll Dagom, La Brutal and T de Teatre present T’estimo si he begut by Empar Moliner, a show with songs based on the author’s stories adapted for the theatre by herself. Crazy and contradictory stories that fascinate with their uniqueness, starring characters not at all charismatic, not at all graceful and perhaps a little comic.

Saturday, 30th January at 18h at Les Fontetes Theatre, La Massana. (CDNS Tickets 3€. Prior registration obligatory from (www.cultura.ad). Limited Places) Clandestines plastic arts and theatre performance.

EXHIBITIONS

Until Sunday, 31st January at the Taranmana Gallery, Escaldes-

Engordany. (CDNS) Laura Maresc. These selected works are part of a sculptural ensemble in which the emphasis is on the exploration of concepts such as balance, potential for movement, three-dimensional strokes and the perimeter and boundaries between disciplines. The result is a creative universe of light and organic compositions, almost ephemeral in appearance, that dialogue with space. Opening Hours: Monday to Saturday from 10h – 13h and 16h – 18h. Closed Sunday. Artists who will also exhibit at the Taranmana Gallery:

Eve Ariza CDNS 3/2/21 to 21/2/21

Javier Balmaseda 24/2/21 to 21/3/21

Until Saturday, 30th January 30, at the Escaldes-Engordany Art Centre. Superheroes Showroom. Superheroes are the heirs to the powers of the mythological gods. They are examples of popular culture and consumer products thanks to video games, movies, comics: they generate a merchandise that is very successful among children and adults. Superheroes Showroom is an opportunity to see a fantastic private collection on the universe of superheroes: life-size figures of Captain America, replicas of the hammer of Thor or Thanos, articulated figures of Black Panther or Lobezno, helmets like Magneto and a selection of the most iconic comics … Great power entails great responsibility.” Spiderman. Opening hours: Monday to Saturday from 9.30h – 13.30h and from 15h – 19h.

Until Wednesday, 10th February at the Art al Set Gallery Escaldes-Engordany. (CDNS) Judit Gaset, Gaset-Flinch Court, La Seu d’Urgell 1963. Past, present and also future intersect; forms appear, the ones that always accompany it, and the new ones, for those that have been in the incubator for a long time … Earth, stoneware, refractory …, generous and delivered material, allows one to leave footprints, messages, plans and hieroglyphics … Sometimes obvious and othertimes hidden in the different structures of the work. A work imbued with everything you want to share from your commitment and the pleasure of enjoying the vision. Opening Hours: From 11h – 13:30h and 15:30h – 19h. Closed Sunday.

Nerea Aixàs CDNS 11/02/21 to 4/03/21

Until Thursday, 18th February at the Restaurant Mama Maria, Andorra la Vella (Visits with prior reservation at 346 885 or 322 103.) Francisco Sánchez, at the Mama Maria Gallery. CDNS

Until Thursday, 25th February at La Llacuna Cultural Centre, Andorra la Vella. Pep Aguareles Collective Exhibition in homage to the memory of the photographer Pep Aguareles. Students and alumni of the Andorran School of Art and other Artists take part. There are about fifty works, some of which are inspired by a poem written by Aguareles himself, most of them photographs, but there will also be other artistic disciplines.

Thursday, 28th January at 20.15h at the Cinemas Illa Carlemany, Escaldes-Engordany. Screening of the documentary Pep Aguareles, poet of the image followed by discussion. The documentary, directed by Àlex Tena and Marta Martínez and with a soundtrack by Lluís Casahuga, is a tribute to the photographer who disappeared, through his abundant photographic legacy and the memories of his friends, colleagues and family, it also addresses his passion for the mountains and music. The screening will be accompanied by a presentation and a discussion by the artistic and technical team. 50-minute documentary. Production: Neus Mola and friends of Pep Aguareles. Production: Mira Audiovisual

CINEMA

Tuesday, 26th January at 20h at the Rocafort Auditorium, Sant Julià de Lòria. Screening of short films and discussion with the creators (CDNS) Exhibition of some of the most outstanding Andorran-based audio-visual projects in recent years followed by discussion with the creators.

· Vesania, by Elisabet Terri (Premiere) – Fiction / 12′. Two mysterious characters face each other separated by the cold bars of a dark cell. Intense dialogue and persuasion will bring out the disorder.

· Noa Ashti – I Remember, by Qucut – Videoclip / 4′ Video clip of the 1st song by the artist Noa Ashti.

· Bienvenido a los 30, by Maria Caminal – Fiction / 4′. Xavi, a thirty-year-old boy, lives in his parents’ house. Taking advantage of the fact that they are going on holiday, he will prepare a birthday party for his friend Andreu, which he will never be able to forget.

· Young Speaker, by Héctor Romance – Documentary / 15′. 7 realities of the same situation. The young people tell their experiences about how they experienced confinement during the COVID-19 health crisis and how it affected them in their daily lives.

· Not himself only, by Pol Escalé – Videoart / 2′ This experiential audio-visual aims to explore the symbiosis between nature and man.

· Wolves, by Álvaro Rodríguez Areny – Fiction / 12′ Second World War. Arthur, a British Royal Air Force pilot, flees the field after colliding with the plain. He begins a struggle for survival in which he will find more than German enemies.

CHILDREN

Saturday, 30th January from 10.30h – 11.30h at the Liquid Dance School, Escaldes-Engordany. (Online registration, here. For children from 6 to 9 years old. Av. Carlemany, 68, 3rd floor AD700 Escaldes-Engordany [email protected] ) Workshop ‘Drawing the dance – The stones of the river. In this workshop we will work on jumps and static movement with different dynamics, games and expressions. Finally everything will make sense in a work of art that we will make together in a mural. A whole experience of movement and creativity.

MUSEUMS

Saturday, 30th January at 12h and 13h at the Casa Rull Museum, Sispony, La Massana (Admission: 5€. Advance sale at any of the museums managed by the Government) Guided tour of the work resulting from the performance ‘TrunfOna with Eve Ariza, its creator, and the accompanying pieces installed in the Casa Rull Museum. Note: Very limited capacity. To attend any of the activities, tickets can be purchased at the box office of museums managed by the Government: Casa-Areny-Plandolit Museum, Rossell Forge, Casa de la Vall, Espai Columba, Casa Rull Museum or Automobile Museum)

Sunday, 31st January at 12h in the Old Quarter, Andorra la Vella. (5€ Limited places. Advance ticket sales at any of the government-run museums – see above.) Literary route through Andorra la Vella. Let yourself be guided through the old town of Andorra la Vella by the hand of some of the writers who have walked there throughout history, through the words of Martí i Pol, Monsignor Ballarín and Joan Peruga, among other authors. We will see what this part of Andorra was like not so long ago. The activity will end with a visit to the Casa de la Val.

